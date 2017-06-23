WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Here you go, detail this wretched bias here!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

  1. chrisH says:
    June 23, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Happy St Nigels Day.
    The Great Man asked us to celebrate today( or was it tomorrow?) as our national new Independence Day.
    We 17.4 million somehow are letting pondlfe like Jo Cox get a day to her memory-noe of us knew her when she was. But we`re not pushing Nigel Farages monumental efforts to save this nation for our grandchildren , not pushing to get this day as a day off.
    Corbyn offered us four of them-so this one is a start.

    I do realise that this is a ludicrously unequal contest between a democratic , sovereign Britain and an amorphous Soviet bloc with caliphate and nazi tendencies that we`re seeing by the day,
    One country versus a moribund sunbed-blocking cartel of 27 fat Kohls and Giscards…utter merdekraut.
    It`s as if my family cycle shop was made to get my 3-in-1 bike oil from Esso or Gulf.
    Really unequal, and the British side have to account fore their decisions. The EU is made so they do NOT have to account, explain or face any blowback from their disenfranchised, defanged helots.
    So you`d think we`ll get stuffed by the 27.
    But we`re Britain, G-D has a plan.
    Aikido uses the bullies strength and weight to bring him down.
    A rush and a push and the land will be ours…the EU is one big Harry Pothead Wizard grooming boys from the Arab Street behind its velvet curtains…we`re only the first to see that the Wizards a blustering drag act with no money or spine.
    Fuck the EU-Nicholas Ridley and Mrs Thatcher were right. Let`s do it for them eh?

       6 likes

Leave a Reply