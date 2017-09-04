Lies, Damned Lies and BBC History

The Left has spent decades trying to rewrite history to present Britain and the West as the most evil and immoral societies on earth, savagely exploiting and oppressing the charming, peaceful and innocent brown skinned people who otherwise populate the rest of the globe in harmonious cow-like amiableness.
The BBC has been party to this massive deception and attempt to revise the truth in favour a narrative that suits its own agenda that seeks to blame Britain for everything bad in the world and thus provide an excuse for the attempts to undermine and destroy British society, culture, military, economic and political power. Support for evermore extreme devolution and the splitting up of the United Kingdom is one aspect of this attempt to dismantle ‘Great Britain’, the collusion, collaboration with and selling out to, the European Union is of course just another part of this….as is open borders and the importation of millions of people who have no respect for, or loyalty to, Britain. They’re here for the money….but the BBC and the EU know the real purpose of this policy…to dilute the British population and make any vote such as another EU referendum dependent on the decisions of the new ‘citizens’…and they are fully expected to vote, when they get the chance, for the EU. It is in effect a form of ethnic cleansing deliberately forced upon us by the EU….it’s politics and demographics not economics.
The BBC’s coverage of Partition is a classic example of its blame game as the Mail reports…
From the BBC school of history… why everything is Britain’s fault: CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV
Everything is your fault. But there’s no need to say sorry, because the BBC is busy apologising on your behalf.
Barely a week goes by without its guilt-ridden liberals blaming Britain for all the world’s woes. Self-loathing is their hobby — it makes them feel better.
Film-maker Gurinder Chadha, brought up in Southall, London, was at pains throughout India’s Partition: The Forgotten Story (BBC2) to emphasise that Britain alone was responsible for millions of deaths and decades of conflict following the separation of Pakistan in 1947.
She returned to this theme repeatedly, even though all her evidence contradicted the claim. Whenever the facts indicated that the sundering of India was due to ego clashes between its leaders or the aftermath of World War II, Gurinder nodded grimly and blamed Britain.
She especially accused Sir Winston Churchill, who she said despised Hindus. He was the epitome of the British Establishment, she sneered — though anyone who knows the first thing about Churchill will realise he was an outsider in every society.
The British Raj deliberately promoted hatred between Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus, she claimed, in a policy of ‘divide and rule’. But to prove her point she travelled to Delhi and Calcutta, two of the most multi-cultural cities on Earth — a living legacy of British policies for a united India.
Unforgiveably, she claimed that when rioting broke out in Calcutta in 1946, the British government could have stopped the violence ‘like that’ — snapping her fingers. The hundreds of deaths were ‘a real victory for Divide and Rule’, she jeered
Who is really to blame for the violence in India during Partition? Muslims. Muslims demanded their own state and thus created the situation that led to the ethnic cleansing and mass murder. Muslim separatism. The BBC is quick to talk of ‘White Separatists’ but doesn’t use the same language for Muslims who even in Britain demand separate rules and special treatment for themselves.
Here is a perfect example of why everything that goes wrong in a post colonial country is not Britain’s fault in the slightest…from the Spectator….Rhodesia is destroyed by Black gangsters….the BBC would of course find a way of pinning the blame on Britain….
The rule of law is disappearing in Africa
Since Independence in 1980, it was the commercial farmers who drove economic growth with output rising on average by 15 per cent per annum during the first 18 years. Increasingly they were being joined by black farmers and by 1997 some 1200 of the 6,000 farmers that existed at Independence in 1980, were black. They employed a third of the national workforce, enjoyed no subsidies of any kind and generated half our exports. 60 per cent of local industry was dependent on them for markets or raw material.
They were recognised as being among the most productive farmers in the world, holding world records in yields and advanced conservation techniques.
Zimbabwe was totally self-sufficient in almost all foodstuffs at prices that were the envy of our neighbours.
Then they made a mistake – they voted for the opposition in 2000 and the gates of hell opened. In the next five years the infrastructure built up and paid for by the farmers was destroyed. 25,000 tractors of 75 horse power or more were stolen. 300,000 hectares of irrigation were destroyed, the equipment from transformers to pumps to pipelines, torn up and sold for scrap. Three million beef cattle and hundreds of thousands of other animals including wild animals were slaughtered for consumption. 23,000 homesteads and 350,000 staff houses were taken and in most cases burnt or vandalised. Farm buildings worth hundreds of millions were destroyed. 10,000 farm dams, built by the farmers themselves, were left full and idle, many breaching when no maintenance was carried out.
After 10 years, Zimbabwe crashed. By 2008, our inflation was doubling prices every three hours, three quarters of our population was on food aid, nearly all food was being imported and employment had crashed to just 10 per cent of all adults – 70 per cent in the Civil Service. The great majority of the farms taken over by force were derelict and abandoned – a third of our banks went into liquidation. We had 150,000 cases of cholera, 60,000 cases of tuberculosis and 50 000 cases of malaria. One third of our population had fled the country and another 3 million had died of causes from malnutrition to starvation and exposure.
At a meeting in Harare in early August, Mr. Mugabe stated quite clearly, that the persons responsible for the murder of white Zimbabwean farmers during the land invasions would ‘never be prosecuted’. Tens of thousands of people who were members of Zapu and lived in the south west of the country were murdered, beaten, raped, tortured and harassed between 1983 and 1987 during a campaign that Mr. Mugabe named ‘Gukurahundi’ or the storm that ‘washes clean’. Over a million-people fled the genocide and moved to South Africa and Botswana. Not a single person has been prosecuted for any of these crimes.
During the campaign that Mr. Mugabe called ‘Murambatsvina’, which roughly translates as getting rid of the ‘rubbish’, another 1.2 million people were displaced in 2005, this time from informal settlements around the towns, and dumped in the bush hundreds of kilometres from town in the middle of winter. Thousands died of exposure and hunger. Their only crime was to vote against the Zanu PF Party of Mr. Mugabe.
We have recorded over 700 murders of MDC leaders and the numbers imprisoned and beaten or tortured must run into thousands. So many have been hospitalised that we have an organisation that is solely dedicated to helping these victims with medical expenses.
The Spectator forgot the best bit. 10 years ago diamonds were discovered in the East of Zimbabwe. Mugabe sent in the army and they have taken possession of the whole area. The area is now mined by his own private army. They built an airport there and dealers fly in and buy diamonds and all the proceeds go directly to Mugabe.
Nothing much is going to change. ZANU owns the army and police. They are regarded as the strongest force in Africa at present. The Chinese are slowly getting their claws into Zimbabwe. Mugabe was supported by the Chinese during the “revolution” and it’s pay back time. Slowly they will suck the life blood out of the country.
2 likes