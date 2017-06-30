CNN…BBC…Different names…same old Sh*t

CNN….American voters are ‘stupid as shit’….manipulation of interviews, filtered information and fake news….how very BBC….
It seems that the CNN is almost as unreliable as the BBC, but at least in the USA they have a choice if they want to fund it. In this Country if you don’t want to pay for BBC 24/7 Leftist spin you are sent to prison, and many are each year. Which system is more sinister?
4 likes
