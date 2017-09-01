WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

  By | |

Here you go, a NEW Open Thread on which to detail the bias! Over to you.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

165 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

Older Comments
  1. JimS says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Questions that no sane person would ever think of asking:

    Women’s hour

    Princess Diana and her impact on black women
    We reflect on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. What impact did she have on black women here and in America?

       3 likes

    • gaxvil says:
      September 2, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      Hmmm listening to a programme on bbc WS about (The Great Saviour and New Mohammed Ali!) Colin Kaperneck.
      He’s standing up for black rights and has given $2 million to black groups (glad he can afford it).
      A awful lot seem cock a hoop that the US has gone back to the 1960s or is it the 1860s. Slavery, discrimination and the KKK are lynching like there’s no tomorrow. Police ‘executions are rife and Satan is President. (Apparently!)
      Oh well, it finds work for some and passes the time for others.

         0 likes

  2. gaxvil says:
    September 2, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    For those missing Fox News – apart from YouTube there’s :-
    http://www.baqiworld.com/2011/10/watch-fox-news-live/
    and
    http://www.hulkuscc.com/watch-fox-news-live-streaming/

    It takes a little while to connect and does buffer at first but then it’s fine.

       0 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply