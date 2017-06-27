How to confuse Gerry Adams…put two shovels against a wall and tell him to take his pick…or offer him two sums of money for the benefit of Northern Ireland and ask him which one is dirty money…the one Sinn Fein likes or the one the DUP likes. See Adams and Co pick and choose what ‘bungs’ are acceptable….

McGuinness claimed that the Stormont House Agreement gained extra cash from the UK Treasury to cushion Northern Ireland against the effect of cuts to the region’s public sector. “We need to be very clear about the alternative if the institutions had collapsed – instead of our locally elected and accountable assembly we would have had rule by British Tories and the imposition of Thatcherite policies that no one here voted for or wants,” he told party delegates.

Sinn Fein has come out in support of gay marriage but the old, bigoted, backward and unpleasant dinosaurs are still against abortion with a few exceptions….this from February this year…..

“Sinn Fein is not in favour of abortion and we opposed and voted against the extension of the 1967 (Abortion) Act to the North when it was proposed in the Assembly. “The law should be amended to provide the option of termination in cases of rape, sexual crime, fatal foetal abnormalities and where the woman’s life is at risk,”

How is it then that the DUP are the ones that the BBC calls ‘backward and unpleasant’ because of their religious views…remember that was the Muslim Mishal Husain who uttered those immortal words…a Muslim whose Islam is institutionally creationist, homophobic, misogynist, against abortion, anti-Semitic etc etc etc.

Sinn Fein, the political and media wing of the IRA, are treated as respected statesmen despite Adams and the departed McGuinness, having been known terrorists…never mind their stance on abortion…and yet the BBC treats them with reverence it never bestows upon the DUP or any Loyalists in the same way.