START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here you go. BBC ablaze this morning feeling outrage on behalf of Finsbury Park Mosque community whilst also doing everything possible to belittle the UK position in the Brexit talks beginning today (Mandelson and Stuart Rose given platforms). Detail the bias here.
Twitter looks very biased against Piers Morgan ..MOst seem to criticise him for shouting and not letting Tommy speak
\\ @Vinnyports 10 minutes ago
@piersmorgan piers losing my respect, (2011) history video of tommy yet stating can’t use historic facts from Finsbury P Mosque. (“all that was 15 years ago”)//
\\@piersmorgan looking for the big pat on the back from the Muslim community for defending the Koran, try not to be so obvious next time//
Many media people still stick in the past eg saying that Tommy is leader of the EDL
\\Tommy left (very publicly) left 4 years ago. It’s basic facts..//
Later there was a Talk Radio interview
\\@paulross Paul, a fair and balanced interview with Tommy Robinson, unlike the GMB interview he had with Piers Morgan !//
\\Piers knows nothing about it and just wanted to make it an argument. You fell in to it Tommy.
The talk radio interview was much better.//
“You must stop talking” – says it all.
I’m always bemused why they invite ‘guests’ just to talk over them.
BBC TV news tell us that the chief EU negotiator “is not in a mood to compromise”
Well who woulda thunk it? cf Yanis Varoufakis open letter re EU so-called negotiations with the Greeks
Now this would be fair enough, call it valid reporting of Brussel’s public statements – but stop for moment and imagine the ton of hot bricks and hard Brexits that the BBC would pour on the head of a British negotiator who made such a statement.
Given there’s to be no compromise, let’s walk away and let them do their damnedest.
It seems like the rules of the Marrakesh market and a poker game with the BBC allowed to peak at the cards of the U.K. Players and laugh or frown to order.
I don’t get it. We (still) give them more money than comes back, to uniquely fund mostly deleterious claims, actions, demands and threats from power crazed, overpaid, bubble wrapped bureaucrats who have clearly stuffed up their continent already and ruined member states place at the edges.
Just stop. I can live without £25,000 bmw’s used by Remainer fodder killing folk.
Credit: IsBlog
In a coordinated terrorist incident last Friday, three Palestinian Arab terrorists attacked Israeli policemen guarding the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem and shot and stabbed them. One policewoman was stabbed to death and two others were injured. The three assailants were shot dead at the scene. Although the Islamic State claimed credit for the attack, the Israeli police found no connection to them and Hamas in Gaza denied that IS was involved. The policewoman, 23-year-old St.-Sgt. Hadas Malka, was buried the next day.
At first the BBC reported the incident as “Three Palestinians shot dead in Jerusalem after stabbing.” After protests that went as high as PM Netanyahu they changed the headline to ‘Policewoman stabbed to death in terrorist incident in Jerusalem.” This kind of deliberately misleading headline that emphasizes the deaths of the terrorists as if they were innocent Palestinians, compared to the actual attack by them on Israeli police, is characteristic of the BBC (and many other media). There is no doubt that there is institutional bias at the BBC that includes both Islamic infiltration as well as left-wing journalists and editors sympathetic to the Palestinian cause who are automatically anti-Israel. At least in this case they changed the headline to reflect the actual situation.
The following day the Israeli police rounded up some 350 Palestinian Arabs present illegally in the Old City and surroundings. Often the police ignore these Palestinian workers without legal papers allowing them to be in Israel. But, after such an incident the terrorists spoil the situation for all concerned. It is mystifying why there is sympathy for the Palestinian terrorists who are shot dead here in Israel, but not for the Islamic terrorists who attack such sites as Borough Market in London and are shot dead there. There is no such thing as a “good” terrorist!
Is it sympathy for for the terrorists, M or just a hatred of jews and Israel the BBC have?
…and hatred of the British way of life.
Today’s headline: Brain Cant dies – but BBC cant lives on
Does anybody know how long the bbC will continue to milk the road traffic accident which transpire just after Midnight on Monday morning for?
Had a laugh when I saw an ad on the bBC on how to write a comedy and I quote:
“10 tips to writing side-splitting comedy”
Has anybody seen the bBC come out with such a show over the last 10 years?
The only humour I find these days on the tv is on Dave, i.e. Keeping up Appearances, Yes Prime Minister, Last of the Summer Wine etc etc – programmes made over 20 years ago. These were programmes that people found funny, whatever their age. I used to be a great fan of radio 4 at 6.30 when humour meant The News Programme, My Music, the Jimmy Clitheroe Show etc etc but sadly the humour has all gone and is now silly little boys whose ranting has to confirm their Left-on credentials to ensure they continue to be paid huge sums from the BBC purse (which means our money).
24 likes
The odd thing is that when ‘all this’ began (arguably with the Cambridge Footlights and Beyond The Fringe) however leftie that was it was also actually quite funny. You can still go back to it and find the occasional laugh.
What seems to have happened now is that the polemic has overtaken the comedic but, worse, even when they try on R4 to be funny without being political, they can’t manage to be anything but banal. Think Count Arthur Strong, possibly the least funny ‘comedy’ programme R4 has ever broadcast and a poor pastiche of an ancient BBC forumula.
I can’t say whose fault this failure is, because I don’t know. Clearly, the BBC needs new commissioning editors but for all I know there simply isn’t the talent out there waiting to be found in the first place.
Perhaps, if all comedy really does have its root in cruelty, this is the final victory of political correctness over humour?
GCooper, oddly enough I find Count Arthur Strong quite funny! I admit it’s not great comedy, but it’s at least something a family can watch together and have a chuckle over.
Great comedy can only really work if it adopts a neutral position and mocks the vanity and foolishness of human nature. Orwell wrote that no great art can be created by people wedded to a religious or political doctrine; the more strict their beliefs in this regard, the less funny the comedy will be.
This is why people wedded to political correctness can’t produce good comedy, because a whole raft of subjects will be off limits. It has ever been thus. Umberto Eco’s novel ‘The Name of the Rose’ is based on this premise; it is essentially about a conspiracy to cover up evidence that Christ had a sense of humour; if He could laugh at things, it would mean His followers might laugh at the power of the church.
7 likes
Yes, I think Orwell might have had a point were it not for the minor inconvenience of the Renaissance.
I do agree that the sort of politics we are living through inhibits comedy but what usually happens is that a sort of Newton’s First Law comes into play. However hard the Soviet Union pressed, for example, the Russian people came back with biting humour. What should be happening, if that principle is correct, is that we should now be experiencing a strong reaction against PC. Maybe we are, but it can’t be heard because the Left holds the commanding heights by owning the broadcast media?
Which rather leaves us back where we started here, doesn’t it?
Deborah, comedy began to be politicised in the early 1960s with Beyond the Fringe and the boom in satire, by writers who had never really known hardship. The older comedy writers – those that remembered the Depression and had seen action in WW2 like Jimmy Perry and David Croft – continued to create good comedy, even though many of them were fully paid up Labour supporters. Service in WW2 seems to be the cut off point, I think, as those writers seemed to know what really mattered in life and that comedy should be a positive force, not a bitter social criticism, like Ken Loach with laughs. Once they had retired in the 80s/90s, the spoilt-brat generation took over with a kneejerk reactionary marxist response to everything and everyone.
14 likes
I’m not sure this is true, Cramer. The Python generation, hit and miss, I grant you, produced some hilarious comedy without having been through WWII.
I think the problem lies in systemic changes in both education and broadcasting, the latter of which switched in a decade from banning the use of the word ‘knickers’ to prohibiting the word ‘Pakistani’.
10 likes
GCooper, you’re probably right – I think it’s been a slow decline; as the sixties wore on and the WW2 generation became less important, the comedy seemed to decline, but the real change took place around 1980 when the completely politicised ‘alternative’ comedians became popular. They seemed to see themselves as a kind of unofficial opposition to the conservative government.
I read that Lenny Henry when he first performed used to play up the ‘darkie’ stereotypes and make jokes about his race, probably following the example of the first black stand up comic, Charlie Williams. Apparently Dawn French told him not to do it anymore!
8 likes
I’d have said that was about the turning point, too. I suspect that after that, the generation that taught future wannabe comedians was the steely-eyed Marxist true believer breed that had gone through the mill at teacher training colleges. The little dears were then polished up to a nice shine by the ‘friends of Hobsbawm’ to make sure they fully grasped the importance of dialectical materialism, by the hard of thinking brigade who had turned the humanities departments of our universities into Marxist strongholds.
Meanwhile, the BBC was also falling victim to the same subversion – though I’m never quite sure whether it was falling or doing the pushing. A bit of both I shouldn’t wonder.
The net result has been almost forty years without much of a laugh. Well, aside from the odd wry smile that we are all paying for it. And in so many ways.
Side splitting comedy,? BBC,?? What the hell do they know about it,???
Ooops! … I forgot, “Citizen Khan”
so yep! what the hell do they know about it
Perhaps the hot weather has something to do with the Finsbury Park incident. I do recall the Guardian attributing Islamic terror to climate change.
Or… it might be a response to British Foreign policy
On Islamic terror attacks. —— (Dozens killed)
London mayor Sadiq Khan. ‘Terror attacks are ‘part and parcel of living in a big city’
On white van attack. —— (Not terror related)
London mayor Sadiq Khan. ‘We aren’t going to let them win and we will defeat this terrorism’
What a complete hypocrite…………
Radio 4 this morning around 7.00, non stop muslims being victims, whatever they do they are always the victims, it is always ‘islamophobia’.
What that bloke did at Finsbury park was just what no doubt a hell of a lot of red blooded Brits have been thinking of doing every time there is another muslim attack on innocent people, it wasn’t ‘islamophobia’ it was a revenge attack by a man at the end of his tether.
25 likes
Here we go again. The BBC implying thick people vote Tory just like they previously said only thick people vote UKIP and Brexit.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40331136
No in depth analysis at all in the article. It doesn’t factor in that more and more people get degrees these days so the only dividing line is age still.
The article may as well say people who wear ripped jeans and use social media a lot vote Labour – it’s still an age thing.
Anyone with half a brain can see there’s a connection.
Older people haven’t been brainwashed by the leftist education system and rewritten “history” classes and
can also remember when Corbyn was actively supporting terrorists.
He still is-the only difference is that the lefties can’t see what’s in front of their faces!
19 likes
The bBC is no longer fit for purpose. It has become a joke. I suppose that is what happens when you allow children to run the show.
19 likes
In 1960 the Percentage of 18 year olds entering universities in the UK was around 10% (higher than ever before)
In 1980, around 20%
In 2000, around 40%
In 2020, predicted to be close to 60%
It doesn’t take a genius to work out:
1. Either young people are cleverer than earlier generations, or the majority of degrees have been dumbed down massively (which is obviously the case to anyone who looks impartially).
2. The younger you are, the more likely you are to have a degree…. however, with the big caveat, given point 1., that your degree is also probably proportionally of far lower academic and commercial worth (something we can see through the lack of value placed on modern degrees in the workplace).
You could say that the earlier someone graduated the more their degree is worth in current terms, to the extent that a degree awarded in 1977 (for example) is easily worth 3, or 4, degrees awarded in 2017, and taking that in to account I’m sure we’d find that there are far more ‘current degree values’ voting Centre, or Right of Centre (currently both represented by the Tories).
As for age and voting, all I can say is when I was 16 I thought my father was ‘insane’ for voting Tory (Thatcher era), however by the time I was 30-35, I’d had enough life experience of my own to understand he was actually voting with his head, if maybe not his heart.
If Corbyn gets his way and lowers the voting age, my son will be eligible to vote, I love my son, and he’s a smarter kid than most, but he has no where near enough life experience to contribute meaningfully to any political decisions, just like he doesn’t have enough life experience yet to run his own home, or take out a big loan, anyone with any sense can surely see that the vast majority of British 16 year olds are still children (especially these days).
Many ancient democracies required voters to be 30 or 40, to vote, or limited voting to the ‘head of each household’ (e.g. the oldest man), and that was in eras when people grew up far, far younger. The important criteria for having the privilege to be allowed to vote being a stake in society (family, property, citizenship) and wisdom gained from experience. If you allow those with no stake in society, or life experience, to vote, you shouldn’t be surprised if they vote for honey tongued liars promising them streets paved with gold.
BBC,
“If Corbyn gets his way and lowers the voting age, my son will be eligible to vote, I love my son, and he’s a smarter kid than most, but he has no where near enough life experience to contribute meaningfully to any political decisions, just like he doesn’t have enough life experience yet to run his own home, or take out a big loan, anyone with any sense can surely see that the vast majority of British 16 year olds are still children (especially these days).”
But mentally and academically malleable.
2016 43.8 of working age adults do not pay tax
add on those whose benefits add up to more than they pay in
and it becomes easy to see why the demand for the magic money tree of taxpayer squeezing has become so popular.
11 likes
The late Christopher Hitchens once said something akin to…
“There is no such thing as Islamophobia.
It’s a word invented by fascists
adopted by cowards
and believed by idiots.”
After this latest tragic event the way our media and chattering classes have chosen to cover it you would think that there are hoards of far right racists chomping at the bit, attacking Muslims every day of the week. Quite clearly this isn’t the case. Muslims enjoy many more freedoms, more rights, particularly the women and they’re far safer, than in any native Islamic country. I’m pleased about this.
I like to live in a truly tolerant country. You know the sort of place. Homosexuals aren’t hounded. Women can wear pretty much what they like. We can laugh at other people’s faiths without being bullied, abused or burned at the stake. We can say, believe and do pretty much what we like within very broad parameters
That country used to be called Great Britain.
Whatever became of it?
Jeff,
in the past 3 weeks we have seen over 20 people murdered and hundreds injured by Muslims in the UK. We are told that this is the new way of life in the UK, that we shouldn’t look back in anger and that Islam is a religion of peace and that these people who murder are not Muslims and we should carry on as normal.
When a van crashes into a group of people in the middle of the road congregating around an old bloke who has collapsed (and later died) then it is a hate crime, that we should be angry with ourselves for allowing the far right to grow, all these people who kill are everyday examples of white people, Muslims can only be victims and that the Police are going to afford Muslims extra protection:
Sheffield Islamic community welcomes news of extra police patrols in the wake of London attack
Northumbria Police step up patrols after London Mosque attack
Police in Southend meet with town’s Muslim leaders after third terror attack in London to reassure them
Staffordshire Police patrol mosques and churches following Finsbury Park Mosque attack
Police to increase presence at Warwickshire mosques after Finsbury Park attacks
Am I missing something here?
Pounce, all part and parcel of the tightening of islams tentacles on the Brit.
I see the bBC are really pushing the boat out (An Oil tanker by the looks of it) on the return of diane Fabbot:
Anybody else notice that this waste of space wasn’t around? Apparently to the bBC its a huge story
14 likes
She certainly left a huge space… In the schedules. Back to normal now.
3 likes
Did the public vote in her brother? If she needs his advice on a simple issue, she should distance herself from any role that requires a decision to be made.
5 likes
“…promoting lies, misinformation and propaganda by governments and individuals”
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/jun/19/social-media-proganda-manipulating-public-opinion-bots-accounts-facebook-twitter?
But not… the media? Quite the omission, Graun.
The BBC has taught you well.
She’s ‘fighting fit’ till she has a difficult interview again, and the the diabetes will kick in.
8 likes
All totally newsworthy then…
“In August 2012 the BBC Trust ruled that payments to Abbott for her appearances on This Week were made in breach of BBC guidelines that banned payments to MPs who were representing their political parties. For her part, Abbott had correctly declared the payments in the Parliamentary Register of Members’ Interests. The Trust also said that Abbott had appeared on the show too often.”
It was a different time.
12 likes
Anthony Joshua better watch out she’s ‘fighting fit’ again…
2 likes
Anthony Joshua better watch out she’s ‘fighting fit’ again…
Interesting to see that according to Guido the left are incensed about the different treatment that the Finsbury Park incident is getting from the media compared to Isalmic terrorist attacks. https://order-order.com/2017/06/19/no-the-media-is-not-treating-finsbury-park-attack-differently/. Given how quick to use the ‘T’ word the BBC were yesterday morning, I thought – “that’s odd” the left can’t be upset about that too? But of course they weren’t. They were upset about the Daily Mail NOT using the ‘T’ word.
Jo Cox’s killer was immediately labelled a terrorist and tried and convicted for terrorist crimes. So of course there has already been a is frenzy of ‘it’s all the same” (Islamic and ‘far right’ Terrorism) from the left-wing distortion box. This got me thinking about whether ‘Terrorism’ and ‘Terrorist’ are more terms that have been abused to the point of meaninglessness. Some dictionary definitions of the ‘T’ words use the helpful adjective ‘systematic’, and it seems to me that a perpetrator of terrorism needs to be part of some known political party or movement – or indeed a religion – which has determined to spread fear through the systematic use of violence on civilians.
In the same way that many think the BBC have blood on their hands for their shameless promotion of Black Live Matter – and thereby for the outcomes BLM have caused, I can’t help thinking that the absolute denial of the impact of indiscriminate immigration into Britain from the establishment only adds to the provocation provided by the actual acts of terrorism and provokes otherwise peaceable people to lash out. It is the establishment – not the completely faked ‘far right’ – that is largely to blame.
However awful Thomas Mair might have been I don’t think he came anyway near meeting the conditions to be labelled a terrorist. And let’s say White Van Man proves to have been on a drunken revenge-inspired rampage. Will he really still be a ‘Terrorist’? I guess the answer is obvious. However, the left and the BBC have already called him that and suggested that he is from a ‘far right group’. So it is unsurprising that they can barely contain their delight. The balance of evil is level. On the one hand we have the most destructive ideology ever to stride the earth, on the other you have one angry and desperate Brit.
if Darrren Osbourne (apparently jobless) with 4 kids voted for Jezza what wing of terrorist would that make him??
12 likes
I agree that the use of “terrorism” is now meaningless. Islamic attacks should be always called “Islamic Jahad attacks”.
“Terrorism” implies it can be defeated with candles and love “as they are trying to scare and divide us”. Whereas Jihad is a Muslim person’s three kinds of struggle: a) an internal struggle to live out the Muslim faith as best as they can, b) Holy War to defend Islam and c) to build a Muslim society where ever they live.
The Left have removed Jihad from daily use but that is the fundamental problem. The Quran demands it from the followers and it cannot be defeated unless Islam is defeated/banned etc.
We could say the Liberal Left have they own Jihad without converting to Islam. Any revenge attack by white people, that results in Muslim or MPs deaths, is murder plain and simple.
10 likes
Are you sure that’s not Trevor McDonald cross dressing?
4 likes
“It has taken this horrific attack for people to realise how serious Islamophobia is.”
When the IRA, who were confined to the British Isles, were killing us I don’t recall, Gaelophobia.
In fact it seems that they of the ‘lone wolf’ are the only ones crying, ‘wolf’.
9 likes
What is the difference between Darren Osborne and Elvis Presley?
Darren Osborne is dead.
Or he will be once convicted of terrorism and put among RoPers who will persuade him to commit suicide.
10 likes
Talk Radio : coming up Douglas Murray and then Nazir Afzal
I just hit the retune button on the DAB and found that TalkRadio is now available North Lincs now.
A new transponder must have been added with a whole bunch of new stations, even BBC Radio Lincs is in digital now.
4 likes
Msm / beebistan wallowing in this act of ‘Far-Right Terror’, when there’s nothing so far to suggest he was of the Far-Right.
So far just a disturbed, angry man.
12 likes
Illegal Migrants quickly evened the score ..Polish driver dead
10 likes
According to the BBC the heroic migrants are being questioned about manslaughter
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-40338987
‘Police said the nine Eritreans were being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter.’
3 likes
Right = alternative to left
Far right therefore = alternative viewpoints to far left.
One Muslim killed in Finsbury Park.
Queue wall to wall coverage on bBBC and huge outbreak of self-righteous indignation.
Meanwhile………..
One Polish van driver killed in Calais.
He ploughed into lorries which were stationary because a load of migrants had put up a makeshift roadblock.
Nine Eritrayans were found in the back of one of them.
Just the sort of people we need in our country, obviously, according to Leftmob. No doubt they would be housed as a priority, perhaps in a refurbishbed council flat, and referred to as ‘vulnerable’.
But….will the snowflakes be holding a candle lit vigil for the Polish van driver? Will the bBBC be providing wall to wall coverage?
No, I thought not.
BBC report
Yesterday activists demanded Donald Trump should condemn Finsbury attacker
Will they now demand TRump conndemn this Calais killing ?
9 likes
That’ll be today’s minute’s silence, then…
5 likes
….and today’s message of condolences and prayers from Corbyn and May.
2 likes
Daily telegraph is currently reporting this:
“Firefighters had put out the initial fridge fire at Grenfell Tower and were leaving the building when the blaze suddenly flared up, it has emerged. Crews believed they had put out the fire at the London high-rise and were astonished to see flames rising up the side of the building, new reports have claimed. Shortly after dealing with the fridge fire early last Wednesday, fire-fighters were telling residents that it was out, BBC Panorama reported.”
Now surely this puts a whole new slant on everything.
1) initial fire put out
2) Firemen already on the scene
3) Why didn’t they check the outside of the building, using a thermal camera after they put the fire out for hot spots.
4) Why didn’t they inform all the residents to get out?
Harsh? No harsher than the crap the bBC has been peddling about cutting the umber of firemen, sprinkers could have saved people, cost cutting its all the governments fault etc…
17 likes
So Pounce, it might have been the Fire Department’s fault? (No disrespect to their extreme bravery and usual efficiency.)
I don’t see it on the beebistan yet, but even if and when they do post it, the damage will have been done to the government / May, the mud will stick and tomorrow the Hate Mob will be out in force howling, rioting and looting.
Bbc: mission accomplished.
9 likes
My view,
It was an accident, yes it may have been waiting to happen, but these things happen. Was this intentional on anybodys behalf, not in a million years. But so ugly has the left become they have poured more oil onto the fire simply in which to seek regime change and install their own puppet into the top-seat in the country.
14 likes
Other reasons for Grenfell fire starting again (maybe?) could be, by using Occam’s razor where the simpler one is usually better :
1. Could have been a different fire started elsewhere or one in a close location.
2. Could have been the same people starting the fire again afterwards – no lesson learnt.
3. Could have been the fire department didn’t put it out correctly.
4. Could have been electrical faults – throughout the building – initial fire this was just first instance.
5. Fire could have leeched into the cavity of the insulation – future tests would test if this was possible.
Great bit of lateral thinking.
Don’t deal with the problem – just stop people complaining, even acknowledging it – Simples!
Now on bbc WS – an ethnic local in Finsbury, “It’s full of junkies, not a safe place.”
High class reportage there!
11 likes
Now on bbc WS – an ethnic local in Finsbury, “It’s full of junkies, not a safe place.”
Not just Finsbury, have a look at the crime page of the Evening standard
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime
Funny enough the vast majority of murders don’t seem to be reported by the bBC. Is it because they are…..Black/Brown (non white)
9 likes
Well at least ITV had him on, the Al BBC “Newshite” was more of the same nauseating islamophilia
they repeated all day (8mins 30)
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08w4mgx/newsnight-19062017y.
Good Morning Piers “sharia compliant” Morgan, was standard MSM fare, I m afraid
Tommy held up “that accursed” book, and ITV, (and indeed BBC/Ch4) are exposed
The first thought is not debate this vitally important issue,
but show some perceived erm respect and laughably “contrition” … grovelling sharia compliancy
THERE IS THE PROBLEM IN LESS THAN 10 SECONDS
This is much more informed, less ITVs got no talent, and more, much more to the heart of this issue.
http://talkradio.co.uk/news/uk-prisons-are-isis-training-camps-says-english-defence-league-founder-tommy-robinson
12 likes
The idiots insisted the bad things that went on in Finsbury park mosque were purely historical (dont mention the crusades)
When tommy pointed out the dodgy imans that are currently there in the here and now, they shut him down by saying they were not here to have right of reply , so therefore he couldnt say that.
Then they started to insist the attack wasn’t on the mosque it was on the welfare house or some such bollox , so therefore it didnt matter anyway
They had no intention of listening this was just a bit of staged virtue signalling
shame Susanna Reid wont be needed when any old ugly bugger in a burkha will do
17 likes
I watched that video. Normally I don’t bother with them. The interviewers are always the same:-
“You have a powerful voice, people listen” he says. (THE PROBLEM)
“You must stop talking” she says. (THE SOLUTION)
Incitement? I would pay money to see May delivering a defence of those anti Western pamphlets.
Tackle Islamophobia? Tackle the Westerphobia, Theresa.
12 likes
Where is Kay Burley when clearly needed?
2 likes
Kaiser
Yes, staged virtue signalling.
The entire media, including Guido is doing it. The Government is directing the media to acceptance of the coming stamp down on Islamophobia.
7 likes
Imam on rise in hate crimes
http://talkradio.co.uk/news/julia-hartley-brewer-heated-debate-london-imam-over-immigration-and-hate-crime-17062015400
5 likes
its all our foreign policy?? eh imam Sweden? Germany? ad infinitum
stop talking complete and utter bollox
7 likes
Always want airtime to pontificate what the problem is … that’s easy and takes one second
… Islam
No Islamic component, no list of endless, demands, no 5th column that does not integrate, no growing in house Islamic terrorist threat, no epidemic of Islamic child rape gangs, no Islamic aggression to neighbouring communities, no Islamic infestation of our political system, no Islamic perversion of our
way of life.
and… whenever a erm … “imam” (Mansoor particularly good example) starts waffling about his “faith”
put him straight, Islam is a political entity aim political power,(that’s why there s 57 Islamic countries)
the erm “faith” part is just the smokescreen. Get him to cut his crap and answer the questions.
6 likes
On Twitter I’m seeing more mentions of the PiersMorgan shoutdown
that the Jo Cox party thing ever had.
That shows to me how out of touch BBC/MSM MetroBubbleWorld is
9 likes
Stew,
Not a Twitter follower but I just had a look – very enlightening indeed.
People will always fight repression.
2 likes
I still can’t process the idea that, if they object to all that the West offers – why do they stay?
Being born here just doesn’t wash.
14 likes
im pretty sure if the benefits in pakistan were the same as ours, they would actually still be over there
14 likes
gax,
It’s the belief that they have a mandate (from the god Allah) to bring everything under submission.
Dar al Islam.
Moving away from a place because they don’t like it doesn’t figure as an option because it would displease the god who is seeking global domination through his Muslim people. The world must be conformed to Islam.
It’s our Western leadership & our institutions that are the most to blame for our current problems because it is THEY who either refuse to accept the truth or try to hide it. Globalists & Muslims. Same goal. Ultimately, humanity is at stake not Britain alone.
7 likes
Lucy,
Think maybe people are cottoning on?
The more we hear the likes of Morgan, Khan and ‘Canute’ May the more vacuous their argument sounds.
7 likes
Douglas Murray interview on Talk Radio cancelled due to bad phoneline
15 likes
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/88f8e992-386c-440e-b2a4-d632b8165764
SG,
Well I’ll be blowed! Who can we blame? BT?
Nazir Afzal said some interesting things ..when asked about the difference in reporting Islamist/Non-Islamist
Islamist suiciders are reported cos they are dead
When someone is captured alive then sub-judice rules kick in
– NO calling them a terrorist
– NO photos
– NO speculation eg mental health
Well most media clearly broke the first 2 rules .. while surprise surprise very conveniently obeying the third.
I’m guessing that BBC/MSM are not supposed to
commence #OperationBangingOn
In the internet age the rules are dumb ..and are being exploited. Here’s LibMob media’s MO
——– In a Muslim lone wolf attack : DON’t call him a terrorist, do TALK UP mental health
– In a Non-LibMob lone wolf attack : . DO call him a terrorist……… do NOT mental health
– Do commence #OperationBangingOn but pretend it’s a general talk about Islamophobia*
(That’s probably why Piers Morgan aired Robinson, cos actually ITV not supposed to talk about Finsbury)
I challenge anyone to say that lone wolf attacks by mental people count as terrorism (even tho vile)
– The label is never applied to Pakistan anti-blasphemy murders by any media including the BBC
15 likes
I will speculate about coincidences
#Manchester : Came right after BBC-Three-Girls drama portrays ethnic Muslim men as exploiting sexualised western girl children
….. There was an attack on an event targetted at sexualised western girl children ..as if attacking/blaming that pop industry that sexualises them
#Finsbury : Came right after Brendan Coxes day of propaganda “There isn’t really an Islamist problem , it’s nasty white people not integrating with Muslims and being Islamophobic”
… Is in not possible that Darren Osbourne got wound up with the BBC/MSM skewing reality ?
So the result of the Jo Cox #greatgettogether propaganda campaign was to exclude people who were concerned about Islamic crime
..and instead of PEACE it created more death/violence ….. backlash effect
9 likes
‘…the pound fell sharply after Mr Carney’s comments.’
Another little ‘no rate rise’ nudge from Carney weakens the pound – and continues his agenda. What an excellent choice of governor he is to be sure, just what the EU needs, if not the UK.
10 likes
Carney is a particularly wet fish.
Interest rates needed to be raised by quarter percentages starting a while back because when they do start moving – oh Lordy!
5 likes
the pound fell sharply after Mr Carney’s comments.’
have a look at exactly how far it fell, it fell $0.0006. The bBC have now taken away the chart and replaced it with this statement.
Mark Carney’s comments came in his Mansion House speech, and sterling fell 0.4% to $1.2684 in response.
0.4%?
That’s a sharp fall?
10 likes
It is if you want it to seem that way Pounce.
2 likes
Hi – are you the same Pounce that posted that very powerful comment on the Guido Fawkes site?
0 likes
yup
1 likes
It seems to me at some point this ground swell of disgruntlement needs to get organised – in terms of focused campaigns – and this will need to have important and influential patrons- including journalists, MPs, Lords etc. The overall issue in my view is “progressivism” – Islamism piggybanks onto that. People need to have a blemish free copybook because the progressives will try to attack and discredit on every minor thing. At the moment me personally I am still in the learning phase – trying to work out the bigger picture – but at the moment I lack the time to do anything more. You potentially have a powerful story to tell – your autobiography, or snippets of your autobiography could help in developing a counter-narrative. Ultimately there is a need for many counter-narrative stories.
2 likes
The Prime Minister said: “As I said here two weeks ago, there has been far too much tolerance of extremism in our country over many years – and that means extremism of any kind, including Islamophobia. That is why this government will act to stamp out extremist and hateful ideology – both across society and on the internet, so it is denied a safe space to grow.”
13 likes
In which case I will look forward to her outlawing two thirds of Corbyn’s supporters next week.
14 likes
+100
BlacKwell, GC,
Oh yes, I’m so looking forward to it. After the riots and looting, of course.
Tommy would bk happy to help I’m sure.
Anyhow, as law abiding people, with ‘policing by consent’, can someone offer me a legal definition of, Islamophobia ?
I get, arachnophobia, agoraphobia etc., but on that I’m stuck.
6 likes
Further to that latest outpouring of nonsense from the hapless Mrs May, the Express today shows a leaflet being put out by Corbyn’s chums on the Left. It calls for protestors to ‘bring down the government’ and ‘shut down London’.
Well, Treezer – does that count as extremism, or does that only apply to people posting on the Internet? You see in my book it counts as sedition and I understand laws already exist to deal with that.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/819082/Jeremy-Corbyn-failed-condemn-Day-of-Rage-protest-Queens-Speech-London
18 likes
gax,
You are right to be stuck. We must push back at false usage of fake words. (Newspeak?) We need to challenge the term itself every chance we get. Unfortunately I can’t speak to Theresa May!
11 likes
Lucy,
We shall follow the first high profile trial for Islamophobia with interest.
Yesterdays quote of the day on Today from Finsbury man in crowd: “60% of adults and 30% of children view Islam in a bad light. Criticism of Islam must not be tolerated.”
7 likes
islamophobia is equal to anti-semitism.
But neither word should be a magic card to hold up to kick someone out of debate
Which is the main way it’s used.
GCooper
Couldn’t agree more – they are the extremists hiding in full view…aided and abetted by the media…
10 likes
Agree with the humour
but unfortunately unable to retweet given #LibMobFamousTolerance
Yesterday someone posted a quote that may have been attributed to Churchill…along the lines of “the anti-fascists are the fascists of the future”. That really resonated, for obvious reasons. We are in that ‘future’ right here and now. When people like J.K.Rowling (whose books I love) accused Nigel Farage via Twitter of RADICALISING the white bloke arrested for the Finsbury Mosque attack, I think the world has actually gone mad. Could he perhaps have been a tad upset at the 38 deaths wrought by terrorists in the last few months in London and Manchester and seeking revenge? At 48 he’s old enough to remember the horror of the 7/7 bombings in London. Isn’t it possible that he could have been distraught and lost control in a fit of rage/madness? I totally condemn his actions, he was totally wrong and it was inexcusable. its just infuriating that people feel they can apportion blame and labels long before the facts are known. And is he ‘Far-right’? Was his attack political, rather than emotional? Possibly, but we don’t know! Which brings me to the following…
Maajid Nawas on LBC stating that the Left is no longer Liberal, and giving his reasons. I couldn’t agree with him more – this buys into the ‘Fascists’ quote at the top. We are not being told the truth, news is censored, biased, we allow people to fly ISIS and Hezbollah flags in London and we can’t say a word for fear of offending anyone? This is crunch time, the insidious ‘liberal’ agenda has gone hard left, the Tories are going about like headless chickens, James O’Brien on LBC says he has proof that the the Tories don’t want Brexit because nobody wants to lead as PM through Brexit negotiations. WTF??? I haven’t listened to the whole thing as I don’t have the stomach for it right now, but it’s there on the site. Working hard to find something to be positive about right now in terms of my country….
http://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/maajid-nawaz/maajid-the-left-is-no-longer-liberal/
Another interesting read:
Happy reading folks!
Fubard,
Very similar state existing in America and I assume the whole of Europe?
Prominent appears to be, pro or anti Islamic BUT it’s not even a Western religion so if the plan was to dive the Western population over something – it’s going swimmingly. Or maybe that’s just a symptom, an indicator?
3 likes
Divide and conquer? Don’t want to be sensationalist but this is actually getting quite scary. Big swathes of the population are blissfully blind to what appears to be happening. I’m no fan of Trump, but really? His political enemies are blatant, getting more rabid by the day. A burning picture of Farage appears on telly (read about it on this site, didn’t see it) and young women tweet that they enjoyed seeing him burn – in the same week as the Grenfell Tower fire. I’m so angry at Theresa May for her useless campaign but actually feel sorry for her right now. I mean, she can’t do anything without the knives coming out. Yet any criticism of that political opportunist Pied Piper Corbyn and his red brigade seems to be conspicuous by its absence. Makes you wonder. Is the real casualty Democracy itself?
6 likes
1 likes
Fubard,
Very similar state existing in America and I assume the whole of Europe?
Prominent appears to be, pro or anti Islamic BUT it’s not even a Western religion so if the plan was to dive the Western population over something – it’s going swimmingly. Or maybe that’s just a symptom, an indicator?
LBC ShelaghFogarty saying “Are white supremacist attacks as widely reported as Islamist ones ?”
“Are we blind to UK white supremicism? ”
Well, given that the body count is 1000 to 1 … Islamists vs others
(never mind that the ‘others aren’t really “white supremacists”, it’s just a smear word)
… Can’t expect much of a Beeboid like her
Yes, yes, yes, Shelagh. Multiple killings in Manchester and London – oh hang on, did you say white supremacist?Sorry my mistake, they were Islamist supremacists.
Silly cow, does she honestly think that any bacon, hijab or funny looks crime would ever escape reporting in vast detail.
7 likes
Eritraians and Afghanistans found in the back of a lorry in Calais. A lorry driver is killed because of logs in the road put there by migrants desperate to get to the UK. London is a melting pot of cultures and races and is a world away from the rest of the UK. Images are being shown of flowers being laid at Finsbury Park and ‘not in our name’ messages. They don’t live side by side in the rest of the country, ghetto enclaves rule in most northern towns.
Another excellent article by Richard Littlejohn
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-4619728/RIHCARD-LITTLEJOHN-says-democracy-hanging-thread.html
8 likes
Sorry to keep banging on but apart from scrutinising Amanda Holden’s knockers – has Ofcom actually achieve anything in their bbc role?
3 likes
According to Prevent, anger, isolation, lack of role models and a need to feel important – all things that can lead to extremist views. And revealingly in some towns Prevent has 50/50 split in referrals, half Islamic radical, half white radical.
How many did Russia destroy because they chose not to follow the State line? I think we are in danger of repeating failed strategies from the past.
It’s so patently obvious that Labour and Momentum are trying to de-legitimise the Conservative Govt and Theresa’s leadership in the same way that they have with Trump.
Even though they didn’t win, they are trying to hamper the progress of governing through endless rounds of BS. Unfortunately we don’t have anyone over here on any mainstream channel like Tucker or Hannity to challenge this ridiculous action.
John McDonnell is the opposition shadow leader yet he is openly advocating civil unrest and dissent to bring down a legally elected government. Dianne Abbott is back after the most blatant ‘stand aside until we’ve had the election’ sweep under the carpet job and Corbyn is crying into his polyester tie at the Finsbury tragedy whilst being a lot more reticent after Manchester and London.
Add to this we have David Davis doing his best to get a good deal with a media doing everything they can to reveal our cards, strategy and red lines to the other side.
Why are we inflicting such self harm on ourselves?
What is this country descending into? We’re
The Finsbury Park attacker:
MI5 knew nothing about him. They will therefore be criticised by the BBC for not knowing.
Had MI5 known about him, they would be criticised for not doing anything to stop him.
And finally….. ‘couldn’t the authorities have done more?’
The BBC. They contribute nothing to society other than to divide via to their blatant Left wing agenda
Let’s all calm down please, the BBC lefties will soon abandon the cause of Islam it’s only a matter of time. Its trendy at the moment to seen to be “inclusive” and anti-British.
I list below previous BBC “causes” long abandoned and forgotten.
1) Famine, regardless of location.
2) AIDS
3) Disabled people. When was the last time you spotted a disabled person on the BBC?
4) Deaf people….lots of signage once upon a time.
5) Obesity.
6) Teachers.
7) Venezuela.
8) Women’s Football, a recent omission I’ll admit.
9) Scottish independence.
10) Ireland and anything Irish cause they are better.
11) Baby Seals.
12) Staycations in UK…we had one good summer !!!
13) Water shortages.
14) Flood defences.
15) Slavery
16) Cruise missiles
17) Coal Mines
Please feel free to add.
18) Gays
19) Transgender (this one is hanging in there but about to go real soon)
Wrong thinking here – Islam is not a topic, it is a replacement.
Expect more Islam.
20) Replacement Complete
21) Mohammed
22) Aisha – joys of marrying young
23) Mecca – how to arrange your obligatory visit
24) Winged Horses – what would it be like, we reconstruct the past
25) Splitting the Moon – like a solar eclipse, but with Allah
26) Which stone is the best – smooth, hard, big, small – we have them all.
27) Which blasphemy law is the best … oh, hold on a minute …
“We have had one or two complaints from our Muslim community and our Jewish community and we obviously pay attention to that. … There have been people who have found the name rather upsetting. For example, one of our former presidents was Jewish and he didn’t particularly like the name, although he just got on with it. The name was nothing whatsoever to do with the Crusades in the 11th and 12th century.” February 2, 2009
– one or two people change the history of a cricket club, what power to change history and dictate the future.
Anyone seen this about the death of a truck driver?
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/20/driver-death-calais-migrants-tree-trunks/
2 likes
Yes, but not via bbc.
Tiger Woods: Ex-world number one getting help to manage medication
Do the bbc really think normal people are just a bunch of schmucks? Why can’t they just call a spade a spade. Anyone that saw the dashcam video will know that TW was a pissed a a fart and shouldn’t have been anywhere a car. What is it with celebs? Do they think somehow the rules don’t apply to them? Drink driving equals a ban and/or jail. Lame excuses are just that. If it was white van man the bbc would have nailed him to the wall.
5 likes
‘Do the bbc really think normal people are just a bunch of schmucks?’
Actually their closed in, tiny minds can’t conceive of anyone more clever, discerning or knowledgeable than themselves. For some like animals used to a cage, open the door – for reasons of habit and/or fear of the unknown, they stay in the cage. That said, to be living it up on all those £145 MAYBE WE ARE SCHMUCKS.
* APOLOGIES to any birds / animals or lovers of – No offence meant.
2 likes
ooh
1 likes
0 likes
