Suicide isn’t painless

Too late BBC, way, way too late…..the government, has spent years trying to suppress the EDL and Tommy Robinson using various methods such as setting the UAF on them and blaming the subsequent violence on the EDL, false flag attacks on Muslims blamed on the EDL, misinformation spread by a willing and compliant media, the BBC especially, that maligned and demonised the EDL, and of course legal ‘Jihad’ against Tommy Robinson, the police licenced to harass him and frequent arrests and court cases imposed upon him as well as what might be seen as an attempt to have him killed in prison by placing him in a wing dominated by extremist Muslims.
The problem with Tommy Robinson? He was telling the truth…and we all know in this day and age of suppression of the truth about Islam and immigration and the EU telling the truth is a revolutonary act.
Robinson was set on his course as creator and leader of the EDL by Muslim ‘protests’ in Luton insulting and abusing British troops returning from Afghanistan.
The police and government were completely unconcerned about their protest and the burning of poppies. Such complacency had consequences. The Tories placed Warsi at the head of their party, even now they are to use her to give advice to a government counter-radicalisation group….Warsi is an Islamist who works to undermine the counter-terror effort….other known extremists are similarly employed or allowed to continue in government positions despite having been caught making extremist comments. Ironically the BBC is now trying to point the finger of blame at the government…the problem with that? The BBC was utterly complicit in that inaction and the wilful silence as we all watched the rise of Islamic supremacy in the UK and across Europe. The BBC worked to silence those who criticised that rising dominance of Islam calling them racists, paranoid and Islamophobes….Robinson was said to be ‘polluting’ the publics’ mind and he was only ever invited onto the BBC in order to attack him.
Seems things have changed, at least on the realisation that we need to counter the extremist narrative, as the BBC lays the blame squarely at the government’s door for terror…..no self-knowledge about its own role in inciting radicalisation…as said before Jeremy Bowen’s latest series is nothing less than a puff for the terrorist narrative blaming all the ills of the Middle East on the West and essentially saying there is a war on Islam.
Here’s the BBC’s wake-up call [abridged]…..
The extreme, aggressive ideology of al-Muhajiroun became clear. It was a message of defiance, of hate. No compromise.
For them Islam was at war with the West.
New laws ban the glorification of terrorism and there’ve been many more successful prosecutions over the past decade.
The fact that al-Muhajiroun was allowed to recruit in towns across the UK for years, largely unfettered by the state, is part of the picture.
[But] this raises a huge question for the British state – was the threat posed by radicals linked to al-Muhajiroun underestimated for years?
“We’ve been far too tolerant of al-Muhajiroun,” says Kemp. Their use of abusive language and threats was not tackled, he suggests.
“It was a major failure and we’ve seen the consequences – we’ve seen Lee Rigby [murdered] by a follower of al-Muhajiroun, we’ve seen numerous attacks around the world.”
So why was more not done? This was ideological extremism and the leaders of the network, like Anjem Choudary, were always careful to stay, just, on the right side of the law so they could not be arrested.
Based on the last two decades of various governments failing to get on top of the problem of radicalisation, Richard Kemp remains worried. “I’m not sure that there is a political courage or the political will.”
What they will not say is that the views of the ‘extremists’ are endemic in the Muslim community as a whole…they may not support or want to carry out violent attacks but they have the same beliefs…that the West is at war with Islam and that it is Western interference in the Middle East that has caused all the problems there, and of course Israel…as said the same narrative the BBC peddles that feeds the ‘anger’ that recruits the stream of Jihadists.
How will the government deal with that and with the innate drive to make Islam the supreme ideology in Europe?
We are at or near a tipping point where, due the tendency of immagrants to reproduce at a higher rate than the indigenous population , a good few boroughs and councils areas are becoming ethnic minority majorities ( forgive the twisting). Soon real political power will lie in their hands unless something is done soon .
My fear though, is that because MSM pumps out pro immigration propaganda we will lose our cause and country along the way.
We are like the frog in the water as it gradually heats up til the hot water kills us.
The video clearly shows the alliance between the radical Moslem Mayor of London and the Quisling Prime Minister. She cannot be that stupid; she is on the other side. Remember, she was Home Secretary when they tried to get Tommy Robinson murdered in prison.
We might start by replacing this woman. Can the Tory Party stand up and do their duty?i
Tommy Robinson represents the working class reaction to the Muslim invasion of Europe in general and the UK in particular. He is far from perfect but I find his victimisation by the establishment to be chilling. At the other end of the spectrum, Douglas Murray voices similar fears to a more educated middle class audience. Despite the sheer scale of the invasion, there are precious few voices like Robinson or Murray. Apart from harassment and intimidation by the state there is always the threat of violence from Muslim extremists. This threat is real . Today Colonel Richard Kemp, a respected figure in intelligence, states that the 23000 Muslim associated with extremism is only the tip of the iceberg. With some 4 million muslims in the U.K. I’m not suprised that far more than 23000 are working against us in various ways. No wonder that few people will speak out against our betrayal by those who rule us. It could kill you.
The media continue to portray those who oppose the Muslim invasion as racists or ill educated fools. Media stories are always pro Muslim and never ask the difficult questions . The rush of humanity across the Mediterranean was reported on by C 4 tonight but they only see it as a humanitarian crisis. Yes it is but if we go no further in our analysis, then the takeover of Europe by muslims will become a fact. What is an acceptable number of muslims in the U.K.? 4 million, 8 million, 18 million, 50 million? Is there really no limit to the mass immigration we should allow? What value our culture and futures? Or will our culture always come second to the need to put muslims first? If so we are finished.
The people who are in favour of unlimited immigration are the same sort of people ( they like call themselves progressives) who in a different generation were sympathetic to the other side in the Cold War. They want to destroy us. That is the point. They want our enemies to succeed.
Most European intellectuals in that generation were generally either Pro-Stalin or Pro-Hitler. The one thing they agreed on was their hatred of England. Free markets! Freedom of speech! Reducing the power of the State. It is everything they are against.
he EU is built over the grave of Fascism. Germany is still spiritually a very sick country. So is most of Europe. I heard somebody point out the other day that people in Sweden subconsciously feel guilty about how they behaved in the Second World War. You can multiply that example across Europe.
In the negotiation the EU wants to get as much money as it can from us, in return for as much control over us that they can get. But it is not simply envy, or that we have something they want to destroy, that there are still bits of it that are not yet destroyed. Nor is it simply crooked European politicians, Europe is sick, and not only financially. Trump realizes this, which is why they hate him with so much passion. They hate the USA (and have always hated the USA) almost as much as they hate the UK.
Now we are getting control over our laws again, our own democracy, our own Parliament, we can do something about it; which is why the BBC is going into overdrive trying to resist it. Did you used to think that the BBC were to the Left of Tony Blair but not extreme Left? Well the Labour Party has elected an authentic Stalinist, an authentic terrorist supporter, and the BBC cannot get enough of him.
The Stalinist Brecht said if the people don’t vote the right way change the people. They are just doing that, and who is to say the strategy is not working. There is a Muslim mayor in London. In Bradford Labour Party meetings are enthusiastically anti-Semitic. They started by burning books, now they are blowing up people. There is a historian called Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn who said that if you want to understand the Left read De Sade. He wanted the streets of Paris to run with blood, and they did, and it is running again, and it is the same people who are responsible, they even call themselves by the same name, progressives.
Progress to what? To hell.
