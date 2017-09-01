Doom about the Boom

Typical BBC effort to hide the inconvenient truth that Brexit hasn’t wrecked the economy…far from it…….UK manufacturing hits four month high and the BBC hardly notice at all, the report not being on the frontpage, nor the UK page, not even top billing on the business page...merely a small additional story buried in the small print half way down the page…..
Note that the PMI figures are also surging…have you heard the BBC mention that? Probably not as they tend not to when they are on the up…conversely when they dip under 50, however minutely, the BBC dedicates the whole day to reporting this economic disaster...telling us we could be heading for recession #duetobrexit.
British manufacturing exceeded expectations last month as growth accelerated to hit a four-month high, according to a closely watched survey.
IHS Markit’s UK manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) jumped to 56.9 last month, higher than the 55 that had been expected and above the 55.1 reported in July. Any number above 50 suggests growth in the sector’s output.
The survey found “broad-based expansion” across all products, and production rose at the steepest pace in seven months, underpinned by more work received, especially in Europe, the USA, China and Australia.
The BBC’s reluctance to report ‘good news’ whilst highlighting the bad [and often not bad….merely the BBC’s own negative interpretation] has been noted again and again…
PMI blues
Armageddon Beckons Once Again
#DespiteBrexit…Again..and Again…and Again
Alarming alarmism
The BBC’s Transmission Omission Mission
BBC Talking Down Economy
The BBC’s selective misinterpretation of events doesn’t even qualify as confirmation bias, as more often than not it doesn’t actually back up their narrative.
12 likes
Beeboids and Remainers cannot accept the fact that they got it so badly wrong. I expect there to be a “Brexit Bounce ” once we are out, if we ever are.
12 likes
PS FT 100 still near an all-time high. The BBC should be trumpeting that , surely ? Looks like investors have confidence in FT 100 companies. I wonder why ?
Dax and Paris markets still on a downward trend , as not reported by the BBC.
18 likes
Friday fun…
20 likes
Have some shackles been removed?
13 likes
Responses to Doom about the Boom
Then get this propaganda . Biased or what .
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-uk-leaves-the-eu-40676514/reality-check-is-brexit-inevitable
5 likes
I asked a good friend of mine, earlier, how he thought the manufacturing industry was doing ‘in spite of Brexit – c.BBC’.
He owns a precision engineering co. His reply “I am having problems recruiting more staff”.
Nuff said.
8 likes
Andrew Neil is an intelligent man and has easily spotted the elephant in the room. Many other ‘intelligent’ commentators would say the same if it were not for their idealogical incontinance.
The vote was to leave the EU.
No deal is better than a bad deal.
This we were promised, and I am more than happy to suffer the tantrums of Barnier (always Mr by the BBBC) and his rigid inflexible cohort and walk away rather than give in to what is plain blackmail. Most of the disputed sum has not even been spent yet and is budgeted for 2020 – 2027. In any economy, if the tax receipt (income) is less than expected, then you change your future spending plans accordingly. Except in the EU. Where it is forever milk and honey.
5 likes
When you are small to medium sized company and lose a large customer you restructure your business plan (budget).
The EU have lost their 2nd biggest contributor (customer).
Since when did EX customers contribute to their suppliers due to loss of income.
Only in the EU, apparently, or in some communist states.
6 likes