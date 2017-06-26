Time to start the week with a new OPEN THREAD. Detail the bias here!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Manxman June 26, 2017 at 11:04 pm on THAT DUP DEAL….Sheesh your as old as me fedup. I joined the Betamax future, about £200 back in the mid 80s, a...
- StewGreen June 26, 2017 at 11:03 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Moroccan gov paid for bodies to be repatriated. I can't find this BBC story. But surely a flight costs £100...
- Up2snuff June 26, 2017 at 10:58 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Brissles, my dear old thing, (sorry, came over all a bit Blowers there), these dodgy Polls are apparently done with...
- Zelazek June 26, 2017 at 10:56 pm on The BBC’s immigration extremismThere are many people in the media like Hislop who are verbally skilled and have a talent for humour -...
- G.W.F. June 26, 2017 at 10:54 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….pertelote Excellent post, much appreciated
- BRISSLES June 26, 2017 at 10:53 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…....He is complaining that he cannot travel to see her being buried………..in Morocco !!!!!!.... So who paid for the body...
- Manxman June 26, 2017 at 10:52 pm on THAT DUP DEAL….Thanks Lucy that was good, like any gaggle of lefties, facts and none pc direct english is poison to them,...
- wronged June 26, 2017 at 10:51 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Hot off the press Fox deal has been strengthened. This could be great news. -I think! News regulation will be...
- BRISSLES June 26, 2017 at 10:50 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Oh dear, further proof if needed, that Andi Oliver is a contentious choice for the Gt British Menu. Wouldn't see...
- pertelote June 26, 2017 at 10:48 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….absolutely!...get rid of this scum of the earth who infest our once proud land like cockroaches! I know what I'd...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Oh dear, further proof if needed, that Andi Oliver is a contentious choice for the Gt British Menu. Wouldn’t see Pru Leith behaving without dignity.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/content/dam/news/2017/04/24/andis-large_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqsrJBAakW3pjB_rniJO3aY5-uE1ewXSrSrsBVooWGwkA.jpg
1 likes
Hot off the press
Fox deal has been strengthened. This could be great news. -I think! News regulation will be key in Karen Bradley’s decision. I hope OFCOM do not obstruct on Thursday. If she has any sense she will allow it not to be outsourced as before. A British USA style Fox news channel would suit me and annoy the BBC.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-26/sky-jumps-as-u-k-political-deal-removes-one-obstacle-to-fox-bid?cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_content=business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
0 likes