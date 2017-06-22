What caused the Finsbury Park attack? Was it somehow the Mail and The Sun?
No.
This is what caused Finsbury Park…..No Muslim terrorism…no ‘blowback’…..and who helped ‘radicalise’ Muslims and thus in turn ‘radicalised’ the Finsbury Park terrorist? The BBC and Guardian.
Blood on their hands.
This is not ‘rhetoric’, this is not an inappropriate tone, this is not Islamophobia…this is death, this is terrorism, this is the bloody reality not some cheap point scoring game by some smart-arse prat at the Guardian……why is he angry at the Mail and The Sun and not this….? The Guardian and BBC make excuses for the killers but condemn these newspapers? There is something very, very wrong with the people at those two organisations.
Your pictures show half of the likely reason . The other half is that our leaders do nothing about those pictures. Indeed some of them tell us this is the new normal and we must get used to it. Not everyone agrees with that and after decades of being ignored they snap gat angry and retaliate. The leaders then seek to further suppress the anger but they and the rest of us are sitting on a time bomb entirely of the leaders creation. If it goes off then we will all be in deep trouble , but is anyone addressing the reason for the problem in the first place? No , they just sweep it under the carpet and keep whistling in the dark. Some leaders, They couldn’t lead us out of a paper bag.
