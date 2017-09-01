WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

Here you go, a NEW Open Thread on which to detail the bias! Over to you.
The BBC have not had a good word to say about Brexit.
And has May ever uttered a good word about Brexit?
Last year, the BBC’s Director-General Lord Hall agreed to review the BBC’s complaints procedures after a cross-party group of parliamentarians challenged him to name a single programme which has been enthusiastic about Brexit since the EU referendum on June 23. Hall was unable to do so.
The parliamentarians included UKIP peer Lord Pearson, Labour’s Kate Hoey and Tory Philip Hollobone. Lord Pearson hailed Lord Hall’s decision as a significant blow against ‘those at the top of the BBC who wish to see the referendum result reversed’.
Nothing has changed. The BBC are still anti-Brexit and make this plain to all.
Impartiality? I think not.
They are about as impartial as Josef Goebbels was.
Apparently he always wanted to be impartial, just never had the balls.
Two. But oh, so small,
Not BBC but Channel 4, tonight I watched Channel 4 news, I noticed and commented to my wife, one black male presenter, one female Muslim presenter, one black male weather man, no white people.
Then Crystal Maze started, which I don’t usually watch, one black presenter, five contestants, four black, one white.
Am I missing something here?
White people, probably…
32 likes
Wild Bill
What? No wheelchair?
BBC Online News:
“”Detainees ‘mocked and abused’ at immigration centre””
“”G4S has suspended nine members of staff from an immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport, following a BBC Panorama undercover investigation.””
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41121692
This is an internal management matter and does not justify headlines unless the BBC has an agenda.
How about the BBC investigating the 350,000 annual growth of the UK population and the very negative effects on our essential services and housing?
Now that’s a documentary that Panorama should investigate. But it won’t happen of course.
Far too big an elephant in the room….
BBC News this evening or BBC trailer for Panorama?
18 likes
Main item on the 10:00 News.
Interesting what the BBC decides to investigate, and what it chooses not to.
And they get to kick G4S. Bonus!
BBC Editorial Integrity. It is in their DNA. Apparently.
3 likes
Wouldn`t it be nice-for once-if the BBC would give us an undercover hit piece on how the heck they decide their stories for the news?
Why for example Melania Trumps shoes or Ed Skreins cartoon castings are news items throughout the day on their ceasless rolling news…but Debbie Wasserman Shultz or Trump giving money to the Houston relief effort out of his own pocket don`t make the cut and are not mentioned by the BBC? What possible mindsets choose one set of stories for us, but omit the others?
I just get sick of them doing trailers for their hit pieces on the private sector-but leave Mid Staffs, Winson Green prisons or rioting school gangs alone, seeing as that`s the public sector state…and they`ll never moan at that unless it`s to blame the Tories for a lack of money.
As for any footage of migrants going for staff, raping or attacking others?…bet your bottom dollar that Panorama won`t be filming that, certainly never letting us see it.
Like the Birmingham binmen and Southern rail disputes-the BBC only ever give us the Socialist excuses. Just sick of them.
BBBC Website.
A Swedish police officer speaks Arabic. Pardon me but what the hell has that got to do with anyone but the individuals involved. It’s absolutely relentless the pushing of the Islamic agenda.
24 likes
No comment required.
20 likes
This serial creepy oilslick personifies what Labour has turned into.
Like Shami, Lady Nugee and the Harman/Droney creeps…a complete hijacking of any British history or genuine roots has been completed.
And rich privileged London tossers with socialist names, or hidden blueblood names suck up over Cuba and Venezuela, despising Essex and Boston, Lincs.
Lenin or Mao would have known what to do with these poncey grandees and slum legal weasels and landlords..and I`d have to say that they`d have been right.
WE pay for them, and let them spout across our press…no wonder Islam thinks we`re shit.
I’m waiting to hear the bbc extolling the virtues of cannibalism as a cultural positive we should all embrace along with child marriage, arranged marriage, FGM pretty much you name it. If some none Brit’ does it – the bbc love it!
19 likes
Seem to recall they already got pretty excited by some Islamic commander’s top tips on offal consumption.
Keep your enemy close to your heart, though I may have that jumbled.
3 likes
I heard a brief item on the R4 news on PM, that fuel prices might rise here due to the refineries in Texas where productivity has been affected by the hurricane.
It is true that there are lots of refineries in that part of that state because of the particular oil expertise which is available there. However, that isn’t the only reason: there are many states (particularly on the “Left Coast”) which do not allow oil refineries to operate within them and are agin oil and fossil fuels generally; the enormous unexploited oil reserves just off the Californian coast attest to this, as does the prevention of major oil pipelines being routed through there or Oregon.
The fact that all almost all the refining eggs have been put in this particular state’s basket, as a result of the EPA and enviro-nuts in positions of power within other states, has been shown to be a policy which has left the US vulnerable in its oil refining capacity; which may have fuel price implications for them and for us.
Well Harvey was only a few days ago…and we`ve not had the Grenfell card or the puffings for the need to REALLY deal with climate change here in the UK yet.
All those uninsured illegals surely need great housing in Dallas, and climate change demands that Trump hands over to Al Gore.
I mean-CNN are onto it, all the Legacy Media in the USA are already onto it.
And the BBC inevitably cut and paste all their crap from the liberal liars over there don`t they?
For all the Doreen fans
7 likes
“”Katie Hopkins ATTACKS Tower Hamlets Council for Christian girl FORCED into Muslim foster care””
““Which individual at Tower Hamlets was responsible for the abuse of this little girl?””
“”I have applied to be a foster mum for devout Muslim child. I intend to show him how to party like a ‘white slag’.””
http://yourbrexit.co.uk/news/katie-hopkins-attaacks-tower-hamlets-council-for-christian-girl-forced-into-muslim-foster-care/
Katie for PM, I say!
I have just had to scrape Mr D off the ceiling. Local news item about knee surgery. We had to have on a successful recipient of a new knee talking about his husband. Went to the Humberside Radio website and found the listening project about a transgender person and their female partner. Why does the BBC have to include reference to same sex marriage in as many stories as possible whether it is relevant or not, and transgender gets even higher priority. I just wish the BBC would consider a person’s sexuality or gender irrelevant.
11 likes
3 likes
Why the hell don`t we send the likes of Mr Dildo here to Raqqa with the whole Brighton Pride Posse on their Notting Hell carnival floats.
They`d terrify IS…personally, I d drop them in by rainbow silk parachutes, and Bagdadi`s bidet boys would think it was Allahs angels coming down to judge them at the end of days.
3 likes
The new ”Stavros” and the new ”The Master”.
What a joy to hear Martin Bashir-BBC “religious correspondent” no less-holding forth on the life and times of Cormac Murphy O Connor. Ex Catholic Archbishop , now unable to answer the coming BBC investigation into his laundry bag, no doubt. He`s dead-therefore just the paedo carrion the BBC will be seeking.
But I veer…Bashir was the greaseball who smarmed his way into getting Lady Di to talk her crap in such poor taste…and is alos on record as wanting to shit in Sarah Palins mouth. So who else to be a BBC religious correspondent smarming away at the death of a Catholic Archbishop?
Stay away from the altar boys Beeb…
3 likes
Don’t you love the way the enrichers are adding to our civilisation.
This is another good performance by Tucker Carlson, I especially enjoyed his last line to this SJW he’s interviewing.
R5 now breaking the charter rule that they must reflect their audience
12-1am Reviewing papers
Presenter – @TherealNihal
+ @DredaMitchell
+ @ShaunBaileyUK *
So 1 Asian Londoner +2 black Londoners
Followed by Doton – black and London
Now saying “where are the black football managers”
* labelled as former advisor to David Cameron
