Project Fear continues courtesy of the BBC

So who is James Chapman? You have to ask because the BBC doesn’t tell us in its bulletins as it turns his anti-May, anti-Brexit spin into ‘news’. All day we have been informed of his opinion that May’s ‘redline’ on the ECJ is untenable and making David Davis’ job impossible…..

Theresa May has ‘hamstrung’ David Davis in Brexit talks Theresa May has made David Davis’s job more difficult by setting “red lines” for him in Brexit talks, his ex-chief of staff has told the BBC. James Chapman said the Brexit secretary had been “hamstrung” by the prime minister’s stance on the European Court of Justice (ECJ), among other things. He said Mrs May would not get a Brexit deal through Parliament unless she showed more “flexibility”.

BBC news didn’t think it necessary to inform us of his provenance but the web article slips in a brief mention of his past life…

A former Daily Mail journalist, Mr Chapman was George Osborne’s director of communications before becoming Mr Davis’s chief of staff at the new department for exiting the EU.

James Chapman was Osborne’s PR spinner and what the BBC fails to mention, the ‘man who ran Project Fear’ for Remain…

From the Independent: