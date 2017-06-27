Suicide isn’t painless

Too late BBC, way, way too late…..the government, has spent years trying to suppress the EDL and Tommy Robinson using various methods such as setting the UAF on them and blaming the subsequent violence on the EDL, false flag attacks on Muslims blamed on the EDL, misinformation spread by a willing and compliant media, the BBC especially, that maligned and demonised the EDL, and of course legal ‘Jihad’ against Tommy Robinson, the police licenced to harass him and frequent arrests and court cases imposed upon him as well as what might be seen as an attempt to have him killed in prison by placing him in a wing dominated by extremist Muslims.

The problem with Tommy Robinson? He was telling the truth…and we all know in this day and age of suppression of the truth about Islam and immigration and the EU telling the truth is a revolutonary act.

Robinson was set on his course as creator and leader of the EDL by Muslim ‘protests’ in Luton insulting and abusing British troops returning from Afghanistan.

The police and government were completely unconcerned about their protest and the burning of poppies. Such complacency had consequences. The Tories placed Warsi at the head of their party, even now they are to use her to give advice to a government counter-radicalisation group….Warsi is an Islamist who works to undermine the counter-terror effort….other known extremists are similarly employed or allowed to continue in government positions despite having been caught making extremist comments. Ironically the BBC is now trying to point the finger of blame at the government…the problem with that? The BBC was utterly complicit in that inaction and the wilful silence as we all watched the rise of Islamic supremacy in the UK and across Europe. The BBC worked to silence those who criticised that rising dominance of Islam calling them racists, paranoid and Islamophobes….Robinson was said to be ‘polluting’ the publics’ mind and he was only ever invited onto the BBC in order to attack him.

Seems things have changed, at least on the realisation that we need to counter the extremist narrative, as the BBC lays the blame squarely at the government’s door for terror…..no self-knowledge about its own role in inciting radicalisation…as said before Jeremy Bowen’s latest series is nothing less than a puff for the terrorist narrative blaming all the ills of the Middle East on the West and essentially saying there is a war on Islam.

Here’s the BBC’s wake-up call [abridged]…..

The extreme, aggressive ideology of al-Muhajiroun became clear. It was a message of defiance, of hate. No compromise. For them Islam was at war with the West. New laws ban the glorification of terrorism and there’ve been many more successful prosecutions over the past decade. The fact that al-Muhajiroun was allowed to recruit in towns across the UK for years, largely unfettered by the state, is part of the picture. [But] this raises a huge question for the British state – was the threat posed by radicals linked to al-Muhajiroun underestimated for years? “We’ve been far too tolerant of al-Muhajiroun,” says Kemp. Their use of abusive language and threats was not tackled, he suggests. “It was a major failure and we’ve seen the consequences – we’ve seen Lee Rigby [murdered] by a follower of al-Muhajiroun, we’ve seen numerous attacks around the world.” So why was more not done? This was ideological extremism and the leaders of the network, like Anjem Choudary, were always careful to stay, just, on the right side of the law so they could not be arrested. Based on the last two decades of various governments failing to get on top of the problem of radicalisation, Richard Kemp remains worried. “I’m not sure that there is a political courage or the political will.”

What they will not say is that the views of the ‘extremists’ are endemic in the Muslim community as a whole…they may not support or want to carry out violent attacks but they have the same beliefs…that the West is at war with Islam and that it is Western interference in the Middle East that has caused all the problems there, and of course Israel…as said the same narrative the BBC peddles that feeds the ‘anger’ that recruits the stream of Jihadists.

How will the government deal with that and with the innate drive to make Islam the supreme ideology in Europe?