START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here you go. BBC ablaze this morning feeling outrage on behalf of Finsbury Park Mosque community whilst also doing everything possible to belittle the UK position in the Brexit talks beginning today (Mandelson and Stuart Rose given platforms). Detail the bias here.
Apologies if already posted
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/20/london-police-refuse-to-record-complaint-against-al-quds-marchers-flying-hezbollahs-assault-rifle-flag/
BBC Online News:
“”Will Coffee Taste Worse As The Planet Warms?””
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-fa38cb91-bdc0-4229-8cae-1d5c3b447337
The BBC never give up, do they? Climate Change is settled science in their eyes and no debate allowed.
“Doesn’t bother me” says BBC Executive, “I claim my organic skinny-latté, made with soya milk, on expenses”.
P.S. A Kiwi friend tells me that they’ve started growing coffee in New Zealand now and have high hopes for the future. But I guess the miserly £4.3bn the BBC is forced to operate on prevents them looking for any positive stories.
Clearly the BBC Executive didn’t get the memo that soya milk, almond milk and all those other low fat milks can aid in the development of Parkinsons. Hmmmmmm doesn’t bode well for types currently running the Beeb who could be out of a job due to ill health as they approach maturity !!
Green propagandists are good at recyling
2007, 2012, 2015, 2017 etc.
The recent Mali attack : 2 EU workers died
I wonder how long it is before the bBC bans any reporting of Islamic murders as been Islamophobic as it helps promote a sense of fear for all peaceful Muslims in the UK.
Pounce – Maybe rather than banning the mention of murder of kaffirs they could just re-label it “pastoral work” providing they are just following MO s instructions. Has a more fluffy “teatime feel” dontcha think!
Fiction
The media is currently promoting the view that the entire non-Islamic population of the UK are nasty racist people who only wish to harm Muslims
Fact
Past month 30 people killed hundreds injured by Muslims who we are told by Muslims are not Muslims
in the same time, 1 Muslim may have been killed and around 10 injured by a nutter whom we are told by Muslims represents all non-Muslims.
MELANIE in the Times : CLASS WARRIORS ARE CYNICALLY FANNING THE FLAMES
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/comment/class-warriors-are-cynically-fanning-the-flames-dft7df2lx
Not content with calling us, racist, mysoganist, genderist, we will now all be labelled, supremacist.
Wednesday London doesn’t have to worry ab out 1 nutter, they’ll be hundreds on the streets
https://www.facebook.com/events/1490621807662608/?active_tab=discussion
Dangerous place London :
The streets are full of RADICALISED people
Full of Hate
They call them LEFT-supremacists
If there is serious trouble during the McDonald day of rage I wonder how he is going to transfer blame to the lawful government ?
Or is it like every thing else – Blame the savings on public expenditure
Looks like there won’t be much more fixing the roof which the sun is shining eh?
Wow,
loads of people who arrived in the UK in which to seek a new life so as to escape the poverty enforced on them all by dictators,religion and over-breeding and what do they do, recreate the very symptoms they ran away from in which to seek shelter here.
Pounce I’m in such a state of disbelief with everything that’s going on. I feel helpless and very sad about it all. There is no leadership, no sense of identity and those that really are enlightened, articulate and passionate are treated as if they are the monsters.
Mood,
I think there are a lot of people who watch other stuff when the news is on .
I’ve tried this but I always find myself looking on . I do ration it though because there is only so much lefty agitprop one can take from albeeb.
Don’t pay the licence tax .
Fedup…….I have stopped paying. Best decision. If I was getting quality and honesty I’d be more than happy to fund them but they will not get another penny out of me.
That’s the spirit moody – I laugh when al Beeb goes off on the ” how do you get authority to listen to you? ‘ spiel which they are running after the tower block burning. The authority I think of is al Beeb. And I invite the old dictum ” no taxation without representation ” because al Beeb certainly doesn’t reflect my beliefs – nor it seems – does it respect them.
Albeeb enforcers keep writing to tell me they’ve started an investigation and may call soon. Funny how they are entitled to attempt in intimidate people but not others.
I get it – Muslim, black, poor white, lesbian and gay / trans but no obvious Chinese or Indian sub continent?
Had a look on the Facebook. Justice by any means necessary is a little vague isn’t it? Bad enough that it’s called Day of rage which evokes images of pitchforks and burning witches but ‘by any means necessary’ sounds like an excuse for violence.
Surely the Finsbury van man was seeking justice for Manchester and London by any means necessary…
Sharia May, considers criminalising Islamofauxbia
“Prime Minister said that more would be done to crackdown on Islamophobia, with a package of measures”
No doubt, she ll break a leg to push that and curtailing the social media
Suits me if they DO create a confected “Islamophobia” offence.
Last thing Tariq could want is whether ” beheading” really means “close shave” in contemporary Muslim jurisprudence and rewrites,
Plenty of scope for a few court cases that will ensure that Cairo and Riyadh will be coming to Cnancery Lane, Matrix Chambers getting THEIR necks on the block for once.
Besides, can you imagine how long a life sentence is these days?
The law is broken-hence the craving from the elite for some Sharia certainty.
Won`t happen…we`ll have left the EU by then.
J R-M vs “Sir” Vince, one of them is a class act and it’s not Mr Steelrope.
19 likes
Al,
Thank you for the post . It’s always noticeable how JRM is forensic in his argument and seldom loses it. I usually treat al sky with the same contempt as al beeb but the interviewer here did a good job of giving 2 sides time to express themselves .
Shame it happens so infrquently as almost all al beeb journos want a fight and curtail discussion.
I saw snippet of CBB news with that vile Kamal Ahmed. Subject Brexit. Theme. Negative, negative and negative.
Just watched video on facebook page
DAY of RAGE: March on Parliament on day of queens speech
“Grenfell Tower Speech – Arrest The Criminals”
“…why isn’t anybody from the council arrested? We know who is responsible (he does not say who) … 200 – 300 have died (unknown total at moment, 79 estimated on Guardian website).”
Thanks for posting the Brexit video, AS.
Rees-Mogg should be PM. PM’s Questions would then be a delight.
Yes lady Nugee , skinner , Diane and McDonald would probably keel over from sheer frustration be being defeated through facts as opposed to spiteful emotion. Wont see JRM playing disc jockey on the light programme
10 likes
Jacob knows the will of the people, Cable is EU Quisling personified.
Of course, we`ll struggle to get Rees Mogg on any big debates. Way too good, very dangerous to the elite.
But Vince?…well, who else would listen to this old stale failure but the EU Mafia? How come the Remoaners were all said to be youthful, but all we get are Major, Heseltine, Clarke and Cable.
Maybe there`s an EU trade deal to be done on embalming fluid, dentures, incontinence pads and mothballs…why else woul they give us an endless Parade Of the Living Dead?
At least Cobyn is happy to let his goons pull his strings.
The EU coffin dodgers like Cable clearly get EU funding in return for their pointless aged puppet show.
He is the UK’s great white hope, physically couldnt kick a hole in damp tissue, but so quintessentially upper cut glass British.
I love him, a class act, always in command of his facts, his opposition are always on eggshells, just a sentence away from being made muggs out of does that to them.
Made cable look ever year of 74 ( sorry about the ageism but it showed here).
Pity such discussions are so few and far between whilst the dreadful louts on toady out shout each other
Cable always makes me think of an undertaker.
Sorry if there are any undertakers here. Mind you, that in turn reminds me of the scene in the film Colditz where the French officer, apparently a former undertaker, said he would rather work for 10 Germans than 1 Frenchman.
There must be a contemporary joke there somewhere.
Question:
After years of Islamic terrorist attacks, rapes , murders and general intolerance expressed by Muslims towards everybody else, which has been excused by the left and Muslims by saying quite correctly that these acts are not typical of the Muslim faith. Are you concerned how after 1 single attack which may have killed 1 person, the entire Non-Islamic population have been labelled as racist bigots.
YES
I notice they are now pushing Tommy Corbyn as the left wing heart throb. He certainly fits the bill, privately educated and now 23 and never has and probably never will work a day in his life.
Hey @GreatE ITV have started to ban the longer versions of the interview, leaving only their 3 minute version
Tommy is promising a re-edit on RebelTV where he will edit in the replies he wanted to give, when he Piers kept shouting him down.
The 20mins of audio from the calmer Talk Radio interview is up now
Not the BBC but still shows off bias in the british media. Soldier-defaming phone hacker Piers Morgan telling us how we need to respect the book of piss and trying to assassinate Tommy Robinson’s character, not letting him get a word in.
Piers made himself look a right mug, as did Susanna Reid, calling that mosque wonderful etc.
It seems the tides have turned though. I remember years ago Tommy Robinson was nearly universally disliked, now it seems the majority of people realise he’s right
Naturally they disabled comments on the video.
Thanks for clip GE, GE /Jeff – It struck me that Morgan and Miss prim and proper Reid came across like two, victorian, posh, six year olds who had just been told by one of the local factory child labourers that Santa doesnt exist. ,
Peirs was the spoilt little brat who always gets his way and tried to blot Tommy out by putting his hands on his ears and shouting the nasty urchin down.
Lovely Susanna adopted the less aggressive tactic of shooting him “how dare you looks” and if the interview had not been bought to a swift end would probably have held him responsible for soiling her marks and sparks luxe lingerie (matching set of course)
I am sure these morons are more than fully aware that there is a gross imbalance in how many muslims have viewed and treated the indigenous population and how we have treated the islamic population in this country.
Even listening to the BBC and other msm news outlets today they are still trying to be vague about how the mosque heart attack victim died. And trying to directly link his death with the van attack. I suspect that they were also aware that Tommy had been set up in prison to be assaulted or murdered, but I am afraid the BBC narrative always takes presidence over the life anyone not embracing modern PC touchy/feely values.
Of course all these media types will support the BBC/Dhimmi politician view on all of this as they can see no further than their next contract renewal. Unfortunately I think we may now be seeing the signs of a sleeping giant, which has been woken by the toxic effects of political correctness and political cowardice. I am sure May and Rudd will employ her goons to try and put the lid back on the bottle – but I suspect it is now too late.
The stupid thing is it didnt have to be this way. All most people wanted was an honest debate about these sort of problems, especially concerning the compatibility of Islam with our society values (God knows we have critisised Christianity enough). However the politicians went for the cowards response of indulging those who shout loudest at the expense of no longer listening to the “quiet man” And I am afraid now things will be getting more than a little messy and these craven bastards have no-one to blame but themselves. But we all know who will be given the blame.
It was all really about Morgan and his overweening pride in himself. He set it up and controlled it his way. That he looked inept is his fault.
I have a horrible suspicion that we are being monitored on this site..
Are we extreme right wing extremists….radicalised by who?
Common sense tells us that the polticitians of all parties have let us down.
The rot set in with New Labour…
I think David Blunkets dog would have won the election when Tony Blair became Prime Minister
We grew up in a country where we were told that everything in the country was the best in the world
You name it ..and it was there..
it was always a sop to the lower orders
Now we are looking forward to a state of post industrial decadence
We might hear about it on the BBC
islam does not like dogs.
So Blunketts “Lucy” would have ended up in a Kreuzburd kebab.
But she was just about the greatest Labour leader that the Commond has seen. But was female-so the thugs of the Hard Left bullied and threatened her not to stand.
Alicia
But some dogs are more equal in the BBC’s Orwellian world
4 likes
Tommy Robinson isn’t the architect of these tragic acts of terrorism. He’s not the arsonist, he’s the bloke who has warned us that our house in on fire and we’re walking around with a can of petrol.
He’s not educated or articulate. He’s not clever and he won’t use weasle words that suggest many things but mean nothing.
However, I believe he is honest. And in today’s political landscape he is something of a novelty. He’s worth 20 of Piers Morgan. Well, let’s be honest, who isn’t?
Any podgy, public school buffoon can sit on a sofa in a nice safe television studio, spouting the brain dead platitudes of the MSM in between interviewing Hollywood celeb’s and blathering about soap operas.
It takes a very brave man to speak an unpopular truth.
Yeah -Don’t like the truth, blame the messenger.
Solid post, Jeff.
i suggest all these idiots should having one of there family raped by the rop and then try to defend it
but it doesnt get to kick them in the balls does it
and till it does nothing will change
In my opinion, Piers Morgan played devil’s advocate in the video. He said what he was expected to say but allowed the interview to run it’s course.
Morgan also stated a number of times that he agreed with some of Robinson’s beliefs. That’s honest of him.
Recently, Morgan demolished Sadiq Khan the mayor of London during such an interview. Here it is:
The BBC would never have allowed such interviews.
Help me out. How does the ‘Day of Rage’ tie in with the, ‘Love Like Joe’?
8 likes
14 likes
Finsbury Park Arrest. Relative of van hire company owner arrested for offensive Facebook remarks.
According the the BBC he
‘ allegedly posted: “It’s a shame they don’t hire out steam rollers or tanks could have done a tidy job then.”‘
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-40347813
I thought about this whilst watching a large hedge-cutter slicing the tops of the hedge in my field. And imagined what one of the left jihadist supporters might have said about using it to cut heads off.
Obviously that would not be hate speech.
So the Nation’s Government condones and by default supports Left Wing, anti Democratic, anarchistic, anti British rhetoric?
That’s pretty good going for a Conservative Government you must admit?
Dear God, they’d better get building some prisons and recruiting Police because May is steering us to destruction and no amount of appeasement and repression is going to fix this one.
They need .762 ventilated imo, see how quick several ventilation’s stop their petrol bombings.
4 likes
Oh really?
Land of Hope and Glory, Mother of the Free?
Like fuck is it.
So how long before this and similar sites are raided, shut down and blocked and then how long before people start to ‘disappear’? Far fetched? Remember the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
And the Guardian is stoking the fires.
Tory Governments murder the poor in Grenfell Towers.
Gettit – they are murderers says Aditya Chakrabortty economics leader writer and columnist for the Guardian. He has previously worked as a senior producer on the BBC Ten o’clock News .. St Hugh’s college, Oxford: Modern History. Career: BBC: five years as economics producer
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/20/engels-britain-murders-poor-grenfell-tower?CMP=share_btn_fb
13 likes
The vast majority of us in this country eat well and lead quite comfortable lives. His article is solely intended to provoke and lacks any real merit. Much like the BBC news department .
Concerning the May Government and freedom of speech. She and Rudd do not give any sign that they value it as the basis of a free society. So expect the worst.
The demands by Corbyn and his chums to seize private property are dangerous. Private property is at the core of our law and the basis of civil society. Take our rights away and nightmares will follow.
No man may be deprived except by a court or judgement of his peers.
hence my switch to a disposable email account 🙂
The BBC have scored a consolation goal with the Finsbury Park Outrage. So its 6-1 now or is that 8-1 or 10-1.
The BBC can forget about all the other “terrorist” attacks. But “seriously” there is an answer for the Muslim community and
it’s very good advice. We know in a million years that Islamic fundamentalists are not going to attack Synagogues and
Jewish Schools in the UK. But just to be on the safe side the Jewish community has security like Fort Knox in these establishments.Maybe just because of retaliation from white supremacists who may fell peeved about being run down or
knifed whilst crossing a bridge, the Muslim community should also go for enhanced security around their Mosques.
Yes it is a sad reflection of what is happening in the UK. I hope it is a longtime or better never before the BBC manage
to get another consolation for their redemption.
Oh al Beeb
Breaking news 2054. Small explosion at Brussels station . One person with explosive belt neutralised – it said. Not mentioned terrorism . Wonder why ?
Bad case of flatulence, neutralised with Gaviscon?
Move along, nothing to see here. Just part and parcel of going to a train station these days.
“Breaking: Bomber Screams “Allahu Ackbar!” at Brussels Train Station, Sets off Explosion, Shot to Death “
Did the BBC mention the Champs Elysees attack on Monday? According to ZDF, a car was driven into a police van, the car driver killing himself. A letter declaring loyalty to ISIS in Syria was found in the car. As usual he was known to the French spooks as what the Germans call a “Gefährder ” (danger to the public) but also had a valid firearms licence because he was a participant in some kind of shooting sport. A stash of guns was found when his home was searched. You couldn’t make it up!. No wonder Japan is riven by muslim terrorism with it ridiculous monocultural “practically no islam ” policy. The fools! they could have open borders like Germany and experience the joys of Willkommenskultur.
or knife wielding beardy or policeman attacking beardy shhhhhhh
Islamophobia:
I live in a semi-rural area with no immediate neighbours. I have a flag pole.
I am about four miles away from a large town with a high muslim population with a record of radicalisation.
I fear flying the Union Jack flag as I may be attacked by Islamics and my kids murdered horribly on video.
Does that make me islamophobic?
Yes it does. The only flag you should be thinking of flying in the UK is the ISIS flag! In fact if you don’t have an ISIS flag you may be eligible for an EU grant to purchase one.
Tabs/Dover if you fly a Conservative party flag they should leave you alone for a bit providing you pay the jizya tax
I am thinking the Tory party blue these days needs to have a long streak of yellow added for authenticity.
11 likes
4 likes
Dover Sentry
Maxiconi may see your comment and report you to Treezer’s thought police as Islamophobic and once her party have supported her anti extremist proposals you will never be heard of again.
Islamophobia? No such thing.
I see a peaceful follower of the religion of peace has spontaneously exploded in Brussels rail station after uttering the magic words:
“Allah-Ackba”
Naturally as this is the bBC this isn’t deemed an act of terrorism. Rather the bBC tells me a man was shot amid claims of a bomb belt:
Man shot in Brussels rail station amid bomb belt claims
In fact the bBC refers to other attacks in Brussels last March where 32 people were murdered by the followers of a really peaceful faith and again doesn’t mention the ‘T’ word. It seems to me that according to the bBC, that only white men can be capable of acts of terrorism. I’d like to say more, but this as country is so steeped in human rights, the old bill will arrest me for offending the poor frightened members of a< ‘Censored’> who appear to be carrying out violent acts across Europe on a weekly basis in which to terrorise the people. . The thing is the only people they are scaring are the Governments, Police and Liberals who are clamping down hard on anybody who objects to been murdered.
Magic Words
Completely accept the 24/7 nature of BBC lies re all things Muslim, all things Brexit.
But am listening now to a Radio4 show called “Out Of The Ordinary”.
About mousetraps, their invention, history and inventors of today.
Really great quirky British stuff, and no animal rights posturing from our presenter.
What a breath of fresh air, this show is.
If only the BBC would stick to this kind of thing, learn that THIS is what we want and will pay for.
Day 171 in 2017, my first decent BBC show on Radio 4.
Oh heck- the blokes calle Jolyon!
Well, THAT`S a first for me, need to reset my prejudices now.
Just a thought which I haven’t seen voiced elsewhere about how provably crazy left wing Fascist demands are.
There are a series of demands for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower to be rehoused within the borough itself, despite many of them having no job, and no prospect of ever getting one, some of them only have a connection through the school their kids go to, which isn’t that much despite the bleatings.
We are hearing that many survivors do not want to be housed even in 4 star hotels if they are a tower block, even temporarily, yet the Fascists are demanding that they are rehomed within that borough.
To be able to do this a council would need to have over a hundred social homes standing empty, just in case, and then multiply that over the entire country. The consequences would be enormous. Around 10% of the social housing stock would be permanently empty just in case of a disaster.
Is this really what the Fascists are suggesting they would do (aside from seizing peoples private property) ?
The Left Wing Fascists would sooner seize private property.
They would call it ‘requisitioning’, as happened in WW2.
Except, the property would never be returned. Corbyn would approve.
Corbyn and his comrades think we are still at war: class-war.
3 likes
i got to agree with jezbolla here
lets start with blairs homes
and then all labour mp’s second homes
Don’t forget the ‘care team’ standing by for each individual!
There appears to be an expectation nowadays that when something goes wrong there will be a better service provided than when things are working – the recent IT problems with parts of the NHS and BA come to mind – “No-one is telling us what is going on!”
Actually this is a problem that is going to get worse as we move towards ‘Smart Cities’, another example of attempts to run at ‘peak efficiency’. Unfortunately it is the nature of all ‘efficient’ processes that they don’t degrade ‘gracefully’, rather they collapse abruptly when overloaded. Make sure you have candles, tinned food and a can opener!
Would it be better to send the victims of Grenfell, or those who are up for it, on holiday to a nice, relaxing resort in Turkey or Tunisia whilst the finer points of this disaster are sorted, all inclusive of course.
Alternative it to start Glastonbury early and accommodate them there for a while, normally attended by around 175,000 people so 600 wouldn’t make much of a dent, added bonus of a party thrown in and The Few (Lily,Rowling,Geldof etc) can give their tickets To the Many as a token.
But it does seem the numbers are hard to come by for this tragic story (24 floors 24 per floor = 576 people)
I’m hoping some CCTV spotting will help to determine the numbers by a head count leaving the building, hopefully within legal occupancy limits and also it would help identify claimants – who surely can only claim if they registered with the council and followed the lawful registration process with valid identification.
The other issue is that the Government paying out such a large fees (£5,500 each person) to people after such a disaster sets a very dangerous precedent and high expectations if a similar or any future disaster.
Is this just opportunism by the Express or is something going on ?
REVEALED: South Wales becomes hotbed for Neo-Nazi groups recruiting youngsters
And I thought the non-Celtic English were supposed to be the nasty ones !
Remember this is the paper that regularly reports alien abductions and such like:
Stephen Hawking says we have no choice but to leave Earth.
Mind you, there might be other reasons ……………..
lots of whites take flight to wales to escape lovely old englands stronger together diverse loveliness
is that what they mean
South Wales/Cardiff is where Dr Who is made as well Jo. so, the area could also be a “hotbed” for something else
Sky News reporting
At least 30 Conservative MPs have indicated to their own Government that they will not accept leaving the European Union without an agreed deal.
Sky News has been told that the MPs informed whips that the economic impact of a “cliff-edge” Brexit, alongside the failure of the Conservatives to win a majority for its manifesto, should lead to a rethink of the position that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.
One former minister told Sky News that “no deal is now dead”, and anticipated a transition phase of five to 10 years inside the European Economic Area. Enough time to ensure another referendum takes place.
The EU have ignored our democratic referendum and have said lets rip up Article 50 and well just carry on as though nothing has happened. What lowlifes they are. A complete disregard for our democracy.
The truth is, the EU is financially bankrupt and need our money. Germany don’t want their power over the EU countries diminshed, this includes ourselves. They like the control they have over us.
Let’s have these traitorous Tories named. These politicians who think a bad deal is better than no deal are lunatics.
They are putting this country into a weak negotiating position. If the price to buy a house is too high you don’t but it. These 30 fools would. The have no regard for the future of the country.
One can only assume that these fools have their own agendas which needs to be made public.
A bit of transparency would not go amiss.
The conservatives/tories/blarites are doing a good job of destroying the party forever
if they fuck us over i really dont care if jezbolla gets in or stalin or mao or hitler it will one betrayal too far to even hold my nose
perhaps 10years of good old fashioned 70s style labour will finally beat some sense into people
now where do i sign up for hungarian lessons
With you there. And they thought at the time of the Brexit vote people were sick of Westminster politics, disconnected and cynical – things have now gone to a whole new level.
Next time there’s an election or referendum I don’t know if I’ll bother.
“Brexit means Brexit, Enough is Enough, Strong and Stable.”
Yeah right.
Newspaper report says that the fire service extinguished the fridge fire and left.
Fake news?
Fridges don’t tend to catch fire. But if they attended to put one out and did. Why would they search the block for more fires?
If there was another fire in progress why would no one notice and raise the alarm?
Sloppy refurb, dodgy cladding banned in the uk but as for the rest?
