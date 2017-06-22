Little Black lies

The BBC continues to try and suggest the shooting of Philando Castile by a US police officer was a cop shooting a man because he was black…never mind that the cop must have plenty of ‘black’ or other non-white heritage himself [photo above]…as with so many other shootings the police officer is not white and the BBC had to rapidly change its own racist narrative about ‘racist’ white police officers shooting blacks…Clive Myrie suggesting white cop racism is just the American way…

Well, slavery may have long gone, but apprehending someone because they could be up to no good, simply because they’re black is still police policy in much of the land.

The cop who shot Castile, Jeronimo Yanez, was found not guilty of manslaughter and the dashcam video of the shooting has been released [above].

The BBC tells us that..

The footage appeared to corroborate Ms Reynolds’ account of the incident. which she filmed immediately following the shooting.

The footage does not corroborate her account because we don’t see what is going on in the car…but obviously Castile is reaching for something and continues to do so when told not to…then he is shot. When you’ve just told a cop you’re armed and he says don’t reach for anything, then don’t reach….even across the Pond we know not to wind up US cops and not to give them any suggestion that they are in any danger from us.

The BBC says..

The officer called for emergency responders and later is heard saying: “I don’t know where the gun was.”

The intention of including that is to cast doubt on his account, never mind he has just been found not guilty…he actually said the ‘Zip’ [Zipped pouch] the man was reaching for was a lot wider than a wallet, thus indicating he believed the gun may be in the ‘Zip’…presumably something along these lines…

Look at the BBC’s romanticised version of events at the time of the shooting which is wrong and clearly very pro-Castile…the timing is wrong, the shots were fired earlier than in the transcript and most of what Castile says is inaudible…I cannot hear him say he was reaching for anything…or that he said ‘I’m not pulling it out…’

The transcript

Philando Castile: Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez: (interrupting) Okay. Okay, don’t reach for it then.

Castile: I’m … I’m … [inaudible] reaching …

Yanez: (interrupting) Don’t pull it out. [Shots actually fired here]



Castile: I’m not pulling it out.

Reynolds: He’s not pulling it out.

Yanez: Don’t pull it out! (Yanez opens fire)

Castile: I wasn’t reaching for it. [The guy’s just been shot 4 times and he’s still chatting away?]



The BBC’s massive covergage of the shootings of Blacks, and nearly always only Blacks, not bothering with Whites being shot, will almost certainly have contributed to the atmosphere in the US that was whipped up into an orgy of violence and cop killing by blacks….justified by the coverage and fake news by the likes of the BBC….and they’re still at it..slyly insinuating the cop is guilty whatever the court says.