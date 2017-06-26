Time to start the week with a new OPEN THREAD. Detail the bias here!
- gaxvil June 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Rob, You know it's a state secret where NI goes, just like road tax. Neither go where the names suggest....
- gaxvil June 28, 2017 at 6:54 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….That has nothing to do with money and everything to do with management, leadership and moral.
- Sluff June 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Biased BBC going big on their public sector friends wanting to end the pay cap. With no sense of joining...
- seismicboy June 28, 2017 at 6:29 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The bbc also failed to report on PMQs that when corbyn tried to blame the fire on austerity he got...
- Dave666 June 28, 2017 at 6:21 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-40432456/would-more-stop-and-searches-halt-the-rise-in-knife-crime "Should the Police stop and search more?"...
- Kaiser June 28, 2017 at 6:16 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….yes seems they are all free most mornings to meet the bbc on vd today one implied he couldnt take...
- Charlie Martel June 28, 2017 at 6:11 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Excellent article on bbc bias and malign influence by Damian Thompson of The Speccie in the Sun. DAMIAN THOMPSON The...
- Rob in Cheshire June 28, 2017 at 6:09 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The problem was not the crowd, that was what was expected, it was that the police officer in charge had...
- Kaiser June 28, 2017 at 6:08 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….how about waiting not waiting for an hour for a porter to wheel an 84 year old to xray on...
- NCBBC June 28, 2017 at 6:06 pm on Hurry up and die you stupid BrexiteersOne has to be really naive and uneducated to believe AGW even after the high priests of the AGW cult...
Biased BBC going big on their public sector friends wanting to end the pay cap.
With no sense of joining the dots they then move on to the fact that Tesco, who have had several years of troubled times, are making 1200 redundant at their HQ.
Yeah. The private sector would absolutely love public sector pay, when it comes with job security, pensions, benefits, long holidays.
Oh and by the way, public sector workers also tend to be on published pay scales. Teachers, except those at the top of the pay scale get annual increments worth up to 10% of salary. Not exactly a 1% cap is it?
But strangely the bBBC never quite manage to do the proper comparisons.
