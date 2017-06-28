Once again the BBC damages Britain

The BBC has set its hat at destroying Brexit and undermining the British side’s negotiations whilst promoting the EU’s but the BBC damages British interests and democracy in so many other ways, in particular by its arrogant presumption that it knows what is best for the country and that politicians must follow its prescriptions, or else. Just one small example is how it treats the prospective Trump state visit to Britain…the BBC’s default position is that this is a bad thing, it shouldn’t happen…how many times have you heard a BBC presenter harangue a Tory minister demanding to know why Trump is being allowed into the country?

Now Trump has decided to head to France first, maybe instead of.

Who can blame him…and a bit of a triumph for Macron despite his differences with Trump. Once again the BBC helps to pull us down.