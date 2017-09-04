Lies, Damned Lies and BBC History

The Left has spent decades trying to rewrite history to present Britain and the West as the most evil and immoral societies on earth, savagely exploiting and oppressing the charming, peaceful and innocent brown skinned people who otherwise populate the rest of the globe in harmonious cow-like amiableness.

The BBC has been party to this massive deception and attempt to revise the truth in favour a narrative that suits its own agenda that seeks to blame Britain for everything bad in the world and thus provide an excuse for the attempts to undermine and destroy British society, culture, military, economic and political power. Support for evermore extreme devolution and the splitting up of the United Kingdom is one aspect of this attempt to dismantle ‘Great Britain’, the collusion, collaboration with and selling out to, the European Union is of course just another part of this….as is open borders and the importation of millions of people who have no respect for, or loyalty to, Britain. They’re here for the money….but the BBC and the EU know the real purpose of this policy…to dilute the British population and make any vote such as another EU referendum dependent on the decisions of the new ‘citizens’…and they are fully expected to vote, when they get the chance, for the EU. It is in effect a form of ethnic cleansing deliberately forced upon us by the EU….it’s politics and demographics not economics.

The BBC’s coverage of Partition is a classic example of its blame game as the Mail reports…

From the BBC school of history… why everything is Britain’s fault: CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV Everything is your fault. But there’s no need to say sorry, because the BBC is busy apologising on your behalf. Barely a week goes by without its guilt-ridden liberals blaming Britain for all the world’s woes. Self-loathing is their hobby — it makes them feel better. Film-maker Gurinder Chadha, brought up in Southall, London, was at pains throughout India’s Partition: The Forgotten Story (BBC2) to emphasise that Britain alone was responsible for millions of deaths and decades of conflict following the separation of Pakistan in 1947. She returned to this theme repeatedly, even though all her evidence contradicted the claim. Whenever the facts indicated that the sundering of India was due to ego clashes between its leaders or the aftermath of World War II, Gurinder nodded grimly and blamed Britain. She especially accused Sir Winston Churchill, who she said despised Hindus. He was the epitome of the British Establishment, she sneered — though anyone who knows the first thing about Churchill will realise he was an outsider in every society. The British Raj deliberately promoted hatred between Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus, she claimed, in a policy of ‘divide and rule’. But to prove her point she travelled to Delhi and Calcutta, two of the most multi-cultural cities on Earth — a living legacy of British policies for a united India. Unforgiveably, she claimed that when rioting broke out in Calcutta in 1946, the British government could have stopped the violence ‘like that’ — snapping her fingers. The hundreds of deaths were ‘a real victory for Divide and Rule’, she jeered

Who is really to blame for the violence in India during Partition? Muslims. Muslims demanded their own state and thus created the situation that led to the ethnic cleansing and mass murder. Muslim separatism. The BBC is quick to talk of ‘White Separatists’ but doesn’t use the same language for Muslims who even in Britain demand separate rules and special treatment for themselves.

Here is a perfect example of why everything that goes wrong in a post colonial country is not Britain’s fault in the slightest…from the Spectator….Rhodesia is destroyed by Black gangsters….the BBC would of course find a way of pinning the blame on Britain….