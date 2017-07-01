Choose your news

Lord Hall Hall objected strongly to any suggestion that the BBC use a subscription fee method to generate its income saying such a system would be far too complicated and costly to implement. Curious then that the BBC has now been able to make iPlayer unavailable unless you register and have a licence…how difficult would that be to extend to an on demand payment system? Not very, after all large numbrs of other media outlets already do that…including Youtube.

I am guessing the BBC doesn’t want to do that because it would then be at the mercy of the paying customer who, if they didn’t like what was on offer, wouldn’t have to pay for it…such as blatanlty left-wing misinformation being pumped out as ‘news’.

Over the air digital tv could also be by subscription, not as if this is new and untried territory…SKY. Some Freeview channels are also by subscription…so obviously quite simple to operate such a scheme….if you want to. The BBC just doesn’t want to and obviously doesn’t have faith in its own product and with good reason.