Little Black lies

The BBC continues to try and suggest the shooting of Philando Castile by a US police officer was a cop shooting a man because he was black…never mind that the cop must have plenty of ‘black’ or other non-white heritage himself [photo above]…as with so many other shootings the police officer is not white and the BBC had to rapidly change its own racist narrative about ‘racist’ white police officers shooting blacks…Clive Myrie suggesting white cop racism is just the American way…
Well, slavery may have long gone, but apprehending someone because they could be up to no good, simply because they’re black is still police policy in much of the land.
The cop who shot Castile, Jeronimo Yanez, was found not guilty of manslaughter and the dashcam video of the shooting has been released [above].
The footage appeared to corroborate Ms Reynolds’ account of the incident. which she filmed immediately following the shooting.
The footage does not corroborate her account because we don’t see what is going on in the car…but obviously Castile is reaching for something and continues to do so when told not to…then he is shot. When you’ve just told a cop you’re armed and he says don’t reach for anything, then don’t reach….even across the Pond we know not to wind up US cops and not to give them any suggestion that they are in any danger from us.
The BBC says..
The officer called for emergency responders and later is heard saying: “I don’t know where the gun was.”
The intention of including that is to cast doubt on his account, never mind he has just been found not guilty…he actually said the ‘Zip’ [Zipped pouch] the man was reaching for was a lot wider than a wallet, thus indicating he believed the gun may be in the ‘Zip’…presumably something along these lines…
Look at the BBC’s romanticised version of events at the time of the shooting which is wrong and clearly very pro-Castile…the timing is wrong, the shots were fired earlier than in the transcript and most of what Castile says is inaudible…I cannot hear him say he was reaching for anything…or that he said ‘I’m not pulling it out…’
The transcript
Philando Castile: Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez: (interrupting) Okay. Okay, don’t reach for it then.
Castile: I’m … I’m … [inaudible] reaching …
Yanez: (interrupting) Don’t pull it out. [Shots actually fired here]
Castile: I’m not pulling it out.
Reynolds: He’s not pulling it out.
Yanez: Don’t pull it out! (Yanez opens fire)
Castile: I wasn’t reaching for it. [The guy’s just been shot 4 times and he’s still chatting away?]
The BBC’s massive covergage of the shootings of Blacks, and nearly always only Blacks, not bothering with Whites being shot, will almost certainly have contributed to the atmosphere in the US that was whipped up into an orgy of violence and cop killing by blacks….justified by the coverage and fake news by the likes of the BBC….and they’re still at it..slyly insinuating the cop is guilty whatever the court says.
This looks like a story that needs more background than the BBC is prepared to give us, which does make one wonder why the BBC continues to present stories of this type to its UK audience. Is it just their default anti-American position or are they trying to escalate things in the UK, i.e. “The ‘cops’ will shoot me so I better carry a gun”.
The police officer speaking to the driver here appears to be seriously stressed out, he goes from calm to defensive, to attack mode very quickly. Had he had a bad experience earlier? Did he know an officer that had been killed in similar circumstances? Was he suffering from PTSD? Maybe he just wasn’t suited to this job?
It is all very well for smug journalists and social ‘scientists’ to feign horror but culture and stereotypes are wired into people. A ‘little old lady’ putting down a shopping bag could be a jihadist and I could win the £1M lottery two weeks running, both are as likely. A young ‘brown’ man putting down his backpack and shouting in Arabic might be urging on Ryad Rovers. I get the impression that US ‘blacks’ tend to talk back to police officers. This is a further distraction. The responding officer in the US must be prepared for a firearm, so the eyes are scanning everwhere, the brain is on super-alert. Then the ‘suspect’ starts jabbering away and perhaps the passengers too. Brain overload! Attack!
There must be easier ways to earn a living. BBC jornalist on four times the salary perhaps?
Both al Beeb and al sky like to cover shootings by police. In Blighty, thankfully , there are very few but when they happen they really go to town for days months and years whatever the circumstances. I’m surprised they didn’t criticise the London police for shooting 3 Muslim terrorists. ‘Why no tazer?’.
So with few shootings in Blighty they go after another country’s problems. And throw in race as a motive as a further attempt to undermine police.
Does anyone really think people go to work to shoot people? With the personal and professional consequences to everybody.
While I agree that “The BBC’s massive coverage of the shootings of Blacks, and nearly always only Blacks, not bothering with Whites being shot, …” and “… fake news by the likes of the BBC….and they’re still at it..slyly insinuating the cop is guilty whatever the court says.” I would seriously doubt that “will almost certainly have contributed to the atmosphere in the US that was whipped up into an orgy of violence and cop killing by blacks….justified by the coverage …” I doubt that (apart from expat Archers fans), many people in the USA listen to te BBC on a regular basis.
PS I use the word ‘regular’ in its UK meaning, not the US one.
Difficult one this.
The escalation is so rapid that It seems to suggest that this police officer, and police in the US are on a knife edge. This attitude seems to be coming to Britain too, as Muslims escalate their attacks.
Having spent time in various parts of the US with work, and not just the bits usually visited by UK tourists, I would say:
1. There are massive differences between states and the attitudes and racial background of the people who live there, the differences are on a par with the different countries of Europe.
2. There is a huge amount of racism in parts of the US, of a kind I’ve never witnessed over here at all. For the most part this racism is between (it’s a two way street): ‘whites’ and ‘blacks’, although in some regions the ‘Hispanics’ come in for a lot of abuse, and everyone considers the native ‘Indians’ work shy alcoholics.
3. The ‘cops’, especially the local ‘traffic cops’, are often said to be corrupt, and probably do include some real racists, on the other hand with the US suing culture, many blacks are happy to pretend they’ve been ‘racially abused’ at the hands of authority figures for what they can make out of it. I’m quite sure a lot bait the police to see if they can wind them up to the point where they can really claim for ‘abuse’. Risky game in a country where anyone can be packing!
There is a lot of ‘tribalism’ between races in much of the US I’ve seen, and mixed race couples are pretty much non-existent (other than in idealised La La TV land), people might work with people of other races, but they don’t mix with them out of work, and wouldn’t consider them ‘friends’.
In this case the cop is clearly a ‘Hispanic’, and they don’t usually like either the ‘whites’, or the ‘blacks’… it’s all very complicated and nasty, and seems to date back to the 19th Century with slavery and the like, but has little bearing on the UK, where (with one, or two, very notable exceptions) different ‘ethnic (and religious) groups’ all seem to get along pretty well and outside of the bigger cities are generally pretty well integrated.
In my opinion the shit stirring by the Beeb about UK ‘racism’ (more imaginary than real), and discredited, 70s idealism of ‘positive discrimination’, are doing more harm than good for UK race relations. I’m partially ‘mixed race’ myself, so ‘racism’ is something I tend to notice, but apart from some ‘bullying’ at school in the 80s (as I recall I gave as good as I got and everyone was ‘bullied’ about something, if it wasn’t your race it was your teeth, or wearing glasses, or your weight, or being ginger…), I’ve never encountered any racism anywhere outside of the US.
BBC
Perceptive post. Thanks.
Ann Coulter: The Left Has One More Argument: Kill Them!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/06/21/ann-coulter-left-one-argument-kill/
Brilliant article by Ann Coulter. She hits nail after nail on the head.
From watching it just once it seems like the cop was on a hair-string and just lost his mind temporarily. The man sounded as if he was co-operating fully and let the cop know he had a gun to try to prevent the policeman over-reacting as he did. It sounded like six shots so was not a calm and rational act.
That policeman needs immediate psychiatric evaluation and must never be allowed to carry a weapon again.
Of course we can’t say what he was looking at in the car, i.e. what the victim was actually doing, but his voice sounded calm and very co-operative; just letting the policeman know he had a gun which is legal in the USA.
And no, there is clearly very unlikely any racist motive to this – just a copper who should not have been in that position.
