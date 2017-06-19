Here you go. BBC ablaze this morning feeling outrage on behalf of Finsbury Park Mosque community whilst also doing everything possible to belittle the UK position in the Brexit talks beginning today (Mandelson and Stuart Rose given platforms). Detail the bias here.
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Mustapha Sheikup al-Beebi June 21, 2017 at 4:07 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…"Why not a yacht as well?" They could call it "The Mourning Crowd".
- TruthSeeker June 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm on The BBC’s dangerous lie…The ‘Bullshit’T_K Islamoscepticism. No. I have suffered, for years, with HomoNausea. I do not have an irrational fear of homosexuals, I...
- MarkyMark June 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Not sure where we stand today, but this version of the future is scary and suddenly with the current actions...
- G.W.F. June 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…As I mentioned Trump's state visit not mentioned in the Queen's Speech. BBC speculates why.... perhaps he does not want...
- BRISSLES June 21, 2017 at 4:03 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…....Anti racism protest at 6pm (after tea) so I imagine the big flatscreens in Currys are still on the ‘shopping’...
- JimS June 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Don't be daft, 'everyone' is normal! Whoops! Sorry just got the latest memo, everyone is different but nevertheless united 'in...
- Up2snuff June 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Jeff, I hope your Day of Apathy is going well. I note that it got off to a splendid start...
- JimS June 21, 2017 at 3:41 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Well they were used to a £70,000 refurb. so they wouldn't want to go down market would they! Many, many...
- StewGreen June 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…4:30pm R4 Media Show : What pet issues will Amol have on ? #1 Vogue with Alexandra Shulman ex-editor-in-chief of...
- Thatcherrevolutionary June 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…BBC scum will be in the actual 'march'
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Julia Hartley Brewer presently challenging some idiot Karen Nobody who is organising today’s RAGE march. Totally wiping the floor with her and showing up her remarkable ignorance. Talk radio now.
8 likes
A objective viewpoint? – It’s all simmering quite nicely now!
0 likes
Currently watching the Pound shop state opening and the Queen’s Speech. Why the cut backs?
Looking forward to watching the rage show, with a glass of Pimms in my hand
Going to deal with extremism. Watch out Tommy R.
Mentions a state visit from a couple of Spaniards, but no mention of Trump’s state visit
6 likes
Apparently her name was Karen Doyle and she clearly, not only doesn’t understand the definition of the word “rage” but also has no concept of the meaning of democracy in vowing to “bring down” this democratically elected government. JHB called her out on refusing 3 times to call up on those planning to march not to use any violence towards people or property.
8 likes
Doyle should certainly be arrested because her crime is far greater than the van hirers brother who simply expressed an opinion on FB.
6 likes
The best that Adam (fatty) Boulton can come up with, and to my utter disbelief, is what he asked his fellow on-screen colleague……. “er, it IS Royal Ascot isn’t it ?”. Dear God, of course he knows its bloody Royal Ascot, clearly all the fat has gone to his brain because he sure as hell is having trouble moving his mouth.
6 likes
New term: Islamofactia – The action of speaking or writing incontrovertible facts relating to Islam.
Seems to me that if one speaks or writes truths regarding Islam that may not show Islam in a good light – that’s Islamophobia.
The same rationale applies to all the other phobias designed to obscure truth and stifle debate (xeno, homo etc.,) to be branded with one of these phobias means you are considered evil by some – not a majority of people in the World though, just some.
Little example: “Children of same sex couples do suffer psychological harm and have problems relating ……….” That I heard, from such children and experts on a bbc radio documentary. That is ‘homophobia’.
These conditions of the mind are what used to be called, facts. opinions, perfectly rational fears or firmly held beliefs now they are called phobias.
5 likes
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DC1soCEXYAIoQKB.jpg
The Queen wearing an EU hat
4 likes
It ought to have featured a watering can above those flowers to signify the watered down Brexit we are going to see now Treezer is going to work with House of Commons re the negotiations
4 likes
The BBC coverage of the State Opening of Parliament is suffused with anti Conservative comment . Sly comments from the BBC staffers and the two ‘progressive alliance’ MP guests allowed to let rip. Talk of crisis in public services, continued reference to cuts and constant talk of the government having no mandate to do this or that. So what mandate do labour have? With 60 fewer MPs and a smaller vote share labour have no mandate at all. As for the SNP who lost such a huge proportion of their MPs- what mandate do they have?
Jacob Rees Mogg is the only Tory putting up a spirited resistance to all this drivel. Most Tories seem hopelessly defensive when interviewed.
14 likes
You feel their parents need to give them the talk, ‘Just because you wish something to be so will not make it so’.
8 likes
Day of Rage updates
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3848180/day-of-rage-london-latest-updates/
According to The Sun only 20 have turned up so far and a photo shows 2 of those are Muslims demanding that they “need” something.
I guess it is too hot for the work shy to get out of bed today.
10 likes
Guess they stayed up late drinking with our hard earned cash, too hot – “March! UGH, can’t we get a taxi?
life can be hard!
7 likes
found here
https://twitter.com/hashtag/dayofrage?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Ehashtag
2 likes
Left-Supremacist maths
– Labour won the election 262 seats to 318 Tory
– Whitey’s top the terrorist league with a score of 2 vs 150
8 likes
Mishal Husain and chums clearly went to the Diane Abbott School of Economics
Still, they will recover. They always do. Uniquely.
4 likes
That was quick.
4 likes
Something fishy about Finsbury (the wrongful attack)
Tuesday morning #OperationBangingOn thru all media eg Piers Morgan, Nihal, LBC
Then at 12pm it all seemed to dry up ..they’d been breaking sub judice rules uptil them , but LibMob are above the law anyway
@Oaknash June 20 at 9:45 pm raised something the victim was named
“Man killed in van crash outside London mosque named as Makram Ali”
51, the guy already on the floor unconscious and with a pacemaker.
But the media have failed to canonise the victims like the normally do
@Oaknash raised the issue that Makram Ali might have been already dead
I wonder if some of the injured might have less than clean reputations (not that is justice).
9 likes
What if some are on watch lists?
1 likes
Talking of unreported : June 6th ..masked Left-Supremacists attacked Australian journalist Andrew Bolt
at launch of his new book ..they poured liquids over him whilst their photographer mate grabbed shots.
Bolt punched back
His suit was ruined but later sold at auction raising $8,500 for charity.
That direction action was not properly condemned by Left press in Oz
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/do-you-know-the-thugs-accomplice/news-story/a9d26180576a0c62a1efa63b43a375d8
5 likes
On that failing to condemn the attack
In the new Bolt Podcast it was strange he had the Australian Guardian Editor on debating Green energy.
..but then he turns to her and says
“Now about when I was attacked by an masked guy last week and the Guardian’s article on it
.. . which still has vile comments on it, like hopefully someone else will try, we’ll get him next time etc.?”
..”Ah well the comments are not pre moderated”
He pointed out that those death threat support comments were still there after 7 day whilst others were deleted.
(July 8, 2016 · Andrew Bolt has been forced to move his children to another home after receiving “a string of death threats”.
He mentioned he knows 4 Non-Left commenters who also had to move families due to death threats)
8 likes
Sounds like things you hear, or rather don’t hear, that go on in, the ME, Asia – usually they result in burning, stoning and death BUT give it time, give it time.
1 likes
I was thinking of attending this “Day of Rage” demo in London, but…
It’s too bloody hot to get angry and frustrated. Why don’t they choose these events to coincide with cooler weather? Nope, I’m going to have a nice relaxing day in the garden instead. Deckchair is placed under my gnarled old apple tree, I have a bottle of something chilling in the freezer cabinet. A good book; what could be better?
A day of rage sounds far too much like hard work to a lazy old sod like me.
I’m having a day of apathy…
9 likes
This is how to disperse a useless crowd …
“… I’m going to go, sign by sign. Name one lie?” – Andrew Breitbart
“Probably about everything.” – Placard holder
” ‘Probably everything’, good quote. Is there a single person here who is willing to back up what their sign has to say?” – Andrew Breitbart
See at beginning of of video – before Andrew asks them why they are there.
#DayOfRageButNoIdeaWhyIAmHereButSomethingToBetterThanFeelingLonely
3 likes
Jeff, I hope your Day of Apathy is going well. I note that it got off to a splendid start in that you couldn’t be bothered to use capital letters for Day and Apathy. Let the side down a bit by not misspelling apathy, though.
The Day of Rage, meanwhile, appears to be a non-starter according to the BBC News Page on their web-site. Earlier, I could find no evidence of it happening or having happened in Politics or English News or London News. Still not on the Home Page, so I guess it may not have happened after all.
Had another check; no, not on News Page, not on England Page, not on London Page and not on Politics Page.]
It’s official: it is a flop. I saw it, or rather did not see it, on the BBC.
1 likes
Biased BBC in action.
Man drives van into Finsbury Park. bBBC immediately label him as Far Right.
Contrast with……
Man with suicide vest shouts Allahu Akhbar in Brussels yesterday.
bBBC 1 news at 1pm describes him as a man who shouted. No mention of motive or religious allegiance.
16 likes
A special department is to be set up with a advocate at its head to support and convey the wishes of people caught up in any disaster. First step, I suggest that the Commissioner takes a introspective look at the Government on behalf of the public.
Meanwhile, the MET are seeking staff and money to recruit more people to deal with islam. Basically. No other reason. I understand that they will be forming a new department, referred to as, ‘The Pork Chop and Bacon’ department. No guesses as to what that department will specialise in. Training for these roles will be carried out in Alans Snackbar. Where have I heard that name before?
6 likes
Couldn’t they find anything even more expensive?!?
Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire are to be rehomed in a luxury housing development in the heart of Kensington, the government has said.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40357280
6 likes
Or … some tents and join the party at Glastonbury. What a media extravaganza that could for the BBC, and still can be.
The celebrities no longer have to visit the victims – the victims could go to the celebrities and they could all hang out together. Round a campfire (safe distance) writing “LOVE NOT RAGE” songs.
The victims of Grenfell incident could all stay longer and the stars hang around and really help them and find out about these people with quality time spent together.
O/T In a similar way to resolve the Labour “For the Many times we say we won, Not the Few Votes we actually had” and the Conservatives “For the Many votes we had, Not the Few conservatives who think we lost” problem …
4 likes
@Marky wrong link ?
If you meant to link to a previous comment
Then collect the link by right clicking over the comment’s time
then write like this
(a href=”https://biasedbbc.org/blog/2017/06/19/thread-129/#comment-846731″) see my comment (/a)
using less than/more than SYMBOLS …instead of brackets
1 likes
I was doing so well up till this point.. thanks for the tip StewGreen … see if it works
Let’s Move Forward! ‘Enough for the Many, Enough for the Few’
0 likes
Let’s Move Forward! ‘Enough for the Many, Enough for the Few’
“Angle”brackets for HTML tags.
1 likes
I reckon the neighbours will be pleased about that.
2 likes
Well they were used to a £70,000 refurb. so they wouldn’t want to go down market would they!
Many, many moons ago my mum was a social worker. She managed to get a good second-hand cooker for a ‘client’ who was without.
The next time she visited him she was nearly killed as he chucked it over the balcony as she went to enter his appartment building.
The ECHR would probably rule in his favour nowadays.
2 likes
The man who attempted to detonate a nail bomb at a Brussels train station and shouted “Allahu akbar” on Tuesday has been identified by Belgian authorities as a 36-year-old Moroccan national.
NOT a White Supremacist then?.
13 likes
Times : Police screwed up re Darren Osbourne ..previous day they’d found him drunk asleep in his van.
They left him, cos didn’t look like he was driving soon.
(unless law has changed . if parked in a non-private place the offence is DRUNK in charge of a motor vehicle ..doesn’t matter if you are asleep.)
Times say the landlord had thrown out the pub cos he was shouting about the Al Quds Day Rally.
(The rally Sadiq refused to cancel)
He may have intended to attack the march but arrived too late
shouted “we’ll soon be living under sharia”
Times next coulmn says there a few “Far Right” videos on YouTube applauding the Attack
Sub column says ofcom got 72 complaints about ITV aring Tommy Robinson
(The vast majority on Twitter actually supported Robinson and opposed Piers shouting him down)
7 likes
Some years ago the police were alerted to a man drunk and asleep in a stolen 4×4 outside a pub. He was arrested, charged and released to appear at the magistrate’s court the following week.
Two days later, again drunk mid-day and ‘in charge’ of another stolen 4×4 he made an illegal right-turn on a dual-carriageway, some twenty feet in front of my brother on his motorcycle.
Questions weren’t asked about why the Labour minister had extended drinking hours. The PM didn’t make a statement on the steps of Downing Street. A year later the Labour local authority finally acted on ten-year’s worth of fatalities on this road by blocking off the one-way cut-throughs in the central reservation and replacing them with several roundabouts.
It is curious how some deaths are important and some aren’t. Earlier on that day a bus in London had its roof blown off by a Yorkshire backpacker.
3 likes
Times : Illegal migrants who were living in Grenefll will get an amnesty if they come forward
..Why not a yacht as well ? ..the taxpayer can afford it
9 likes
Is the clue in the word, ‘illegal’?
At a time when the British are afraid of legal sanction for speaking the truth?
Oh I forgot the proviso, when it suits.
5 likes
Undocumented = ‘I am now undocumented because my documents went up in flames, new life please, but you have no way to know if I lived there or not. But let us worry about that later. Ah, nice a debit card and a luxury pad in Kensington. NHS? Work?’
4 likes
We will give benefits “For the Many who have a tragedy like Grenfell , Not the Few at the Manchester Attack”.
“Enough is Enough”, but we won’t tell you what is enough – amnesty, then a Royal Pardon followed by a Victoria Cross.
Keep going towards Enough! Forward! En Marche!
One argument for Basic English is that by existing side by side with Standard English it can act as a sort of corrective to the oratory of statesmen and publicists. High-sounding phrases, when translated into Basic, are often deflated in a surprising way. For example, I presented to a Basic expert the sentence, ‘He little knew the fate that lay in store for him’ — to be told that in Basic this would become ‘He was far from certain what was going to happen’. It sounds decidedly less impressive, but it means the same. In Basic, I am told, you cannot make a meaningless statement without its being apparent that it is meaningless — which is quite enough to explain why so many schoolmasters, editors, politicians and literary critics object to it.
As I Please – GO
3 likes
“He was far from certain what was going to happen.”
I don’t think that is Basic English. ‘Far’ is associated with ‘distance’ as in miles/kilometres, not an abstract concept as here.
‘He did not know what was going to happen’, perhaps? [Does any of us!!!]
1 likes
Won’t giving them an amnesty encourage arson in other buildings with similar illegal residents? Think about it. You get British nationality and lots of money from donors/government and a better home.
Setting an amazing precedent!
6 likes
Yes, it doesn’t take a genius to figure that if you reward illegality – it grows.
“The Heenglish, they stooopid”.
1 likes
Not sure where we stand today, but this version of the future is scary and suddenly with the current actions of our political class I believe it’s possible …
“…if you were the smartest person in the world and were stuck with the dumbest people in history …Idiocracy”
1 likes
“Why not a yacht as well?”
They could call it “The Mourning Crowd”.
0 likes
SJW watch : L’oreal have a full page ad in the Times with the Princes Trust
Against “Self Doubt” “champions inclusivity and diversity”
The ad features 12 women, 5 of which are non-white
So that is disproportionately discriminating against none BME
eg the ad features no red head, when there should be a least 1
3 likes
‘Day of Rage’ latest:-
Grenfell Tower volunteer confronts activists for ‘hijacking’ disaster’.
Lots and lots of armed police in evidence proof that guns help prevent violence.
Anti racism protest at 6pm (after tea) so I imagine the big flatscreens in Currys are still on the ‘shopping’ list.
I note no Lefties bemoaning the fact that the overstretched, underfunded Police already have enough on their plate.
5 likes
Last night from Alol
Has the press lost its power? – BBC Newsnight”His premise is that the papers have no power cos Corbyn WON the election.
And that ALL the press never criticised May and hated Corbyn ..that is ridiculous
First theres Guardian Mirror
Second Rightwing did rip into May.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFwbhWgTX2w
1 likes
4:30pm R4 Media Show : What pet issues will Amol have on ?
#1 Vogue with Alexandra Shulman ex-editor-in-chief of the British edition
#2 @AlJazeera’s future
#3 @huwbbc on THAT glitch last night
no mention or Piers vs Tommy
1 likes
….Anti racism protest at 6pm (after tea) so I imagine the big flatscreens in Currys are still on the ‘shopping’ list…..
good for a chuckle on a sweltering afternoon Gax !
1 likes
As I mentioned Trump’s state visit not mentioned in the Queen’s Speech.
BBC speculates why…. perhaps he does not want to come fearing a hostile reception.
But perhaps
a) Treezer wants to distance herself from him and side with her fellow EU leaders, especially after dumping the Paris con trick which she retained in the Speech. Or
b) Treezer has appeased the anti Trump street mobs fearing that she cannot control them anymore than she can control the jihadists she has welcomed here.
Treezer cannot govern, does not belong in the UK. Trouble is – she cannot go now as the thugs behind the Day of Rage will claim they got rid of her and that will give them the confidence to claim that demonstrations laced with violent threats pay.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40356303
1 likes