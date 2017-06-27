That…er…’Muslim Ban’

Remember that Muslim ban that Trump was supposed to have introduced despite most Muslim countries being free to send their citizens to the US and that the countries chosen for the ban were picked out as countries of concern by the Obama administration….now just a ‘travel ban’….

Big win for Trump and his travel ban Although the Supreme Court left parts of the lower-court-ordered suspension of his travel ban intact, and agreed to consider the merits of the case in October, a considerable portion of it can now go into effect. The path to entry into the US for immigrants and refugees from the affected nations, if they don’t have existing ties to the US – either through family, schools or employment – just became considerably harder. Unlike the lower court judges, the Supreme Court justices set aside concerns that the travel ban amounted to unconstitutional religious discrimination by focusing exclusively on countries with majority Muslim population. They paid no heed to Mr Trump’s sometimes controversial statements and tweets or comments by his surrogates and staffers as to the motivation behind the immigration measures. Instead it was all about the justices’ interpretations of current law and an affirmation of presidential authority.

Like the BBC’s elusive choice of wording…the court ‘set aside concerns’ that the travel ban was religiously based…that suggests they just ignored the issue…but that’s not likely is it? The reality is that the ban was not a ban on Muslims because they were ‘Muslim’ and the court recognised this. The Left’s big lie has been caught out and the politicisation of the lower courts revealed.

You get the impression Zurcher is choking on his words as he typed his report. Months of BBC reporting shown to be bollocks. Can we have a refund?