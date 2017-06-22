Seriously? Keep it under your hat.

The BBC is desperate….frontpage news….
Queen’s Speech: Is the Queen wearing an EU hat?
The Queen has opened parliament to lay out the government’s plans for the next two years.
At the top of the agenda was Brexit, and as the monarch proposed new laws to prepare the UK for its departure from the European Union (EU), some social users couldn’t help noticing the Queen’s choice of headwear.
“Queen’s Speech: Brexit bills dominate government agenda”
The people have voted – They want out! The Londoncentric media don’t like it.
The most important move for the freedom and sovereignty of this nation since the Battle of Britain .
The enemy this time is the liberal media who are using tactics worthy of Lord Haw Haw.
The very same liberal media that undermined the USA with its war in Vietnam.
You have to pay a lot of money to get EU razzmatazz . Go into a discount store and you can buy , very cheaply , English flags , trays , mugs , etc , cheap because of volume sales .
EU flags and regalia are a different matter . You either have to go to very specialised stores , or online . The stuff doesn’t seem popular .
HM’s loyalty is with the The Commonwealth of Nations.
She will remeber the trouble that we had with Europe during WW 2.
Yes, that was when another German wanted to rule Europe.
