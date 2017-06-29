Make France Great Again!

Odd how the BBC drools over Macron who roars out ‘Vive La Republique…Vive La France!!’ and yet scoff at and scorn Trump and his ‘Make Anerica great again!’ Indeed odd that Macron himself had a dig at Trump’s call to arms.
I guess others aren’t so sanguine about Macron on France….
We were told on World At One on R4 today that “even the weather’s improved since Macron took power”
This was followed by their ongoing drama about how awful it’d be in a town with a Front National Mayor.
The Mohammedans were behaving like savages; rioting and setting cars on fire because they didn’t like the result.
Where do the producers get their ideas from?
