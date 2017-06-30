Cherchez la femme

Grumpy_Northerner 6 hours ago

Snow – “Yo man, I caught your set at Glasto, epic brother, stone cold, I dig your act dude, the way you stuck it to those Tory squares was rad.”

Corbyn – “Respect Jon, respect, the way you don’t stand for no Tory jive is badass cuz.”

Woman – “You’re 69 and you’re 68, you’re both privileged, you work for a state owned broadcaster and you’ve been an MP since 1983, you’ve not antiestablishment, you are establishment, grow the fuck up.”

 

Looking at the irreverent and highly amusing comments about Jon Snow on Guido and I saw this….

 

 

The BBC usually tries to hide such facts and always manages to find a ‘refugee’ woman and a child to photograph instead, except not always…….sometimes ‘all men’ must be highlighted and condemned not hidden……especially when JK Rowling speaks out…..it’s very bad…bigly..

A group of men standing around a desk: it is not the typical image that goes viral online.

The photograph in question was taken on US President Donald Trump’s first day in the Oval Office on Monday, when he signed a ban on federal money going to international groups that perform or provide information on abortions.

“Men making decisions about women’s bodies” was a much-repeated phrase on Twitter, as it was shared hundreds of thousands of times, including by author JK Rowling.

US President Donald Trump signing executive orders in the Oval Office

 

One Response to Cherchez la femme

  1. Kaiser says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    of course they also cropped out the women in the picture just to ram the point home

    interestingly those syrians seem to have developed a belting sun tan in the med, must get me some of that sunshine

