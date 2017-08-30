The Jewish Lobby

Not BBC bias but a good friend [from the Islamist and anti-semitic MPACUK] of the BBC responds to the reaction to the C4 Islamist video….he says the negative reaction is the result of a Zionist conspiracy……hate speech? Will he get his collar felt?….will the BBC et all be damning him as they did with Kevin Myers? Myers of course was using ‘positive dscrimination’ to praise Jews, this guy is using the old anti-semitic trope of a Jewish cabal running the world for their own advantage….a tad more negative than Myers’ comments……I await the reaction with interest…..And I can’t help thinking maybe there is something to be said for the burka…..