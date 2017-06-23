WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Here you go, detail this wretched bias here!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

292 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. Lock13 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:54 am

    David Davis talking facts – Marr is lost, so far all of his questions landed like gnat bites
    Net 60bn our way on trade makes for a strong hand in my book – we don’t need BMW’s and Volkswagens is kind of the trump card . France making noises what exactly can we not live without from them ?. Brussells offers us …………………………. ah yes that’s right nuffink.
    So the EU is going to punish us how exactly BBC?

    I’ll put it simply for you BBC somebody is giving you EUR 60 billion now they have said bugger that I’m off – and you (EU) are going I will punish you. Bit like the Black Knight in Monty Python.

    Run along EU

    Emily Maitliss / BBC traitors to their own Country

       4 likes

  2. Manxman says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Just watching country file, apart from the knobhead presenters EU fetish, its worth watching just for the realism of the demographic’s all the fairs and shows, it was spot the black-beard time, not one, not a one,…..

    It must be absolutely unique bbc programming, a program not dominated by black beard, .ofcourse the guy with the mike interviewing was the only none white face, the bbc’s diversity guy.

    Christ those countrysiders have got a rude awakening coming their way over the next decade.
    It maybe the kind of place triggered resistance takes place, i dont think those people will mix well with sharia.

       3 likes

  3. Tabs says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Sadiq Khan and where he stands on protection of Jews in London

       3 likes

  4. G.W.F. says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:39 am

    The far far far right march in London. According to the lefties they are Nazis To me they look like ordinary British people who know how to conduct themselves with dignity.
    If I were you Treezer, I would listen to these guys and tell your Toy Boy Emir to piss off and stop accepting his advice.

    Watch the march in the latter half of the video.
    Far right extremists my arse. Obviously ignored by the BBC

       0 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply