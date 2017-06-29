OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Sorry for the delay, but here you go. If you think Jon Snow “F**k the Tories” was bad, the BBC do it 24/7, but just that bit more subtly! Detail the bias here!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to OPEN THREAD….

  1. Pounce says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I see the bBc is promoting the story that Jihad jack currently locked up by the Kurds is a victim, and that we should bring him home to the UK
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-40445999/jihadi-jack-parents-our-son-didn-t-hate-us

       1 likes

  2. ScottishCalvin says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    As a fan of big infrastructure projects, I was quite disappointed that DUP bribe was a blanket grant rather than the long talked about rail link to Ireland. But it doesn’t matter, it’s Theresa handing it over so it’s the ‘wrong type’ of government spending anyway…

    In the mean time my cartoon roundup on the last week

       0 likes

Leave a Reply