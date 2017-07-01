Project Fear continues courtesy of the BBC

So who is James Chapman? You have to ask because the BBC doesn’t tell us in its bulletins as it turns his anti-May, anti-Brexit spin into ‘news’. All day we have been informed of his opinion that May’s ‘redline’ on the ECJ is untenable and making David Davis’ job impossible…..
Theresa May has ‘hamstrung’ David Davis in Brexit talks
Theresa May has made David Davis’s job more difficult by setting “red lines” for him in Brexit talks, his ex-chief of staff has told the BBC.
James Chapman said the Brexit secretary had been “hamstrung” by the prime minister’s stance on the European Court of Justice (ECJ), among other things.
He said Mrs May would not get a Brexit deal through Parliament unless she showed more “flexibility”.
BBC news didn’t think it necessary to inform us of his provenance but the web article slips in a brief mention of his past life…
A former Daily Mail journalist, Mr Chapman was George Osborne’s director of communications before becoming Mr Davis’s chief of staff at the new department for exiting the EU.
James Chapman was Osborne’s PR spinner and what the BBC fails to mention, the ‘man who ran Project Fear’ for Remain…
From the Independent:
The man who helped run Project Fear is now a key figure in Brexit negotiations
Exclusive: Bizarre twist sees former Osborne aide take top job with Brexit Secretary David Davis
A bizarre twist indeed….which is probably why he has been booted out of the job now….and why we get this Remain operation to further undermine Brexit.
Explosive stuff from @jameschappers. And a great #WeekinWestminster debut by @SamCoatesTimes. Tune in 11am @BBCRadio4. https://t.co/ocLgIj21L9
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 1, 2017
Let’s think….what is going on? ‘Explosive stuff from James Chappers’!!!!??? Why would the BBC be peddling that ‘explosive stuff’ all day as headline news? The BBC organised the pro-Remain Times to interview a very pro-Remain Chapman who is feeding the Media Remain misinformation, the BBC blasts his views out on the news as if it is gospel and we have him on The Week In Westminster on the same day. Chapman has all the usual suspects cheerleading him on Twitter….he does his own cheerleading for Remoaner Tories to be in cabinet…
.@Mark_J_Harper @Anna_Soubry @NickyMorgan01 @grantshapps should all be in Cabinet as I tell the BBC today. Criminal waste of talent
— James Chapman (@jameschappers) July 1, 2017
This is quite obviously an orchestrated attack on Brexit and May in an attempt to pressure her to change course on Brexit and essentially stay in the EU.
It is all pure opinion from Chapman, Remoaner opinion at that….the ECJ is ony a problem for those who want the ECJ to still have oversight over UK affairs…ie Remoaners. Not as if the EU doesn’t have its own redlines….not least its absolutist redline of freedom of movement…indeed all the four conditions it imposes imperially upon those who want to trade with it inside the Single Market. Freedom of movement is a political and ideological policy that is intended to break the nation states and undermine national loyalties…it is ‘ethnic cleansing’ of a kind…it is completely unnecessary economically….and it is the biggest single factor that sets a large portion of the people of Europe against the EU.
The BBC has joined forces with the Remain camp in a glaringly obvious piece of news manipulation in an effort to change government policy and pressurise politicians. The BBC once again seriously interfering in the democratic process and acting in a highly politicised manner.
Perhaps May should replace the leadership of the BBC with an independent commission until it gets its ship in order….clearly unfit for purpose right now.
There seems to be a definite “Remain fightback” at the moment taking advantage of the pro Corbyn vote by our self obsessed yoof. There are also lots of hubris-tic stories from the EU suggesting that we deserve our fate but they are also holding discussions for when we request to return to the the saggy breasts of the EU and Ma Merkel. Thats kind of them. Sounds a bit to me like “good cop bad cop” The question is will our snowflakes fall for it and the answer probably is yes !
The Telegraph today led with a story that “The City must come first” but was fairly non specific about details. I wonder whether this includes “free trade” and by implication keeping open borders and therefore a “soft” brexit or should that be NO BREXIT.
As far as I am concerned putting “the city first” is part of the reason why we got in a financial mess in the first place.
I suppose most of these wankers are more than willing to sacrifice our democracy, fishing industry and coastal ports so they can continue to sit on their fat unproductive arses and make shed loads of money just by pressing buttons. They may well all be “clever bastards” but they are the main reason why the UK has a economy that is dependent on “financial services” and not real industries such as fishing – Which potentially would employ tens of thousands more people had it not all been given away by Heath and co in the seventies.
God forbid that any of these indolent twats may well one day have to get off their fat arses and break into a sweat to earn a crust. Fortunately the likes of Jeremy will be hanging around to tell them that this work thing is really a bit overrated when you can have free stuff. What was that song? “Money for nuffin”
“The people have spoken”
Not only in the 2016 EU referendum but in the last GE.
The only political party calling for another EU referendum was the Limpdems, and how many parliamentary seats did they get? Someone remind me ………….
Al Beeb the MSM and the politicians are not listening to the silent majority – the people of Great Britain.
Dangerous, very dangerous.
Anyone notice on the news that Kohl’s coffin was draped in the EU flag? Although later it was shown with the German one, most of the time it was shown on the bulletin with the EU one. It proves a lot of what e say about the direction the EU is hurtling towards. I do hope we are able to get out with our full sovereignty restored.
Demon
Evidently propaganda, pure EU propaganda .
