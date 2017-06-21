MIDWEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here we go, on this #DayofRage time to rage at the BBC! The floor is yours…
“A Day of Rage” A Socialist movement, to stir up intense anger, fury and hatred. With the intention to overthrow Democracy by violent means.
Rage: (Latin: Rabies) meaning “Madness”
“Queen’s Speech: Brexit bills dominate government agenda”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40345280
Some interesting HYS comments running ………….
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40345280#comp-comments-button
PS.
Anyone else have trouble opening ‘Highest – Lowest Rated’ ?
Dodgey or what ?
Please can someone inform Maxi ?
Yes.
ToobiWan
Perhaps they don’t want us to see how bad it is going for the remoaners?
It is usually bad for them.
Maxi will be on shift later, he will ‘fix’ it for us then .
Message to telly tax payers – Al Beeb is a joke !
I gave up on the “latest” when some tit was saying that more people now want to stay than leave and another was asking for proof of this statement, not forthcoming.
Al Beeb a joke Taff? If so the joke is surely on us as jokes are occasionally funny.
Only for you telly tax payers.
On Saturday, it is thought that Stephen Fry will declare “BBC Broadcasting House” as the “Greatest Gay Building” in the land.
Does the Mayor approve?
Exactly! Could be tall enough though for Gay execution purposes by the Religion of Peace?
Our local Woolworths decided that life as a Woolies was-well, not what it was made for.
So in 2009, it transitioned into a Poundland.
Can I nominate Oldbury Poundland as the first-and indeed first original -shop to change sex and identity in the UK?
I thought he might prefer the largest sewage works in Europe – at becton – because he is quite similar to it – being full of the same stuff.
3 likes
Does it also qualify as the least diverse in the UK?
BBC News – “A man has been Tasered by police after reports people were being attacked at a London mosque just before 01:30 BST.
Officers said they acted after finding a man waving an “item” around near the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park.”
Tasered a guy waving an item around ? near a mosque??
Item?, an axe?? a gun??? a knife???? , or
is it a pack of bacon? … no folks it was a
… wait for it, shoehorn
… so pleased plod were enforcing sharia so enthusiastically
Nogginator
I wish our joke of an underperforming overpaid police force would spend more time dealing with real crime………..Like dealing with peadophiles, muslim grooming gangs and muslim terrorists instead of standing around outside mosques like well a pork pie in a mosque.
Pity he wasn’t nicked by Slipper of the Yard, think of the headlines!
9 likes
2 likes
The last time I read of the police doing this it was to a partially sighted man carrying a white cane.
5 likes
16 likes
This joke is good enought to grace any BBC comedy on Friday.
Glad we saw it here first, we`ll not see it`s like on any lefty media outlet though. Zees eez never funny when you dare to laugh at the left.
6 likes
1 likes
Get the feeling McDonald fired from the hip on the rage thing then had to stand his organised people down as it would look bad for Corbyns glorious election victory to come…
It’s possible. I think it’s more likely though that the headline for the march ‘bring down the government’ and all the talk of ‘rage’ put off the knit your own muesli brigade who otherwise might have let little Cressida and Jake have the day off from nursery so that they could all come down from Crouch End in their Danish pram-bike. The ‘genuine’ protestors from Grenfell seem to have stayed away as well, which was probably an organised decision of some sort.
4 likes
Only a day? These children of wealthy parents (i.e. scroats) don’t deal in days! Make no mistake about it; these people are usually highly educated and quite able to out-think some of the most intellectual labour MPs (that’s why Corbyn is where he is right now) and aren’t worried one bit about corbyn losing more ground as they can simply return to mom and dad if they need to pay those fines for daubing windows, walls, with paint or when they throw bricks through peoples windows while high on weed (man)
14 likes
Toady watch
Al Beeb has been busy pouring islamic poison over its licence paying views so has neglected the normal smug abuse it fires at President Trump. Sadly this morning poor Justin had to report that the Republicans had won a seat which the democrats had billed as a referendum on Trumps Presidency and had thrown industrial amounts of cash /bribes to win – but didn’t. Poor Justin sighed again when saying it was a 6% majority. He didn’t even have one of smug little quips he, or his twin brother sopel, normally throw in to question Trumps legitimacy.
I am no fan of President Trump but he does seem to do what he promised his electorate and must be respected for that. And , having so much money, won’t feel the need to exploit every penny of uk taxpayers money. Watching the state opening and seeing 800 peers each on £300 a day was enough for me.
We seem not to have any Islamic terrorist attacks for a few days – oh wait a minute – Brussels – Paris and whatever else the msm has chosen not to report.
Is Boris Johnson diabetic?
My reason for asking is threefold. We know he is overweight, although any tendency to obesity is not a guarantee of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Thin people also get it.
He has been, since his appointment as Foreign Secretary, apparently somewhat reluctant to travel. Again, that is no sure indicator although travel and irregular meals, hot climates and so on, can make traveling handling diabetes very difficult for those with the condition.
I turned on PM on BBC Radio 4 (5-6pm) part-way through Eddie Mair’s interview with Boris about the contents of the Queen’s Speech. He was having a very Diane Abbott of an interview.
Finally, I thought Eddie was very bullying. Is there a law against that these days? If not, he did not set a very good example, talking over Boris’ answers and making the whole thing worse.
Well, the Day of Rage didn’t achieve McDonnells objectives. No million marchers, just a smaller, much smaller number of the usual suspects, trots , rabble rousers and Momentum types, all looking like a job is alien to them and no doubt major imbibers of the £36 billion spent on working age benefits in London ( bigger than the defence budget).
It time for the conservatives to gain some courage, stop apologising and fight back against these scumbags and their supporters in the MSM.
22 likes
Makes you longfor water cannons with the uneraseable dye in the water. Bright green hair, face , arms and legs for a month. Big laugh for all of us but a real problem for the rent a mob crowd . see TM Boris was right we need hundreds of water cannon across the country , all fitted with dye dispensers. I would willing buy a ticket to see this socialist scum dyed bright green or yellow. Tolerating this shit will only lead to ever more assaults on our democracy. Give em a good going over and free us from these leftist scum.
11 likes
Wouldn’t it be nice to have UKIP, or some of the few proper conservatives left adrift in the Tory party organise a million-person (let’s not be sexist!) march on Parliament to demand :
-Brexit by any means necessary. And now. No pasaran, venceremos.
-Licence fee abolition
-Overhaul of the Marxist education cartel
-Immigration only for people who can contribute. That doesn’t include taxi drivers and baristas.
-Drastically amend the NHS (another socialist monolith). I’d abolish it myself but I know it’s not popular.
-Reintroduce Capital punishment. Or if that’s too radical, let’s please not release murderers after an insulting jail sentence. Terrorists should just be shot on sight.
-Overhaul the legal system, so that people like Mrs Blair and Phil Shiner get a well deserved jail cell. Same goes for those bankers who got off scot-free in the collapse of 2008.
-And dust off those old treason laws and bring em back
It could be a mass turnout from sensible oldies and people from the Shires, and for everyone who thinks the world has gone utterly mad, which it has. We could call it the Day of Beige.
Do you notice that they always choose Wednesdays?
That`s because their needed lard arsey students can`t and don`t do sports at the local college or poly.
How many of the fat tranny types can you fit into a gender neutral portaloo? And shouldn`t we be asking for this to raise money and awareness for Chubby Chasers Monthlies?
I`d like to see disabilty scooter football…why not? Failing that, the Charity Sheild should be played with both team in high heels, so the ladies could learn how to play properly.
Next Head of Sport?…surely it`ll be me!
Okay, let’s not be unkind. Don’t sit there with a smug, satisfied smile on your face. Simply because the predicted number of demonstrators attending today’s so called Day of Rage fell a tad short (ahem) of the 1-2 million that had been suggested,we shouldn’t mock. No, really we shouldn’t, but…
We’ve heard about this event for weeks. Old McDonnell was promoting it on Radio 4 this morning. It was supposed to be an enormous demonstration of discontent with the government. “It’s going to bring down Theresa May” some of the unwashed predicted. The police say it was only about two hundred that actually bothered to get their unemployed scruffy arses out of bed. Oh dear, oh dear!
Of course, even with such limited numbers there were still scuffles and the usual vile behaviour. Apparently some of the louts chanted despicable things about Theresa May’s mother, who died recently. Well, par for the course with this sort of trash, I guess.
It looked like the usual perennially discontented rabble; Muslims, blacks, tattooed tarts, mouthy, unpleasant illiterate yobs. With so few people it was hardly a demonstration.
More like an audience for The Jeremy Kyle Show…
Last time we saw something of the like it was because the Police shot some murdering scumbag – Same quality people
Not quite al Beeb but perhaps the written version – The Guardian Newspaper. I look at the quite often to see what the enemy is thinking (loose term) . I am interested in whether they allow comments. I know that many subjects do not allow comments – often with the word ‘Islamic’ in the title. It kind of bears out the attitude at al Beeb where they know they are so sure in themselves and cannot take an alternative view or discussion. Fortunately the newspaper is failing and with hope will go the way of The Independent which is a truly sad thing these days.
9 likes
No Al BBC bias, and honest news
Chanell 4 is also having its day of rage, desperately trying to rubbish the government. Remember we subsidise this excrescence too. Why?
16 likes
Thatchers biggest error was letting Channel 4 get going on our tab.
National Curriculum was another, but sense that Jon Snow has probably weeviled his smarmy nastiness into the culture even more than years of awful,schooling.
If only she`d finished off the BBC as they gloated at Oxford Uni refusing her an honorary degree.
Mrs T has gone, whereas the likes of Heseltine, Hattersley, Warnock and Jonathan Miller are still here.
No justice G_d is there, sir?
Mines not to reason why-but it`d be nice to know.
Steptoe refuses to bow to Queen.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/819660/Jeremy-Corbyn-refuses-to-bow-to-Queen-State-Opening-of-Parliament-Queens-Speech-live
8 likes
ToobiWan
Has there been a phase shift in British politics ?
UKIP have become the Tory party.
The Tory party has become the Libdems
The Libdems have become the Labour Party
And Labour have become the Communist party
Phase shifts involve sine waves taff we don’t seem to be in possession of a sane wave at the moment.
2 likes
Lily Allen is a very ungrateful person.
Not once has she shown any gratitude for being lucky enough to live in a country where it doesn’t matter how ugly or thick you are, someone will still have sex with you.
21 likes
“where it doesn’t matter how ugly or thick you are, someone will still have sex with you.”
Yep, that’s why I’m staying!
Pop-Tarts go in the toaster, from what I remember from my student days.
6 likes
the archetypal dozy bint!..and look at her hair and skin in that piccie..it’s a f*ckin’ disgrace!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1212972/Lily-Allen-Im-ashamed-taking-drugs.html
a very bad advert for over use of fags, booze and drugs I would argue.
..but I luv you reallly lillly ..innit’
..even if you are one very sad little person..there I said it..oops..but I do luv ya..still!..despite evryfink we bin fru babey!
How come all the media political scum seem to gloat at May “failing to get her manifesto” soundbite? Not only would they get cheesed off if she DID include any of those grammer school proposals?
But-given the election result-is there anybody who DIDN`T think that she`d have to lose a few ideas that won`t get through or annoy the DUP?
And has this not been trailed endlessly since the result of the election?
So it`s not news is it?
Still-they use it as if it`s new.
Reminds me of May getting slated for not bringing migration down? As if that`s something that her opponents actually want her to succeed in?
But that`s media political splashings…and only shows how aimless and stupid their game is.
good post chrisH..totally agree..
they are beyond pathetic theses days and now we can all see what they’re up to..no pretence anymore is there?
What a state of affairs when one’s “national broadcasting corporation! (!?) is, inter alia, effectively what would have been described in W.W. 2 as a “Fifth Column”
Agreed.
Am now watching some Brexit documentary on BBC2.
Don`t even need to turn it up-watch the faces, count the minutes of bias, note the likes fo Crick shouting at a UKIP bloke.
This is NOT balanced documentary, just biased wall to wall re-education.
Sooner we get out and hear them howl, hopefully counting the heart attacks of Heseltines and Soubrys, the better, Funny how a Nicky Morgan or George Osborne become pets of the BBC isn`t it?
Creeps.
Link to previous page & posts from 11am to 5:30pm
8pm R4 Moral Maze is RAGE politics exploiting the Grenwell Tower Fire
I don’t know why they have to rush before the preliminary inquiry
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08v8dxt
They straight away first speaker uses language tricks
: “People are dogged down by austerity”
Well, not hard to work out the BBC’s opinion and agenda then, is it?
They really are unspeakable.
6 likes
It’s the old corruption v incompetence with a smigin of alleged racist as deployed in the Lawrence case. Authorities can’t win now.
Damage limitation at best . Narrative is written whatever the truth happens to be. I understand the council threw £10 million at improvement but the austerity argument will win because al beeb and the others have sold it to poor joe or mo public
4 likes
Meanwhile over at Yahoo news, there’s an article about the luxury block that the Grenfell residents are being (temporarily) rehoused in. Comments are not going well – many people pointing out that some of the Cumbrian flood victims have not been rehoused, two years on.
10 likes
Heard Eddie Mair sneering at this news re the burned out plebs and migrants maybe getting toff posh flats in Kensington.
He was talking to some architecture poppet who knew nothing about anything about what concierge services might be on offer.
Very Passport to Pimlico class-snob stuff from Eddie( who , I imagine will not be affected, or else HE`D be on the phone to The Barbican Residents Co-Op or whatever his gated community guardsmen call themselves).
Next up was Prince Phillip not being well. Again, no-one knew anything but Eddie rather thought that it would be a bladder problem. Five minutes of THAT followed. Ten minutes primetime-the toffs might yet meet the chavs in a flat nearby, and Prince Phillips prostate problems getting an airing?
We pay for this. In more ways than one.
3 likes
Where BBC Diversity = inviting your mates on
– AaronBastani of NovoraMedia who was on MoraMaze a few minutes ago
was also on with Amol Rajan on Newsnight last night
3 likes
Not the BBC but no doubt they would sing from the same prayer sheet.
this gem came from el Guardian….
“With 100% of precincts reporting, Handel had 52.7% and Ossoff had 47.3%.
Sporadic downpours and flash flood warnings helped to put a damper on Democratic turnout in base precincts and on the hopes of progressives to thwart Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Combined with an energized Republican base that kept Ossoff from accumulating a significant lead among early voters, it doomed the hopes of the anti-Trump activists who made the first-time Democratic candidate a minor political celebrity. “
4 likes
3 likes
BBC TV Morning News Today:
From about 08.15 it was a woman fest.
First, we had a woman engineer from today sitting in a Spitfire cockpit. She told us that the Battle of Britain was won because of a woman engineer. This woman, because she had a long name, suffered unfairly because the term Mrs was shortened unintentionally to Mr in official documents of the time. And? Her triumph was to invent a device that overcame negative G in RAF fighters. It was shortly replaced by fuel injection.
No mention of the men who actually did the dangerous acts of shooting down Hun bombers. But much was made of the need for wimmin engineers today. No mention of market forces of course.
She went on to explain that women today still lack opportunities for success. But she’s an engineer being paid well through us. The sofa sloths luvved it all.
Next was a mention of Chuck Berry. Some sort of celebration. They played about ten seconds of Johnny B Good. The female sloth pretended as to how happy that music made her feel, although she quickly added that she was so very ecstatic to be on the show anyway (pass the bucket).
The male sloth quickly added that there was a female version called Lady B Good and they both then preened themselves. Equality complete and a black male included!
There was also a feature about the lack of wimmin as sports coaches. Obviously down to a hate crime against wimmen.
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23DayOfRage
too sad for words..but:
David Vance @DVATW 14h14 hours ago
More
The #DayOfRage is the fury of the feral Left and its hatred of the fact it has lost yet another General Election to the useless May!
82 replies 446 retweets 967 likes
Reply 82 Retweet 446 Like 967 Direct message
Dougie BrimsonVerified account @dougiebrimson 13h13 hours ago
More
To all those people taking part in #DayOfWork to pay taxes to support those taking part in #DayOfRage I salute you. You’re the true British.
64 replies 701 retweets 1,459 likes
Reply 64 Retweet 701 Like 1.5K Direct message
👉🏻 👌🏻 @Ms_Anthropea 14h14 hours ago
More
Can we have a #DayofRage for all the young girls who have been raped by grooming gangs? Oh, yeah, I forgot. That would be racist!
..
Lewis @Lewisbaker1603 14h14 hours ago
More
can we get #DayOfGraft trending for all those people who work for a living & contribute to those services being stretched by #DayOfRage
BBC Online News:
“”Missing babies: Israel’s Yemenite children affair””
“”In the years after the creation of the Israeli state hundreds of babies went missing. Their parents, mostly Jewish immigrants from Yemen, were told their children had died, but suspicions linger that they were secretly given away to childless families””
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-40342143
This is one of the most vicious anti-Israel features that I have seen by the BBC. I worked in Israel a few years ago with a Yemen Jew. They are Arabs but are also Jewish. It made my head spin at the time!
He had no issues with Israel and was very happy to live there with his family.
Also, there’s a huge number of muslims living in Israel and they have NO intention of returning to an Arab country.
But this is all too complicated for the anti Jew /Israel BBC brain to comprehend.
How many Jews live in Palestine? Anyone guess? How about less than zero?
NATIONAL DISGRACE: Jeremy Corbyn refuses to bow to Queen and then WINKS at colleagues:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/819660/Jeremy-Corbyn-refuses-to-bow-to-Queen-State-Opening-of-Parliament-Queens-Speech-live
to the Tower with the terrorist-loving commie bastard..throw away the key!..or something quicker!
