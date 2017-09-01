WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

  By | |

Here you go, a NEW Open Thread on which to detail the bias! Over to you.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

388 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

Older Comments
  1. Guest Who says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Can’t wait for the BBC Malala Editorial team based under the gleaming spires to dutifully pass this one on:

       6 likes

    • MarkyMark says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Bangladesh man ‘admits’ cutting off wife’s fingers {bbc.co.uk dec2011}
      Police say Rafiqul Islam, 30, attacked her because she pursued higher education without his permission.


      – in the pursuit of education in Bangladesh
      – a different take on the story ….

      Breaking up with Mr. Islam by Daniel Greenfield {sultanknish jun2016}

      Islam is peaceful. Just ask Rafiqi Islam, a loving husband, who told his wife that he had a present for her, blindfolded her to make it a surprise and then cut off her fingers. Then the rest of the Islam family mopped up the blood, while Mr. Islam threw her fingers into the trash, and after a few hours took her to the hospital where they warned her to tell the doctors that she had an accident.

      Either we go on playing the game of blindfold and machete, or we take off the blindfold, take away the machete and show Mr. Islam the door.

         8 likes

      • Grant says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:35 am

        Marky,

        Where is Malala’s statement on this ?

           8 likes

        • MarkyMark says:
          September 4, 2017 at 9:41 am

          Malala just needs to answer some simple questions before taking on a new migration crisis…

          My (@Malala with 848K followers) statement on the #Rohingya crisis in Myanmar:

          a. If a man writes a piece of fiction, should he have a death contract put on his life?
          b. If a man declares he is homosexual should he be shunned?
          c. If a man who draws a cartoon should he be sent death threats?
          d. Do you think you should be given a job based solely on your religion?
          e. Do you think you should discriminate against animals?
          f. Do you think we should support and pay for Sharia to operate in the UK?

          a. If no, then please write to Iran to remove current death sentence for Salman Rushdie. (Fiction)
          b. If no, then please ask for it to be stopped in Majority Muslim Countries. (Homosexuals)
          c. If no, then please ask this to be stopped in Majority Muslim Countries. (Cartoons)
          d. If no, then remove the restriction that only Muslims can recite from the Koran and slaughter the animals for Halal food. (Positive Religious/Employment Discrimination)
          e. If no, then start using pork products in your baking. (Animal Discrimination)
          f. Halal food, bought, enforces the Sharia laws as it conforms to Sharia doctrine.

          … many thanks to Malala for pushing the boundaries of religion, gender and equality and clearing up these issues whilst enjoying the benefits of a Western society where she is free to post her opinions.

             0 likes

    • Grant says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:34 am

      Guest,

      Where is her statement on the Genocide of Christians by muslims in the Middle East ? Where is her statement on the massacres of muslims by fellow muslims in the Middle East ?

         10 likes

  2. MarkyMark says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:23 am

    BBC still not reporting 01sep17 Eiffel Tower/Gare du Nord incidents, but oddly France24 aren’t as well?

    Google search BBC ‘gare du nord’
    Google search France24 ‘gare du nord’

    – Was it a hoax or reported incorrectly even though it was reported in the Sun, Express, Daily Star, Evening Standard, Metro {google search}?
    – Why would france24 (Since 2008 the channel {france24} has been wholly owned by the French government {wiki}) and BBC/UK not report this? Or not report on other news agencies reporting it incorrectly?

       7 likes

  3. Emmanuel Goldstein says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I have a suggestion.

    Wherever muzzies go they ruin it and end up creating a right dump out of anywhere they turn up.
    Until now there has been no call for this kind of expertise.

    However.

    Could we send loads of them to North Korea?
    They would mess the place up and give kim wrong un a headache so bad he would forget about world domination as dealing with the enrichers, who also seek world domination, would keep him too busy at home.

    Two birds with one stone type of solution there.

       8 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply