Here you go, detail this wretched bias here!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- The General June 24, 2017 at 11:53 am on Towering InjusticeNo.
- Jo June 24, 2017 at 11:51 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….156,756 !!!!!!!!!!!!! Hardly worth the bother.
- Mice Height June 24, 2017 at 11:42 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….https://twitter.com/latimeralder/status/878157905500921856
- Jo June 24, 2017 at 11:41 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Highgate Cemetery has always been a private enterprise. Strange choice indeed. Actually, not that strange. Absolutely typical.
- Guest Who June 24, 2017 at 11:37 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Be a shame if an area with a high concentration of Beeboids suddenly found itself hosting those in need.
- BRISSLES June 24, 2017 at 11:33 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….I always thought we'd be on the streets, - its happening for real ! Now we're hearing that those who...
- nogginator June 24, 2017 at 11:28 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…."But not May" ROFL! ... you talking about the month? You simply cannot be talking May ex abject failure Home...
- Dave S June 24, 2017 at 11:12 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Moving people out now are they. Now if was cynical I would think that this has much to do with...
- Charlie Martel June 24, 2017 at 11:11 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Below are the circulation figures for the UK press. Note that the right-leaning, small c conservative papers massively outsell the...
- OldRec June 24, 2017 at 10:55 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…."Like the vast majority of the Licence Paying public, I don’t routinely watch Newsnight – I’ve better things to do...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
2 likes