Here you go, a new Open Thread to see us across the week!
- Manxman August 31, 2017 at 2:59 am on Every cloud has a silver liningNumber of recorded storms affecting United Statesl. 3 x 60yr periods. the average decade is 18, so i have used...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate August 31, 2017 at 2:53 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Predictably the BBC are promoting Islam yet again to our kids. On their CBBC News channel they have added a...
- Manxman August 31, 2017 at 1:57 am on Every cloud has a silver liningTexas. 1850-1930 = 80 years = 32 hurricanes making landfall. 1931 - 2017 = 87 years =32 hurricanes making landfall....
- TruthSeeker August 31, 2017 at 1:52 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…WB "We are very sorry that we dropped your paradigmatic, cogent, persuasive, well-informed, germane, logically irrefutable contribution down...
- Manxman August 31, 2017 at 1:39 am on Every cloud has a silver lininghttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-40686984 Sea level propaganda, on the rapid;y melting Greenland ice sheet, 7ft sea level rises...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate August 31, 2017 at 1:15 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…For those interested in the earlier development of this story by the BBC (before this court ruling) - I add...
- Manxman August 31, 2017 at 1:13 am on The Jewish LobbyThe vid ends with ..''this group think moderate muslims like them should be listened to'' And i thought no wonder...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate August 31, 2017 at 1:04 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…okay I seem to have worked it out with a bit of googling and trial and error using: [a href...
- taffman August 31, 2017 at 1:00 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate I think Rees-Mogg could win hands down................................... https://www.theguardian.co...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate August 31, 2017 at 12:52 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…I think Theresa May is a disaster. The handling of the snap election was a disaster - she surrounded herself...
2 likes
0 likes
I am now in pre mod on Guardian comments for making a harmless comment about Owen Jones, yet most Guardian comments are really abusive towards right wing politicians etc., free speech, I don’t think so, not in the Lefty world?
“Q: I have a complaint about moderation, how do I escalate it?
A: Unfortunately, the huge (and growing) quantity of user content on the Guardian website means that we can’t enter into correspondence regarding specific moderation activity, although all correspondence will be read.”
8 likes
Moderating a forum is a pretty tricky balance that nobody’s solved. If you have an idea then good luck, you’ll be very wealthy! Guido Fawkes is a good example, a story about eg firemen will have loads of responses urging people to urgently click on a link about a unreported race hate crime or something. Even if you manage/force people to stay on topic, that can be a vague area really. The other day I saw an initially interesting Grenfell Tower debate shift from “the inquest” to more broad questions about social housing, council cuts, “the tories” and eventually of course “Thatcher!” because why not. Yet at no point did anyone veer far from the previous entry.
Personally I quite like the balance/split here, there’s the individual stories where people stay on topic, then there’s these open threads which I sometimes ignore and sometimes read in entirety depending on if I have the time like I’m on a train or something.
3 likes
WB
“We are very sorry that we dropped your paradigmatic, cogent, persuasive, well-informed, germane, logically irrefutable contribution down the memory hole.
Facts are sacred at The Guardian, so sacred that we just cannot allow our cradle to grave inculcated lefty readers to come into contact, however fleetingly, with the truth.
Our readers much prefer the Marxian version of history. We are aware that one hundred million people were killed to maintain this mendacious version of events, but hey ho as Uncle Joe put it “One death is a tragedy, one hundred million deaths is a statistic, a statistic we Communists revel in and celebrate.”
“While you are here any chance of a donation to ensure the perpetuation of Guardian lies?”
4 likes
I thought I’d post this horrific report, because the BBC hasn’t bothered to even though they conducted the original interview which led to these two horrors conviction.
http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/shafilea-ahmeds-parents-lied-not-13548411
That however is not the main point. This is a story of more lying murdering Muslims who didn’t even think it was wrong of them to torture and murder their own daughter for failing to adopt the horrible Pakistani culture in front of their other children.
Even that is not the main point though.
In the midst of everything they had done, and when the finger was pointed at them, as well as blatantly lying, they invoked the usual political correctness laws. Meaningless words such as ‘racism’, Islamophbia, negative stereotyping.
It is proof if any more were needed that these words are regularly being misused – not that they have any real meaning, it suggests that even less reliance should be placed on claims made by certain people, however seeming valid they might be. Not that the BBC would want you to know this of course, and don’t forget that the MEN owned by the Mirror Group is probably even more Left wing than the Guardian is.
14 likes
So true – it’s long made me wonder about your Muslim radical – how they lie and wriggle and go to enormous lengths to get off the hook. Being ‘holy’ warriors with morality and, of course God, on their side you’d think they would stand up and proudly declaim, “Yes, I did it and this is why I did it.”
3 likes
So the BBC is now headlining on the BBC homepage and the BBC News Homepage the following story:
‘No concerns’ with mixed faith foster case – concerning what the Times had reported as the fostering of a 5 year old English Christian girl to a Muslim family, that did not speak English, that demanded the girl remove her crucifix necklace and forced her to learn Arabic.
The BBC had earlier been running a propaganda story from a Muslim activist (Esmat Jeraj) about the wonders and benefits of fostering of all children of any faith by Muslim families, avoiding the original story (providing a link to the Times article which was behind a paywall) and inferring the original story was Islamophobic, that Muslim families were underrepresented as fostering parents and that there needed to be MORE of them.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41085638
Now the Family Court Judge has removed the girl from the Muslim foster parents and placed the girl with her grandmother. However the BBC are reporting the Judge as saying there was nothing wrong with the Tower Hamlets original decision to place the girl with the non-English speaking Muslim family but that there was a better option available.
Now the family court judge Tower Hamlets chose to deal with the case was a Khatun Sapnara. Khatun Sapnara has her own Wikipedia page. Why?
Well Khatun Sapnara is a Bangladeshi-born British judge. In 2006, she was appointed as a Recorder of the Crown Court, becoming the first person of Bangladeshi origin in a senior judicial position. In 2014, she was appointed as a Circuit Judge to hear cases in the Crown and Family Court. Her father was involved in Bangladesh politics, and she studied political sciences at University later studying law. She is also a practising Muslim. In 2012, she argued against criminalisation of forced marriage and she appeared on BBC Two’s Newsnight to defend her position.
It seems certain that Tower Hamlets would chose Muslim Judge Khatun Sapnara for the case because she would likely be the most sympathetic to the Council. That is how Islam works nowadays. It develops networks of people in power who are Muslims, or Islamists, or otherwise sympathetic to Islam: teachers, school governors, business people, local councillors, lawyers, judges, journalists, politicians. It is not a coincidence that most council schools in Britain now serve halal food, and that Islamophobia as a crime is part of the political agenda.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41101558
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khatun_Sapnara
12 likes
B-o-B-o-t-C
Can you even begin to imagine what it’s going to be like for Britons in this country at the end of the century, when they are expected to make up only 20% of the population?
8 likes
Colonization in reverse? But Britain could point to the advantages of a civil society, rule of law and so on whereas even in the 21st Century, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and so on have less than zero to teach us.
Yet we are constantly told of the richness of their cultures and how much we can, and moreover should, take from them.
Pull the other one, it’s got a rapist guru on the end.
7 likes
For those interested in the earlier development of this story by the BBC (before this court ruling) – I add a link to a previous comment of mine (& StewGreens below it).
Note there appears to be an issue with this website regarding linking to previous comments – in general you will be taken to the comment but then the webpage shifts upwards several comments (so you have to scroll downwards to get to the comment).
Previous comment on the BBC handling of this story
0 likes
“Theresa May has said she wants to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, telling the BBC she intends to remain in power “for the long term”. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-41093516
Her track record is not good! Had Corbyn gone for a true Brexit I would have voted for him but he has blown it.
I would certainly vote Tory if Jacob Rees-Mogg was at the helm.
Al Beeb’s amateur propaganda is not working, in fact it is counter productive.
Jacob Rees-Mogg for Prime Minister.
6 likes
I think Theresa May is a disaster. The handling of the snap election was a disaster – she surrounded herself with her own close people, ignored everyone else, and lost the narrative and message of the election – allowing Corbyn to control the narrative. She just seemed to disappear and go into hiding. Her prostrating herself to Islam (wearing the veil etc) and her claims that Islam is Peace suggests that there is something weak about her. Corbyn only has to make himself look moderately presentable to beat her.
4 likes
Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate
I think Rees-Mogg could win hands down……………………………..
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/aug/28/brexiters-ecj-backlash-rally-support-jacob-rees-mogg
He doesn’t like Al Beeb either…………………………….
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/821077/Tory-MP-Jacob-Rees-Mogg-BBC-bias-Brexit-Remoanerism
3 likes
Predictably the BBC are promoting Islam yet again to our kids.
On their CBBC News channel they have added a guide to the Islamic Hajj. It seems the ONLY religion the BBC actively promotes to our kids is Islam by the issuing of “guides”. The last story they had explaining a religious event was Ramadan (back in June). They still have the Ramadan quiz on their cbeebies channel (under puzzles and quizzes).
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/24566691
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround
1 likes