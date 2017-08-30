Every cloud has a silver lining

No opportunity lost at the BBC…absolutely no proof the storms in Texas have anything to do with ‘man-made’ climate change…but the BBC can’t help raising the notion...

Record water levels are only expected to surge following a huge storm in Houston, Texas. Can events like Hurricane Harvey be linked to climate change and if so, what can we do to mitigate them? Professor Sir Brian Hoskins is chair of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London.

And yes, that’s Brian Hoskins the fanatical pro-climate change alarmist who happens to now work for the fanatical pro-climate change propagandist Grantham Institute. No bias there then.

There’s never been a storm like it.….ahem…..

There have been many flood disasters in the Houston area, even dating to the mid-1800s when the population was very low. In December of 1935 a massive flood occurred in the downtown area as the water level height measured at Buffalo Bayou in Houston topped out at 54.4 feet.

By way of comparison, as of 6:30 a.m. this (Monday) morning, the water level in the same location is at 38 feet, which is still 16 feet lower than in 1935. I’m sure that will continue to rise.

Are the rainfall totals unprecedented?

Even that question is difficult to answer. The exact same tropical system moving at, say, 15 mph might have produced the same total amount of rain, but it would have been spread over a wide area, maybe many states, with no flooding disaster. This is usually what happens with landfalling hurricanes.

Instead, Harvey stalled after it came ashore and so all of the rain has been concentrated in a relatively small portion of Texas around the Houston area. In both cases, the atmosphere produced the same amount of rain, but where the rain lands is very different. People like those in the Houston area don’t want all of the rain to land on them.

There is no aspect of global warming theory that says rain systems are going to be moving slower, as we are seeing in Texas. This is just the luck of the draw. Sometimes weather systems stall, and that sucks if you are caught under one. The same is true of high pressure areas; when they stall, a drought results.