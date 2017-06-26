START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Time to start the week with a new OPEN THREAD. Detail the bias here!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

445 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. Sluff says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Biased BBC going big on their public sector friends wanting to end the pay cap.
    With no sense of joining the dots they then move on to the fact that Tesco, who have had several years of troubled times, are making 1200 redundant at their HQ.

    Yeah. The private sector would absolutely love public sector pay, when it comes with job security, pensions, benefits, long holidays.
    Oh and by the way, public sector workers also tend to be on published pay scales. Teachers, except those at the top of the pay scale get annual increments worth up to 10% of salary. Not exactly a 1% cap is it?
    But strangely the bBBC never quite manage to do the proper comparisons.

       1 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply