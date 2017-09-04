Future Imperfect

The BBC announced this morning that the ‘research group’ British Future had discovered that Leave voters want immigration to increase, all except for very low skilled workers.
Now British Future is not a ‘research group’, it is a pro-immigration lobby group and this latest discovery is in fact a rehash of the same poll from last year which makes the result somewhat suspicious as you may ask how can it be so very nearly exactly the same…and who can believe that Brexit voters want an increase in migration of even highly skilled migrants….only as last resort would they accept such a thing.
Disturbing to find that this left-wing group has joined forces with the highly dubious ‘Hope not Hate’ to lobby and ‘advise’ government on immigration policy…if this latest report is anything to go by you wouldn’t trust either of them to produce much in the way of truthful analysis…
The government should do more to engage the public in decision-making on immigration. The National Conversation Immigration, coordinated by British Future and Hope not Hate, offers a model of how to do this, hosting 120 meetings in 60 locations in every nation and region of the UK, and reporting its findings to the Home Affairs Committee Immigration Inquiry. An annual ‘Migration Day’ report to Parliament by the Home Secretary could also serve as a focal point for greater engagement, transparency and accountability.
If you can’t beat them, import more voters.
