Hurry up and die you stupid Brexiteers

The British Social Attitudes survey has been released and the BBC quickly reported its highlights this morning on the radio…people want to pay more tax [so supporting Corbyn’s narrative] and more people are accepting of same-sex marriages [sotake that you bigoted dinosaurs of the DUP!].

What didn’t I hear?

76% of people said the UK should leave the EU or that if it stays the EU’s powers should be reduced, up from 65% in 2015

Strange omission by the BBC…one of the most pressing issues and surely one that we need to know what the public think as the Remainders keep telling us we don’t know…and the voters don’t know what they voted for….but now we do know…76% want to leave the EU.

As usual the BBC tries to spin this as the ‘highly educated’, and you’re supposed to interpret that as the ‘more intelligent’ than the less educated which just isn’t true, and the young all wanting to remain…

The research – carried out in the months after last year’s EU referendum – suggested that views on immigration had become more polarised, with the young and highly educated more likely to believe that immigration was good for the economy, while older people and non-graduates were more likely to say it was bad.

Curiously the BBC didn’t report the last figures that suggested the vast majority wanted to get in with Brexit and that included many of those who voted Remain.

New poll suggests more than two thirds of people ‘now support Brexit’ A total of 68 per cent of respondents would like to see Britain withdraw from the EU, the latest YouGov figures show. Some 45 per cent said they were Eurosceptics, while 22 per cent said they wanted the Government to ignore June’s election result. A total of 23 per cent – described as “Re-Leavers” – said that they voted Remain last year, but now believe the government has a duty to carry out the will of the British people.

Is it coincidence that the BBC keeps dodging making such information highly visible? Could it be that such data undermines their narrative that there has been a massive flip-flop and no one wants Brexit now? Certainly that’s what the BBC propaganda machine is trying to engineer as it pumps out a continuous stream of doom-laden stories about the economy and the negotiations…most false or the BBC’s own unique interpretation of the facts.