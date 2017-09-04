GENDER WARS…

Whilst the BBC is hostile to any war on radical Islam, there IS at least one war front that it fully endorses. I refer to the war on gender. Yes, the BBC is an advocate of seeking to remove the idea of boys and girls being dfferent to each other. John Lewis are the latest coroporation to pander to this mental aberration and the Today programme had one of the “gender erasure” advocates on this morning around 6.45am to reinforce the idea that boys and girls should be genderless. Incredible really but it’s what passes for normal in the halls of the BBC,

5 Responses to GENDER WARS…

  Pounce says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I wonder what would happen if a load of bBC males started using the females toilets?

  Bob Nelson says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    This is sinister.

  Grant says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Everything that is perverted to normal people is normal to the BBC. All that is normal is perverted. They are perverts.

  JimS says:
    September 4, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    It is hard to know what any word means nowadays. When the ‘gender’ word was first imported from the US it appeared to be a prudish word for ‘sex’, there being an argument that ‘sex’ applied to ‘the act’ not ‘the equipment’ so the use of ‘gender’ avoided that (non-problem). Up until then we had been quite happy to have a column labelled ‘sex’ on birth certificate, even during the Victorian age when, reputedly piano legs needed socks to preserve domestic decorum.
    Then gradually the meaning was shifted, it was now how one ‘felt’, hence all the rubbish now about ‘gender fluidity’ and the ever-increasing number of types that now seem to be available.
    Of course it is all crazy, ‘male’ and ‘female’, as determined by ‘the bits’ defines 99% plus of the population perfectly well, which is pretty good when it comes to classifying humans. Where the BBC really shoots itself in the foot is that it still uses the ‘gender’ word for this classic male/female distinction when it comes to comparing pay, say. But if ‘gender’ is all in the mind, or down to the colour of Lego bricks our children use then there is nothing to compare as ‘we are all the same’.

