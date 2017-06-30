That Big Shining Lie

Islamic terrorism, radicalisation, extremism? Nothing to do with Islam. All to do with Western foreign policy and domestic issues such as Islamophobia, discrimination, marginalisation, joblessness, alienation and disaffection within the Muslim community.

Newsnight should know better as it uses a Muslim journalist to tell us her thoughts on why people join ISIS. Funnily enough she tells us it has nothing to do with her religion, it is all to do with Western foreign policy and our society’s failure to make Muslims feel welcome.

Newsnight does not ask what it is about Western society that Muslims find difficulty in coping with…but it clearly insinuated that it is our, the non-Muslims’, fault. So why does ‘foreign policy’ so upset Muslims?….Newsnight doesn’t ask because to do so would show that this radicalisation is based upon Muslim ‘racism’ and supremacy…ie Western countries are non-Muslim therefore Islam and Muslims are under attack if those Western countries intervene in ‘Muslim’ countries….Muslims are obliged by their religion to defend Islam…thus they are doing their religious duty by joining ISIS….thus it has all to do with Religion and ‘racism’ of Muslims who identify first as Muslim and, maybe, only later as ‘British’. Their loyalty is to Islam…no wonder Newsnight avoids the issue.

Once again the BBC blames the West for what is a ‘Muslim’ issue created by a religious ideology that, as Mohammed said, wants to see Islam reign supreme. Politicians and Media need to start waking up to that fact and that there are people out there who fully intend for that to happen whether by force of arms or force of demographics.