Here you go, a NEW Open Thread on which to detail the bias! Over to you.
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- MarkyMark September 4, 2017 at 9:41 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Malala just needs to answer some simple questions before taking on a new migration crisis... My (@Malala with 848K followers)...
- Wild Bill September 4, 2017 at 9:33 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…I lasted nearly 30 seconds of that crap.
- Charna September 4, 2017 at 9:32 am on A Warming from History as ‘Arctic Mission’ Put on IceYes, the BBC and the rest of that type in the MSM completely ignore and bury these stories. One of...
- Deborahanother September 4, 2017 at 9:31 am on Interesting TimesWe are living in a Tyranny ,its just most people don't have any idea of what that means .When big...
- Ian Rushlow September 4, 2017 at 9:26 am on Interesting Times"English nationalism is the most dangerous of all forms of nationalism that can arise within the United Kingdom, because England...
- theisland September 4, 2017 at 9:24 am on Interesting TimesNibor "Sack all senior civil servants grade 5 and above and put patriots in their place ." Spot on.
- Guest Who September 4, 2017 at 9:24 am on Interesting Timeshttps://order-order.com/2017/09/04/remainers-reject-adonis-sack-brillo-demand/ Not enough popcorn...
- G September 4, 2017 at 9:12 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…A small but growing highly dedicated army in our midst https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/09/security-chief-says-uk-is-home-to-35000-islamic-ji...
- Emmanuel Goldstein September 4, 2017 at 8:53 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…I have a suggestion. Wherever muzzies go they ruin it and end up creating a right dump out of anywhere...
- Demon September 4, 2017 at 8:53 am on Interesting TimesI think the legal profession also want new laws, many new laws, to keep them employed and highly paid. They...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Can’t wait for the BBC Malala Editorial team based under the gleaming spires to dutifully pass this one on:
6 likes
Bangladesh man ‘admits’ cutting off wife’s fingers {bbc.co.uk dec2011}
Police say Rafiqul Islam, 30, attacked her because she pursued higher education without his permission.
– in the pursuit of education in Bangladesh
– a different take on the story ….
Breaking up with Mr. Islam by Daniel Greenfield {sultanknish jun2016}
Islam is peaceful. Just ask Rafiqi Islam, a loving husband, who told his wife that he had a present for her, blindfolded her to make it a surprise and then cut off her fingers. Then the rest of the Islam family mopped up the blood, while Mr. Islam threw her fingers into the trash, and after a few hours took her to the hospital where they warned her to tell the doctors that she had an accident.
…
Either we go on playing the game of blindfold and machete, or we take off the blindfold, take away the machete and show Mr. Islam the door.
8 likes
Marky,
Where is Malala’s statement on this ?
8 likes
Malala just needs to answer some simple questions before taking on a new migration crisis…
My (@Malala with 848K followers) statement on the #Rohingya crisis in Myanmar:
a. If a man writes a piece of fiction, should he have a death contract put on his life?
b. If a man declares he is homosexual should he be shunned?
c. If a man who draws a cartoon should he be sent death threats?
d. Do you think you should be given a job based solely on your religion?
e. Do you think you should discriminate against animals?
f. Do you think we should support and pay for Sharia to operate in the UK?
a. If no, then please write to Iran to remove current death sentence for Salman Rushdie. (Fiction)
b. If no, then please ask for it to be stopped in Majority Muslim Countries. (Homosexuals)
c. If no, then please ask this to be stopped in Majority Muslim Countries. (Cartoons)
d. If no, then remove the restriction that only Muslims can recite from the Koran and slaughter the animals for Halal food. (Positive Religious/Employment Discrimination)
e. If no, then start using pork products in your baking. (Animal Discrimination)
f. Halal food, bought, enforces the Sharia laws as it conforms to Sharia doctrine.
… many thanks to Malala for pushing the boundaries of religion, gender and equality and clearing up these issues whilst enjoying the benefits of a Western society where she is free to post her opinions.
0 likes
Guest,
Where is her statement on the Genocide of Christians by muslims in the Middle East ? Where is her statement on the massacres of muslims by fellow muslims in the Middle East ?
10 likes
BBC still not reporting 01sep17 Eiffel Tower/Gare du Nord incidents, but oddly France24 aren’t as well?
Google search BBC ‘gare du nord’
Google search France24 ‘gare du nord’
– Was it a hoax or reported incorrectly even though it was reported in the Sun, Express, Daily Star, Evening Standard, Metro {google search}?
– Why would france24 (Since 2008 the channel {france24} has been wholly owned by the French government {wiki}) and BBC/UK not report this? Or not report on other news agencies reporting it incorrectly?
7 likes
I have a suggestion.
Wherever muzzies go they ruin it and end up creating a right dump out of anywhere they turn up.
Until now there has been no call for this kind of expertise.
However.
Could we send loads of them to North Korea?
They would mess the place up and give kim wrong un a headache so bad he would forget about world domination as dealing with the enrichers, who also seek world domination, would keep him too busy at home.
Two birds with one stone type of solution there.
8 likes
A small but growing highly dedicated army in our midst
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/09/security-chief-says-uk-is-home-to-35000-islamic-jihadis
2 likes