The BBC and Guardian…as read by Jihadis everywhere

The Guardian produced a cartoon image of the van used by the Finsbury Park attacker blaming the Sun and the Mail for ‘radicalising’ the driver…

Just the usual anti-Mail and Sun slurs that we come to expect….not just from the Guardian but the BBC also which never lets a day go by without some snide passing comment about the Mail and of course blaming the tone of the Right-Wing Press for stirring up hate and division.

The BBC and the Guardian have over the years mounted a sustained and violent media campaign against British troops, the security services, anti-terror legislation, the police, the government and of course against all those who would speak up against the Jihadi Islamist threat…including many Muslims. They have done more to help radicalise Muslims and justify terrorism in the name of Islam, done to ‘protect’ Muslims and an Islam under attack from the West, than any other MSM or unofficial media sources…..the stamp of approval from two such ‘respected’ and credible news organisations must have been invauable to the Jihadi cause as the Muslim community saw their prejudices and conspiracy theories confirmed by these two news sources. Trouble is the BBC narrative is entirely false, its history a lie, a very dangerous lie. Even now it is still pumping out the Jihadi narrative of the West using, exploiting and destroying the Muslim world…The BBC’s latest history of the Middle East was a complete travesty, lie upon lie upon lie. And these lies have consequences….in places like Manchester, London Bridge, Westminster, 7/7, 9/11…not to mention in the Muslim world itself…where as is often said Muslims are the main victims. But the consequences are far broader and more abstract than terrorist bombs and murders as the Media, politicians, authorities, education centres, legal system, workplaces and society as a whole appeases the Muslim community and adopts its Islamic practices in order to make Muslims feel part of society…Islamic State and its terrorists blow up their bombs in order to force Islam upon us…our answer…more Islam….we do exactly what the terrorists want…when we don’t, we get threats from ‘community leaders’ that Muslims will be angered, some will be radicalised and there may be bombs…instead of arresting these community leaders we give them money, positions in our political parties and favoured status…any wonder why many have no interest in stopping the terrorism whilst at the same time ‘condemning’ it?

Remember this letter ‘blackmailing’ the government to change foreign policy…Sadiq Khan was one of those who signed it…you know, Khan who thought those who helped the government in its anti-terror programme were ‘Uncle Toms’…the man who is now Mayor of London…..

British Muslim groups have written to the prime minister calling for “urgent” changes to UK foreign policy. In an open letter they say British policy is putting civilians at increased risk in the UK and abroad. ‘It is our view that current British government policy risks putting civilians at increased risk both in the UK and abroad. To combat terror the government has focused extensively on domestic legislation. While some of this will have an impact, the government must not ignore the role of its foreign policy.

We urge the Prime Minister to redouble his efforts to tackle terror and extremism and change our foreign policy to show the world that we value the lives of civilians wherever they live and whatever their religion. Such a move would make us all safer.’

The Mail hit back with a full page editorial today slamming the Guardian as the real Fascists and manufacturers of hate and fake news…all accusations that could so readily be made about the BBC…