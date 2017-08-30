MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us across the week! Detail the bias here…
Anybody heard the bBC mention this:
UK: At 35,000 Islamist fanatics,Britain has more than any other country in Europe.
7 likes
Another story the bBC won’t be mentioning:
Zamurrad Khan, 57, denies buggery and indecency with young boy
7 likes
Reality Check.
This actually got 10 seconds on tonight’s news. This was after another lengthy news (?) item which, straight faced, talked about Voodoo worship in West Africa and how it is fighting back against bad publicity in the past. From a BBC that takes every opportunity to sneer at British Christian history and traditions, not one word of cynicism about this utter mumbo jumbo of a religion.
They get worse. Didn’t think it possible but they actually do get worse with each passing day.
11 likes
F-D-R. The one other item on the news which got my goat was the UN report on the UK having to do better for the disabled. The reporter noted with glee that the UK had more findings against it than any other country! My first thought was of India where some are crippled on purpose from an early age to improve earning potential begging on the streets.
I wonder if Saudia Arabia have a disable program for their ex thiefs with no left hands?
Where is the UN when you need them – busy sticking it to a soft target like the UK who payrolls them.
On the voodoo item, I won’t hold my breath for the BBC doing an item on the culture of FMG in various African countries or about the vast majority of people living in abject poverty whilst their political masters live in the lap of luxury from the spoils of corruption and robbing their own people.
7 likes
I never thought of the contrast between Blair and Corbyn in this way
‘But I do think people should grasp that Blair’s one-time close aide Peter Hyman was telling the truth when he confessed last Christmas that New Labour’s project was far more radical than Jeremy Corbyn. Dim people can’t seem to grasp that the absence of Little Red Books or plans to storm the Winter Palace doesn’t mean there’s no revolution going on. This lot captured the BBC, the schools, the civil service and the courts, not the railway station, the barracks and the post office’.
Christopher Hitchens Laura Perrins interview
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/laura-perrins-interview-twenty-years-death-diana/?utm_content=buffere9a54&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
9 likes
Agree entirely.
Blairs New Labour lot were lucky in the craven uselessness of the Tory opposition.
The Lefty project by stealth was a classic capture of the commanding heights of the culture, whilst the Tories were paddling in the fountains looking for old pennies by way of the economic argument they obsessed on.
To be fair, few of us by then knew of Gramsci, Alinsky, Kalergi or the records of Mandelson, Ashton, Blair, Darling, Reid and Mc Nulty etc-but all had far-left backgrounds, covered and seemingly spent. Not so.
Even better for the left-they were so culturally overwhelming that few of us even THINK we were pawned and our kids turned to multiculti snowflakes. But we were.
Never forget tha Blair said his Party was to be the “political arm of the British People”…and how they dealt with Walter Wolfgang in 2005 shows what the Left always does.
Corbyns not smart or sly enough to match Blair-but his goons are now the Brownshirts that we will need to fight. But they only work in packs with black balaclavas, so we should win if we don`t let them spawn.
Thankfully, they`re not parenting material.
9 likes
The stealth continues and I’m afraid there are all too few of us aware of it. A term the MSM seem to have deleted from the handbook is “spin”. It’s still very much a legacy from Blairs years and we now have the whole MSM using it to suit but not mentioning the word in reports. Stealth is one thing but it has morphed into deceit.
5 likes
I’ve just seen the latest cover of the Charlie Hebdo magazine where they conflate Texans with Nazis.
I guess they’re more comfortable with that than targeting the people who would machine gun their staff.
7 likes
Not the BBc but then I hardly watch the BBc at all these days. I decided to watch Educating Greater Manchester Ooops I forgot it was channel 4. It turned from a fly on the wall view of the education system to an all out propaganda event for immigrants. Spot the Hitler & Donald Trump comment thrown in? Watch the suppression of certain comments.
4 likes
Dave666
“Not the BBc but then I hardly watch the BBc at all these days.”
Join the Club. With so many TV channels and the MSM, does anyone watch Al Beeb any more?
Hence – why the telly Poll Tax?
Perhaps Maxincony will justify this absurd Tax?
Over to you Maxi boy………………
6 likes
“VW launches new UK diesel scrappage scheme”
“VW launched a more generous scheme in Germany in August in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41114738
VW are Brexit worried, very Brexit worried.
When we leave the EU they will have to scrap the lot if the EU Parliament doesn’t play ball .
3 likes
“Inefficient vacuum cleaner sales banned”
“Sir James Dyson has been in a court battle with the EU because he says the vacuum standards test doesn’t replicate real world conditions.”
AND
“Ukip MEP Roger Helmer said: “By all means let’s make pathetic under-powered vacuum cleaners for export to the EU. ”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41119355
Another good reason why the nation (except Maxincony) voted for BREXIT ?
1 likes