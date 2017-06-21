MIDWEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here we go, on this #DayofRage time to rage at the BBC! The floor is yours…
I’ve been out of circulation for a few days, and have been unable to peruse this site, or indeed any others, so I’d like to ask for a little help, if you wouldn’t mind? I’m certain the issue will have been discussed here, but I have only just returned.
I have returned to the keyboard, only to discover that there is now a ‘musical offering’ that we are being encouraged to download to support the victims of the fire. All well and good, but I’d rather they’d learned to sing in tune first.
The help I need is this:
Would someone, anyone, please provide me to the link where I can download the popular music industry’s chart-topping song with proceeds to go to the victims of the Manchester bombing?
Would someone, anyone, please provide me to the link where I can download the popular music industry’s chart-topping song with proceeds to go to the victims of the Borough Market mass stabbings?
Would someone, anyone, please provide me to the link where I can download the popular music industry’s chart-topping song with proceeds to go to the family of Lee Rigby?
Just asking, you know.
Expat John
None , none.
But perhaps this would be suitable proposal ?…………..
Can see 3 or 4 Lee Rigby tribute songs
Strangely not pushed by BBC or big pop industry
slow and Rap combo : Former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist George Emery, known as Yung’Gee, and Stockton singer Joe Garrett have written, produced and performed the track See You Again in memory of murdered drummer Lee Rigby
http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/lee-rigby-tribute-joegarratt-yunggee-9252301
(There’s also songs by army regiments)
The EU needs our Pensioners to remain in Europe because of their spending power.
The Europeans need to work here because of the high unemployment in Europe. Therefore it should be a ‘win win’ situation for Theresa?
Al Beeb, the MSM and the EU are getting desperate with their propaganda. The EU Parliament is worried, very worried, because they keep telling us the door remains open for us to ‘come back in’.………….
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40376083
Note the EU ‘flag rag’ in the font of the image. Propaganda
ZDF was pointing out today that 1 in 5 cars manufactured in Germany are sold in Britain and 60,000 workers would be directly affected. They also pointed out joyously that Britain would no longer be able to block the Glorious European Army went it brexited. The British, even now, think that the EU is all about free trade and that some pseudo-membership of the internal market will bring prosperity. In fact, we are paying billions a year to run a trade deficit with the EU. In other words, we are paying out good cash to become ever poorer.
The aspirations of ISIS are those of the EU – to become a real rather than a pretend state. The obsequies of the recently defunct Helmut Kohl are to be held at Strassbourg – essentially a European state funeral. This even puzzled some German commentators who were surprised that the European superstate had come into existence without anybody mentioning it.,This just shows the strength of Europeanism in Germany. The man who reunited Germany, reunification being an obsession with Germans since the end of the war, is not going to be honored in the state he created!! The “fool’s gold” of a single market is just a ruse to exert more poliical control over the UK. The EU will make juridiction by the EU court over any “single market” deal a sine qua non. Remainers who moan about the almost insurmountable problems involved in dealing with 40 years of EU legislation post Brexit and who also claimed that Britain was a sovreign country are buffoons if they cannot see the glaring contradiction.
