START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

I very nearly presented the following piece on Biased BBC on or about 30 June 2016. Apparently, it still wants to escape from its digital drawer. Should I let it go? Oh, too late.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
I think we are now engaged in a Biblical of Epic proportions.
Yes, you did read that right. I deliberately switched Epic and Biblical. I posted the following in a response to a post by Cranmer on a Thread here as long ago as 24 June (2016). Well they do say a week in politics is a long time.
“There will be many temptations offered and excuses made to ‘return to Egypt’.”
As I have thought about this over the last thirty-six hours or more, I think the present situation of the United Kingdom is all there, in the Bible, in the Book of Exodus.
We voted to Leave last Thursday. On Friday the moaning and the complaining started. By Saturday some were really getting things underway to agitate for a return to the EU.
The Children of Israel had seen God work mightily in their situation as slaves in Egypt. At last, with the Passover complete, their moment of liberation had come. They were heading out of Egypt, into the desert. Getting through the desert was not going to be easy. Suddenly, things had changed in Egypt, too. Pharaoh wanted the Israelites back. He set out after them with an army.
With desert all around, a sea in front of them and the sound of Pharoah’s chariots & horses in their ears, some of the Children of Israel found it all too much. “Why have you brought us to die out here, Moses? We want to go back, it was much better being slaves in Egypt than being free.”
Every time difficulties or obstacles or troubles arose, that last call became a reoccurring, wailing refrain in the ears of the leaders of the Children of Israel for the next forty years: ” Waaa-ah! I wanna go back to Egypt!”
You can read for yourselves all about it from Exodus chapter 9 through to Joshua chapter 11 in the Bible.
It may not take forty years to untangle the UK from the EU but there may still be hardships and deliverances – and miraculous provisions – along the way. There is much to be learnt from those 43 chapters of the Bible, many of them very hard lessons with much hardship and heartache along the way. If you are tempted to skip to the end, (Spoiler Alert!) yes, it all turned out well.
James Taylor sang: “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain. I’ve seen sunny days that I thought would never end. I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend, but I always thought that I’d see you again.”
We in the UK will need to look to our Pillar of Fire and Pillar of Cloud to lead us. We will also need friends on the journey. There may not be many good or reliable ones in our society, in business, the media, even in our Parliament and Europe. Hopefully, some will be found, here and there. With their help and our faith, the journey will be completed.
Good discernment will be vital. We must not be diverted by any false signposts on our way to the destination, when we will finally see that we are in a much better place than either traversing the desert or being in a form of slavery in the EU.
We need to hold to this as a motto ‘I won’t go back to Egypt.’
There has been a significant step change in the levels of bias across all broadcast media and more and more people are starting to notice, especially in the context of the BBC, it seems.
Sky used to be reasonably sensible until the Referendum outcome but has become significantly anti-Government since then. Currently their news output is close to unwatchable. Fortunately they don’t seem to have started indoctrinating their drama as the BBC have but I guess that is because they are more commercial and they need to try harder to find external markets for it. I’m unsure why they’ve moved in the way they have so quickly, maybe their editorial teams have changed too.
The BBC have no such qualms. They don’t even try to hide their impartiality anymore. All their political programmes (with the possible exception of Andrew Neil’s) are heavily slanted and unwatchable.
I agree with you, there does seem to have been quite a violent lurch to the Left in broadcasting over the past year or so. Sky is now as bad as the BBC (worse in some respects!) and even the incidental news broadcasters such as Classic FM broadcast ‘news’ that is so heavily slanted it might as well come from the BBC.
GCooper
Maybe we should cast an eye on the political authorities and their control over the media- the elite, not necessarily the Tory MP dimwits
There is so much evidence of widespread cover ups, not just the BBC
BBC Red-io4 Now STW is about the Canary (Momentum news-site ) *
Up next Eddie Izzard is Book of The Week
* Also has Red Tory Lord Patten sneering at Breitbart and saying how amazing BBC is
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08vwmx1
BBC Red-io4 All Labour All The Time
8:30pm Who Speaks for the Workers?
“Union membership is in decline whilst structural changes in the economy”
” putting downward pressure on wages, and creating fertile conditions for exploitation by unscrupulous employers.”
By “Sonia Sodha, chief leader writer for the Observer”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08vxv34
R5 Phone In now – ..just a shout-a-thon where people are complaining the media is biased to the right and that Corbyn has never attacked May.
On the subject of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and its aftermath, some thoughts arise:
1. The evacuation of the Camden Towers blocks seems to have been completely mismanaged and probably unnecessary. Probably done for political reasons. On Friday night, the cladding was at fault and the reason behind the evacuation. By Saturday morning the reasons had expanded to include inappropriately completely gas piping, something wrong with security doors and inadequate sprinklers. Does anyone believe this? The residents don’t seem to judging by their reluctance to leave.
2. It seems unlikely that the residents were asked to leave when the blocks were refurbished in 2006, why are they being asked to do so now?
3. Surely now would be an appropriate moment to undertake an audit to sift out the illegal sub-letting of properties, identify illegals and take action against them, and generally ensure that all tenancy arrangements are as they should be. This doesn’t seem to be on the agenda but could be carried out now with the additional benefit that cash payouts are made to the most deserving.
What seems to be being highlighted by these dreadful events is the complete incompetence that exists within the public sector, but you won’t see any comment on any of these issues from the BBC or broadcast media.
Good to know what Jeremy Vine thinks of our Prime Minister and the leader of the DUP:
Aren’t BBC political presenters supposed to refrain from expressing their personal political views?
It seems that – shock, horror – he’s not much of a fan of Trump either:
You rarely if ever got BBC presenters making sarcastic remarks about Obama, but Anthony Zurcher’s Twitter feed contains almost nothing but digs at Trump: https://twitter.com/awzurcher
The BBC’s own guidelines on social media usage by staff state that:
‘You shouldn’t state your political preferences or say anything that compromises your
impartiality. Don’t sound off about things in an openly partisan way.’
But given who Vine had a dig at, he’ll get away with it…
From http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/shared/bsp/hi/pdfs/26_03_15_bbc_news_group_social_media_guidance.pdf
The BBC is pushing Eid Al Fitr to our 0-6 year olds on their cbeebies channel – It is headlined all over it.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/radio
http://www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies
http://www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/makes
CBeebies: My CBeebies Special Day – Eid al-Fitr
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p056m92b
Eid al-Fitr: At the end of Ramadan, Abdul and his family have lots to celebrate!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p02txqzv
Rebecca shows us how to make some tasty moon and star toast for Eid al-Fitr.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/makes/moon-and-star-toast
Eid al-Fitr – Onion Pakoras
http://www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/makes/lets-celebrate-eidpakora
I just had to register for the BBC iPlayer.
Gender options:
1. Male
2. Female
3. Other
4. Prefer not to say
Surely providing your name in the registration process sort of gives the game away, so Option 4 is irrelevant?
How did the polling companies get off so lightly after their shocking performance during the election period?
On average, they were found to be 8-10% out on voting day, and yet we see the BBC (all media in fact) issuing new polling information on pretty much a daily basis ever since.
Maybe there has been such a move towards using polling information to influence voting support for separate agendas that the BBC and others simply don’t care, they just want whatever data they can find to leverage their own agendas?
All the meeja is guilty of ‘banging on’ & has been for years. Always the same 3 or 4 subjects which they recycle, filling up hour after hour of air time.
Beeby is now engaged in banging on about the rights of “EU Citizens” after breakfast. I mean “brexit” Has it occurred to anyone living in The People’s Republic of Propaganda that Britons might not give a flying fig about the rights of foreigners? Yes, I said FOREIGNERS. I would rather see some investigative reporting exposing the masses of illegal aliens currently claiming to be “EU Citizens” & challenging our government on what they intend to do about them. Our government’s responsibility is to us, to our welfare. Not to the “rights of EU Citizens” .
@Grant New info on Nicky Campbell challenging Islamic dogma and Muslims
We all know that BBC LibMob will always avoid the issue and try to divert the issue to “Islamophobia ”
But it turns out NC does have a passion against for Anti-creationism, so much so that it could lead to him challenging a Muslim although I was only able to find ONE example and that was back in 2012 in a discussion with the Quilliiam guy he does use the phrase “fraudulant clowns” in describing “Islamic creationists, such as Harun Yahya”
with ref to a Qulilliam vonference
Despite Campbell insisting he challenges Muslims all the time I was only able to find his prog mentioning it twice
and in 2016 he said the matter is settled and the BBC does never need to address the issue again.
(That the wrong thing to do, cos no matter how wrong the public can be, it’s them that pay the tax so you can’t just sneer at them)
#1 March 27, 2011 Nicky Campbell’s Big Question prog
“Should creationism ever be taught in schools” with a Muslim who home-schools to be able to teach creationism,
There is a webpage, but it contains no info about the prog
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0101rt8
#2 BbcBQ mentioned it 13 Jan 2013 Is it time for all religions to accept evolution?
On YouTube
So the ‘Peoples Farmer’ and Amish lookalike Michael Eavis lets us into the secret that Jeremy will be PM within 6 months and plans to scrap Trident almost immediately. Oh dear Michael, I’d stick to the day job of annoying your neighbours – who really do work at farming – or you’ll have Momentum making rural troubles for you.
Meanwhile that nice Mr.McDonnell tells his captive proletarian audience – £238 per head plus travel, veggie-burgers and substances – that Grenfellahs were ‘murdered’. Naturally, he doesn’t go on to add that successive and progressively absurd ‘green’ policies, instigated primarily by Labour governments, are as much to blame as overcrowding and self-imposed third-world living conditions but there’s no point in clouding the issue when there’s rabble to be roused.
Looking to the future, at least the next Turner Prize winner will have ready-made artworks to hand with mounds of unwanted panels available for a song – possibly by Billy Bragg?
