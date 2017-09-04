Whilst the BBC is hostile to any war on radical Islam, there IS at least one war front that it fully endorses. I refer to the war on gender. Yes, the BBC is an advocate of seeking to remove the idea of boys and girls being dfferent to each other. John Lewis are the latest coroporation to pander to this mental aberration and the Today programme had one of the “gender erasure” advocates on this morning around 6.45am to reinforce the idea that boys and girls should be genderless. Incredible really but it’s what passes for normal in the halls of the BBC,
MarkyMark September 4, 2017 at 5:06 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Fellow UK citizens, children at a concert, blown up by terrorists who pretend to be integrated from immigrant parents who...
- JimS September 4, 2017 at 5:04 pm on GENDER WARS…It is hard to know what any word means nowadays. When the 'gender' word was first imported from the US...
StewGreen September 4, 2017 at 5:02 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Other Regional episodes of BBC Inside Out talk to your local victims of the Manchester Arena bombing NE - Have...
Grant September 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm on GENDER WARS…Everything that is perverted to normal people is normal to the BBC. All that is normal is perverted. They are perverts.
StewGreen September 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…TONIGHT 7:30pm That issue is covered on London LOCAL edition of BBC Inside Out "In a special investigation, terrorism expert...
Beeb Brother September 4, 2017 at 4:55 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….It's all about supply and demand. You would think Huw Edwards would have been snapped up by now, a bargain...
MarkyMark September 4, 2017 at 4:54 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…It's hard to see this stuff when you're just working, living, breathing and not realising the importance of it all....
Bob Nelson September 4, 2017 at 4:52 pm on GENDER WARS…This is sinister.
Pounce September 4, 2017 at 4:51 pm on GENDER WARS…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NrqftLip64
Pounce September 4, 2017 at 4:47 pm on GENDER WARS…I wonder what would happen if a load of bBC males started using the females toilets?
I wonder what would happen if a load of bBC males started using the females toilets?
This is sinister.
Everything that is perverted to normal people is normal to the BBC. All that is normal is perverted. They are perverts.
It is hard to know what any word means nowadays. When the ‘gender’ word was first imported from the US it appeared to be a prudish word for ‘sex’, there being an argument that ‘sex’ applied to ‘the act’ not ‘the equipment’ so the use of ‘gender’ avoided that (non-problem). Up until then we had been quite happy to have a column labelled ‘sex’ on birth certificate, even during the Victorian age when, reputedly piano legs needed socks to preserve domestic decorum.
Then gradually the meaning was shifted, it was now how one ‘felt’, hence all the rubbish now about ‘gender fluidity’ and the ever-increasing number of types that now seem to be available.
Of course it is all crazy, ‘male’ and ‘female’, as determined by ‘the bits’ defines 99% plus of the population perfectly well, which is pretty good when it comes to classifying humans. Where the BBC really shoots itself in the foot is that it still uses the ‘gender’ word for this classic male/female distinction when it comes to comparing pay, say. But if ‘gender’ is all in the mind, or down to the colour of Lego bricks our children use then there is nothing to compare as ‘we are all the same’.
