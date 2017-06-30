Cherchez la femme

Snow – “Yo man, I caught your set at Glasto, epic brother, stone cold, I dig your act dude, the way you stuck it to those Tory squares was rad.”

Corbyn – “Respect Jon, respect, the way you don’t stand for no Tory jive is badass cuz.”

Woman – “You’re 69 and you’re 68, you’re both privileged, you work for a state owned broadcaster and you’ve been an MP since 1983, you’ve not antiestablishment, you are establishment, grow the fuck up.”