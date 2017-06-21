MIDWEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here we go, on this #DayofRage time to rage at the BBC! The floor is yours…
BBC So-called “NEWS” Headline:
“UK summer fruit and salad growers are struggling to recruit migrant workers, with more than half saying they don’t know if they will have enough to harvest their crops”
There are several things wrong with that that I can see. Apart from the obvious, it’s interesting that BBC seems to be suggesting that “more than half” is enough to establish a consensus. Yet they won’t concede that ‘More Than Half’ is enough to win an election or a referendum.
Most farmers provide caravans for seasonal workers to live in. Perhaps any Grenfell survivors who are out of a job could take advantage and have somewhere to live and a chance to earn some money in the fresh air for a few weeks? Anyone…anyone…?
Seems local ratepayers will have to dig deep if they are tempted. Maybe they can sublet to squaddie families in military housing whilst the breadwinner is being shot at by their cousins?
http://www.cbsnews.com/amp/media/7-incredible-multimillion-dollar-motorhomes/
The PM has said that no migration checks will be made on residents of Grenfell Tower. Well that speaks volumes doesn’t it ? and Jeremy Dustbin hopes that those moved to other accommodation that their rent will not be increased – blimey, do they actually pay any ????
This tragedy has thrown up more questions – aside from the construction issues. I would like to know how an Afghan arriving in the UK 3 (THREE) years ago, is able to be housed ahead of those already on the waiting list, AND in the most expensive capital of the world in the most expensive area ? Why wasn’t he shipped off to a city somewhere else ? (not that I would want to wish further migrants to other areas), but no, whilst most of us cant afford the train fare to the capital, others arrive with no connection and given a home without too much fuss.
Big discussion now going on to speed up the process of building more social housing. If Councils had spent doing just that back in the 70’s onwards, with the money they received from selling off whole estates of council housing, – and put a halt to selling them off wholesale, then (migrants aside) the housing issue wouldn’t be so bad.
Day of Rage, aided and abetted by Labour High Command, and of course our very own, much behated beebistan.
“The Day of Rage turned out to be more a Day of Road Rage: ROBERT HARDMAN sees the protest attract just a few hundred people… but cause plenty of disruption.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4627102/ROBERT-HARDMAN-witnesses-Day-Rage-London.html
Imagine waking up every morning knowing you’re going to face more of this…
I wonder what the charmer in the botton right is saying? Looks a bit like an ‘F’ mouth position.
How long will it be before we can all celebrate the walled city of Londinistan?
Led, of course by the bbbc backed sadik khan………..
BREAKING NEWS
Residents of tower block in Bradford travel to London to claim amnesty:
