Inflating Inflation

The BBC is scaremongering hard about inflation and the dread ‘cost of living’ rise that we are supposedly suffering under #duetobrexit.

Trouble is inflation is not much above the average and it’s been much higher as a standard in the past…

The average rate of inflation has been 2.58% since 1989……

Consumer prices in the United Kingdom increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in May of 2017, higher than 2.7 percent in April and above market expectations of 2.7 percent. It is the biggest inflation rate since June of 2013, driven by cost of games, toys, holidays abroad, food, clothing and electricity. Inflation Rate in the United Kingdom averaged 2.58 percent from 1989 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 8.50 percent in April of 1991 and a record low of -0.10 percent in April of 2015.

So how is it now that the BBC is being so alarmist about inflation?….it is rising from a record and very unusual low to more the norm..and yet the BBC is claiming the economy is about to go into reverse as consumers panic and stop buying things due to the ‘high’ inflation. This is pure anti-Brexit black propaganda from the BBC.

When inflation was falling to that low the BBC was telling us what a problem low inflation is….all change now…’high’ inflation is the problem.

The BBC paradoxically has for years been keen for interest rates to rise, always pressing their guests to say when they should happen. There is nothing more likely to ruin the ‘consumer’s’ day than an interest rate rise as their mortage rates go up and they end up paying huge amounts more per month for what is essentially a central banker’s whim….if that isn’t just another form of inflation then what is? Seems a daft way to curb consumer spending by making them penniless or even homeless….what’s better…spending on goods and services and enjoying those or just handing the money over to the bankers? Either way it is spending.