Choose your news

Lord Hall Hall objected strongly to any suggestion that the BBC use a subscription fee method to generate its income saying such a system would be far too complicated and costly to implement. Curious then that the BBC has now been able to make iPlayer unavailable unless you register and have a licence…how difficult would that be to extend to an on demand payment system? Not very, after all large numbrs of other media outlets already do that…including Youtube.
I am guessing the BBC doesn’t want to do that because it would then be at the mercy of the paying customer who, if they didn’t like what was on offer, wouldn’t have to pay for it…such as blatanlty left-wing misinformation being pumped out as ‘news’.
Over the air digital tv could also be by subscription, not as if this is new and untried territory…SKY. Some Freeview channels are also by subscription…so obviously quite simple to operate such a scheme….if you want to. The BBC just doesn’t want to and obviously doesn’t have faith in its own product and with good reason.
I would suggest that if lord hall is unsure as to how to set up a subscription payment service then I would sugest that he should talk to any of the proffessional broadcasters as to how to organise a subscription payment model, If the professional sattelite and cable broadcasters like SKY, Netflix or Amazon can find it easy to organise a subscription service and have done so for many years then the odious BBC should find it easy to organise a subscription payment service for anyone who still wants the miserable BBC in their lives. Either that or the wretched BBC can be forced to pay for itself with advertising. To of course to be followed by the withdrawal and scrapping of the BBC licence fee, Though as far as I {and i suspect many others] the best thing that should be done with the BBC, which is a concept that has long out lived its purpose if it ever had any reason to have been created in the first place is its final and permanant closure and sell of of its assets.
I don’t use BBCservices but they keep hassleing me to pay them . I didn’t hassle them to pay me for not taking anything of theirs over to the continent when I had trucks .
And why do they want to keep visiting me at my house ? All they’ll see is normal furniture and a television , connected ready to use , which proves nothing .
Nibor
Just do what I do when the BBC/TVL goons turn up on my doorstep is Identify and Ignore they are commision driven salesmen at £20 a pop to sell you a TV licence [Even then it wont garantee that you still wont get done for BBC viewing tax evasion] Remember unless they have a search warent and our joke of a police force the BBC/TVL goons #1Have no powers of entry and search and more important #2 You have no legal complusion to talk to them and not even to tell them that you have moved. So Identify and if A BBC/TVL goon Ignore and close door.
There are some interesting you tube entries on anti licence fee crusaders recording interactions with people from TVs licensing .
Personally I wouldn’t confront, identify myself or indeed speak to them.
They keep writing to me and telling me they are coming to interview me under caution . Won’t happen. Ever.
Jos F and Fedup ,
They had to leave me alone at my last address and don’t know I’ve moved . But now there is new hassle ( just letters) at my new address .
I’m considering writing to them to tell them to book their day in court to bust open their threat scam . I’ve got a television , it can show programmes , I don’t need a licence and won’t get one .
