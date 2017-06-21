The BBC’s dangerous lie…The ‘Bullshit’

What is Islamophobia? Following recent events in the news you might have been hearing a lot about Islam and maybe the term ‘Islamophobia’ – but what does this mean? The UK is full of people who follow lots of different faiths and religions. Most of the time they all get along and people are free to live the way they want to. However, some groups are targeted because of their beliefs, and because of events that people blame them for – even if this is incorrect. Islamophobia is when Muslims are the victims of attacks just because of their religion. It is something that worries a lot of people. Many people think Islamophobia is created when a person doesn’t properly understand what Muslims do or believe, and that the best way to combat it is to have a better understanding of Muslims and Islam.

In fact as David Goodhart points out as people understand and get to know Islam they realise it is totally alien and contrary to their own beliefs and values and they would become less tolerant of it….

The gulf between conservative Islam and secular liberal Britain is larger than with any comparable large group….for those of us who value an open, liberal society it is time to explain why it is superior to the alternatives. Some claim that if people understood Islam more everything would be fine, they would be more tolerant, I think quite the contrary….the more they understand about it the more alien they would find it…authoritarian, collectivist, patriarchal, misogynist…..all sorts of things that Britain might have been 100 years ago but isn’t now.

Trevor Phillips, that well known Islamophobe, will tell you that there is a wide and ever-growing gap between conservative Muslims in their ghettoes and Britain and its democratic, liberal values.

The BBC’s piece on Islamophobia, rushed out after the attack in London on Muslims, is naive and simplistic and is designed to hide the uncomforatble truths about Islam and the beliefs about Britain that many Muslims hold…no such articles from the BBC rushed out in the wake of Manchester and London Bridge or Westminster telling Muslims to stop being anti-British.

Here’s the rub though…Islamophobia…who created it, who brought about the conditions where some people in the British non-Muslim community ‘radicalise’ and attack Muslims in some way or other? It is some, too many, Muslims themselves. No terrorism, no Trojan Horses, no threats to kill anyone who ‘insults’ Islam, no attempts to force Islam upon Britain by stealth, by media, legal, political and cultural ‘jihad’ and there would be no ‘Islamophobia’. ‘Islamophobia’ is that good old counter-reaction so beloved of the Left but one they don’t like to apply here…Blowback….who really gave a damn about Islam and Muslims in the UK until ‘Islam’ began to be imposed upon them in various ways and forms? Let’s be honest when 9/11 occurred the reaction of Muslims was ‘Bad but good…perhaps now people will start talking about Islam’. How’d that work out? Like the Palestinians Muslims in Britain and Europe are creating a future for themselves where they live in a ‘Muslim’ open prison, where they become besieged in the ghettoes they created for themselves and their life chances become decreasingly small as they radicalise and react increasingly violently against mainstream Britain…the result..a Gaza-like situation where instead of getting on with life and developing their society, economy and culture they live in a self-chosen permanent state of war where their community is forever consigned to the also-rans of history with the ‘community leaders’ more interested in fighting supposed cultural battles to impose their own beliefs and values upon the mainstream than in the genuine progress and development of their own social group.

Douglas Murray in the Spectator….

‘Religion of peace’ is not a harmless platitude To face Islamist terror, we must face the facts about Islam’s historyIt is not surprising that politicians have tried to avoid this debate by spinning a lie. The world would be an infinitely safer place if the historical Mohammed had behaved more like Buddha or Jesus. But he did not and an increasing number of people — Muslim and non-Muslim — have been able to learn this for themselves in recent years. But the light of modern critical inquiry which has begun to fall on Islam is a process which is already proving incredibly painful. We have spent 15 years pretending things about Islam, a complex religion with competing interpretations. It is true that most Muslims live their lives peacefully. But a sizeable portion (around 15 per cent and more in most surveys) follow a far more radical version. The remainder are sitting on a religion which is, in many of its current forms, a deeply unstable component. That has always been a problem for reformist Muslims. But the results of ongoing mass immigration to the West at the same time as a worldwide return to Islamic literalism means that this is now a problem for all of us. To stand even a chance of dealing with it, we are going to have to wake up to it and acknowledge it for what it is.

Perhaps now after this lates example of Far-Right ‘radicalisation’ and anger we will have ‘Baroness’ Nick Griffin made chair of the Tory Party in order to appease the angry youth of the Far-Right community, maybe Far-Right extremists will be put in charge of the Prevent programme or used to advise government action on tackling the social and cultural discrimination that that mean Far-Right become alienated and angry and then become ‘victims’ of Far-Right recruiters who pervert Nationalism and hijack the Union Flag for their own poisonous purposes. Maybe millions if not billions will be poured into Far-Right communities so that they are not ‘left behind’, marginalised and disaffected. Maybe the government will work to create a pro-Far-Right narrative across the media and political spectrum..with police officers, local councils and the likes of the BBC roped in to spin a message about the Far-Right being essentially a peaceful movement that loves Britain and British values…more so than anyone else in Britain in fact. Just remember …..’Fascism’…the political ideology of peace.

Maybe we should keep the borders to the EU open….is this why so many Muslims voted for Brexit….white Catholics who know and speak the truth….who will the Polish kids believe…the BBC or their parents?…..