THAT DUP DEAL….

BBC having a breakdown over the fact that the DUP and the Conservatives have announced an arrangement that keeps Corbyn OUT of Downing Street. It also ensures that the triple lock and winter fuel allowance for pensioners is maintained. Oddly enough the BBC cheered Corbyn when he wanted that but when the DUP actually achieve it…silence.

  Pounce says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I have to laugh at how the pro Islamic, Irish republican, green, Black lives don’t matter, children under 18 and the chicks with dicks brigade (Gay Gordans?) should have a say in running the government bBC reports on the DUP/Tory link up:
    “Tory/DUP deal an outrageous straight bung, Carwyn Jones says”
    Yes the bBC, which feels that JC is right in which to hand over the Falklands to Argentina, Gibraltar to Spain, Northern Ireland to the South, Seconds homes to the poor, second cars to the poor, comes out with this statement in which to explain the deal to form the new Government:
    Analysis: A bung, a bribe, or something else?

    To the bBC, anything that keeps Labour out of power (including losing the GE) can only be illegal.

  wronged says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Brilliant. I have just discovered from this DUP deal that the Barnett formula does not have to be adhered to. It is only advisable.

    Excellent news. I would advise,therefore, that the Tories expunge this silly formula completely. It was only meant to be applied for a couple of years and was categorically not, according to Barnett himself, to be assessed on any geographical need. Only,repeat only, in areas of social deprivation. There were parts of England that were as poor, if not more deprived than Wales, Scotland and N.Ireland when the Barnett formula was first introduced but PM Wilson never saw any votes in them so they were discounted.

