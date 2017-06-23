Here you go, detail this wretched bias here!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- StewGreen June 25, 2017 at 10:45 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Nick Lowles must have photoshopped those images cos the Guardian says there were only 50 people there. I also saw...
- G.W.F. June 25, 2017 at 10:39 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….The far far far right march in London. According to the lefties they are Nazis To me they look like...
- StewGreen June 25, 2017 at 10:36 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…."why are there anti Semitic demonstrations by the Palestinians? This is NOT publicized? And why is this allowed??"
- Grant June 25, 2017 at 10:27 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Khan is a repulsive , evil man. Full stop.
- Tabs June 25, 2017 at 10:26 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Sadiq Khan and where he stands on protection of Jews in London https://twitter.com/XxPLWxX/status/878182664158818304
- Grant June 25, 2017 at 10:24 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Corbyn is a moron. Does he really think that young people enjoy being patronised by useless old has-beens like him...
- StewGreen June 25, 2017 at 10:13 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Talking about hate crime they portray it as only Islamophobia ..They haven't mentioned the white nursery school teacher being attacked...
- Grant June 25, 2017 at 10:08 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….They will soon get the message once a few boats have been sunk, but our gutless politicians won't have the...
- seismicboy June 25, 2017 at 10:05 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….People who have got time to spare attending anti-right, anti-phobia, anti-everything protest marches should be put to work.....................
- Grant June 25, 2017 at 10:04 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Stew, I don't remember seeing many black people in the countryside outside Africa !
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
David Davis talking facts – Marr is lost, so far all of his questions landed like gnat bites
Net 60bn our way on trade makes for a strong hand in my book – we don’t need BMW’s and Volkswagens is kind of the trump card . France making noises what exactly can we not live without from them ?. Brussells offers us …………………………. ah yes that’s right nuffink.
So the EU is going to punish us how exactly BBC?
I’ll put it simply for you BBC somebody is giving you EUR 60 billion now they have said bugger that I’m off – and you (EU) are going I will punish you. Bit like the Black Knight in Monty Python.
Run along EU
Emily Maitliss / BBC traitors to their own Country
4 likes
Just watching country file, apart from the knobhead presenters EU fetish, its worth watching just for the realism of the demographic’s all the fairs and shows, it was spot the black-beard time, not one, not a one,…..
It must be absolutely unique bbc programming, a program not dominated by black beard, .ofcourse the guy with the mike interviewing was the only none white face, the bbc’s diversity guy.
Christ those countrysiders have got a rude awakening coming their way over the next decade.
It maybe the kind of place triggered resistance takes place, i dont think those people will mix well with sharia.
3 likes
Sadiq Khan and where he stands on protection of Jews in London
3 likes
Khan is a repulsive , evil man. Full stop.
4 likes
The far far far right march in London. According to the lefties they are Nazis To me they look like ordinary British people who know how to conduct themselves with dignity.
If I were you Treezer, I would listen to these guys and tell your Toy Boy Emir to piss off and stop accepting his advice.
Watch the march in the latter half of the video.
Far right extremists my arse. Obviously ignored by the BBC
0 likes