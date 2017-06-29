OPEN THREAD….

Sorry for the delay, but here you go. If you think Jon Snow “F**k the Tories” was bad, the BBC do it 24/7, but just that bit more subtly! Detail the bias here!

132 Responses to OPEN THREAD….

  1. Heyho says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Grenfell Tower story BBC On-line and 1:00 O’clock news
    Just heard the news and headline (also used on-line) is “Grenfell Tower: Cladding ‘changed to cheaper version’

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40453054

    This is the BBC clearly trying to facilitate the idea that the rich Council (Conservatives) were cheap-skating the poorer residents by using materials that were less fire resistant and saving £300,00 into the bargain. However it is only when you get towards the bottom of the story that you see:

    “Despite their differences, both types of cladding have the same official fire rating.”

    If they had the same fire rating who could blame the Council from not pursuing the cheaper option.

    Once again this is BBC using dramatic headlines that do NOT portray the true picture and is blantant Politicisation on their part.

    I never trust any of their headlines any more.

    • EnglandExpects says:
      June 30, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      The BBC have had a problem – they clearly want to validate Corbyn’s claim that Grenfell is due to austerity, but with a £10 million refurbishment budget that was hard to do. Up to now, the story is that a few thousand ( as low as £5k) would have secured better cladding.However they never give up and clearly think they have hit pay dirt with the £300k story. If zinc and aluminium cladding are in the same fire resistant category the BBC may be frustrated yet.

  2. Guest Who says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    She never fails to deliver:

  3. Up2snuff says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Lot of anti-Brexit sentiment in the comments here:
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-40454385

    🙁

  4. Manxman says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Funny when women challenge Trump ”politically” they mean air-headed Barbie snowflake, like presenter’s whose only talent is looking ”pretty” or even worse an alleged feminist comedienne, whose right it is to pour scorn on their president aswell as their purpetual lies, or lib-facts, from a privileged position, Trump takes the piss back like most men his age who flirt by nature have done all their lives, and he is the devil incarnated.
    That’s how insane our media consumers are, this is what they want, mainstream twitting, the headline the tweet and the only thing read by its confirmation seeking consumers.

    I Wouldnt hesitate in pointing out their words about my ”orange hair”come out from under a rather large nose.

  5. StewGreen says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Beeboids please read Spiegelhalter “Most scientific papers contain inflated claims”
    Pre His Royal Statically Society Lecture
    Wow some sense in the dogmafilled Guardian

  6. Lucy Pevensey says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Manx,
    Donald Trump. One of the very few people in a position of leadership to challenge Islam. By rights he should be considered a champion of women’s rights. Instead he gets labelled the opposite. Viciously & continuously.

    Back to front world.

  7. StewGreen says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    ‘Too many wrongly defined as destitute’
    Congratulations Frank Field Labour MP
    For saying counting poverty as ‘less than 60% of MEDIAN icome’ is a BS measure.

