Cherchez la femme

Looking at the irreverent and highly amusing comments about Jon Snow on Guido and I saw this….
🆘‼️😯🔥 The last days … you have to take a lot of trouble to find a woman in the picture. #migrants #Invasion Thanks Merkel! pic.twitter.com/9Mf8Ti3A7L
— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) June 29, 2017
The BBC usually tries to hide such facts and always manages to find a ‘refugee’ woman and a child to photograph instead, except not always…….sometimes ‘all men’ must be highlighted and condemned not hidden……especially when JK Rowling speaks out…..it’s very bad…bigly..
A group of men standing around a desk: it is not the typical image that goes viral online.
The photograph in question was taken on US President Donald Trump’s first day in the Oval Office on Monday, when he signed a ban on federal money going to international groups that perform or provide information on abortions.
“Men making decisions about women’s bodies” was a much-repeated phrase on Twitter, as it was shared hundreds of thousands of times, including by author JK Rowling.
of course they also cropped out the women in the picture just to ram the point home
interestingly those syrians seem to have developed a belting sun tan in the med, must get me some of that sunshine
