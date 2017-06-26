START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Time to start the week with a new OPEN THREAD. Detail the bias here!

272 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. KafirHarbi says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Like Payne by name I was late to the party having only just caught up on the Tommy Robinson/Piers Morgan spat.

    I don’t believe Morgan when he says he has read the Koran. I said the other day on this forum that only an imbecile would use the term Islamophobe. Case proven – in fact it was all that Susanna Reid said.

    He wears his heart on his sleeve, but I do sometimes wish that Tommy was a better debater. We need someone with the intellectual rigour of a Douglas Murray and Tommy’s passion.

    Instead of pushing his question: ‘What do you know about Mohamed?’ to which he was never going to get an answer from the truthaphobic Morgan, he could have asked him:

    “Which came first, Islam, or Islamic extremists?”
    “How ‘Islamic’ do you think ISIS is? A little? just a perversion of Islam? or very very Islamic?”
    “Why was the term ‘Islamist’ invented? Do you think the term is recognised in Islam?”
    “Islam means Submission. Do you think that submission is supposed to be complete, or should good Muslims be ‘just a little bit submissive?”

    It’s a pretty sad reflection of today’s political and media scene that the only man to have the courage to go on TV and speak truth to power is Tommy Robinson. Not one of our 650 MPs will do it.

    • Beltane says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      It is an equally tragic fact that Tommy is only invited on to such programs in the hope that he will dig a deeper hole – much as Farage once was, until it was realised that the man was generally much brighter than his interrogators and actually provided genuine entertainment value along with credible information.
      To those whose opinions are pre-formed of course, Tommy currently plays Farage’s former role, to those relatively few with open minds he can be a revelation.

    • Payne by name says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Yes, I agree. It was clearly a hit piece and the chance to lynch a dumb right winger to appease a mouth frothing left wing mob.

      Personally, I think Tommy should have made fun of the hysteria when he got the Quoran out and accused Piers and others than when they try to suppress debate about Islam and the reasons for these numerous terrorist activities that they are echoing the same ‘sweep it under the carpet’ mentality that consigned 1,400 girls to a decade of sexual abuse. Surely, no one could answer against that charge.

