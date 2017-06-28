Keep taking the pills Jeremy

Gotta laugh at Corbyn. May thought she would have a majority before the election, Corbyn thinks he has one after it and that he is actually the PM.

Corbyn caught out in another lie as he denies telling Glastonbury’s Michael Eavis that he would scrap Trident as soon as he was PM….can we trust a word this man says? The same man who lied about shoot-to-kill and then lied to Peston in an interview about this whole episode claiming he was talking about the 1980s when it was clear he was saying shoot-to-kill would be a problem for him even in a Paris attack type situation. The BBC Trust got that entirely wrong.

Emma Barnett did raise the issue when interviewing a Labour MP today but it seems to be missing from the BBC website…how can that be? Surely a major issue for Labour and yet the BBC news website doesn’t report this latest twist especially as it ‘confirms’ suspicions about Corbyn’s likely position should he ever manage to get into No10.

If it had been May it would have been frontpage news just as all her ‘u-turns’ were…and just as Corbyn’s own massive u-turns on his principles that he had held for decades but suddenly ditched for the election went unmentioned.

Note how the BBC plays down McDonnell’s ‘Murder’ comment and in fact gives it credibility by constantly repeating his words without criticism whilst suggesting his narrative was correct.

Note also how the BBC makes nothing at all of the tide of abuse, intimidation , threats, fake news and misinformation flooding out from Corbyn supporters. This is the BBC that was obsessed with unearthing ‘fake news’ and presented itself as the gold standard against which you could judge all other news or information….of course the fake news the BBC was intent on unearthing and exposing was ‘right-wing’ fake news. Corbyn’s supporters can rest easy in their beds, no BBC internet guardians will be reporting them to their bosses….despite having the number for Labour HQ.