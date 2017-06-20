Only Left Lives Matter

Sarah Palin at centre of storm over political vitriol after spree leaves six dead and congresswoman in critical condition

This was highly synthetic outrage from the Left trying to claim that certain completely innocent remarks were the incitement for a murder. How different when the Left ran an actual murderous campaign against Trump which resulted in an attempt to kill senior Republican politicians.

The BBC barely mentioned the attempt to shoot Republican Steve Scalise, the story soon vanishing from view….from the Mail….

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was in a critical condition in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he was shot by a Trump-hating gunman who opened fire on Republican congressional baseball practice. The Louisiana congressman was shot in the hip as he stood on second base at the field in Alexandria, Virginia at 7am on Wednesday. His staff initially described his condition as ‘stable’ but the Medstar Hospital in Washington DC later said that Scalise was in critical condition after having surgery. He was among five injured when James T. Hodgkinson, 66, opened fire on the Republicans with an assault rifle from the third base dugout at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia, as the group practiced batting at around 7.00am.

You would hardly know that such an attack had happened had you relied on the BBC, little to nothing on the radio and the story vanished rapidly from the BBC news consciousness…in contrast Democrat Giffords’shooting dominated the news for a long time and was referenced frequently….as well as the blaming of ‘Right-Wing’ rhetoric for the attack.

No such angst about violent Left-Wing rhetoric and actions, no qualms at all it seems about the endless appeals to someone, anyone, to assassinate Trump or about the ‘resistance’ that is in fact violent thuggery by the Left, much as Corbyn’s stormtrooping Brownshirts enact here on our streets.

Where is the outrage at such attacks and threats to kill the President, even a play running at a New York theatre encouraging his assassination?

15 Times Celebrities Envisioned Violence Against Trump and the GOP Hollywood has issued dire predictions and hysterical warnings about Donald Trump ever since the Republican businessman first announced his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015. But the level of vitriol and violent rhetoric against now-President Trump has increased substantially in recent weeks, from comedian Kathy Griffin’s now-famous shock “beheading” photograph to Shakespeare in the Park’s not-at-all-subtle “assassination” of Trump on a stage in New York City’s Central Park. Unfortunately, Griffin and the director of Julius Caesar are not anomalies in Hollywood; actors, writers, directors, and other celebrities have fantasized about using violence against Trump, his supporters, and other GOP lawmakers for at least the past 18 months.

Quite quite extraordinary how the BBC practically ignored the attempted murder of a US Republican and the campaign to kill Trump.