Future Imperfect

The BBC announced this morning that the ‘research group’ British Future had discovered that Leave voters want immigration to increase, all except for very low skilled workers.

Now British Future is not a ‘research group’, it is a pro-immigration lobby group and this latest discovery is in fact a rehash of the same poll from last year which makes the result somewhat suspicious as you may ask how can it be so very nearly exactly the same…and who can believe that Brexit voters want an increase in migration of even highly skilled migrants….only as last resort would they accept such a thing.

Disturbing to find that this left-wing group has joined forces with the highly dubious ‘Hope not Hate’ to lobby and ‘advise’ government on immigration policy…if this latest report is anything to go by you wouldn’t trust either of them to produce much in the way of truthful analysis…