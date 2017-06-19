START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here you go. BBC ablaze this morning feeling outrage on behalf of Finsbury Park Mosque community whilst also doing everything possible to belittle the UK position in the Brexit talks beginning today (Mandelson and Stuart Rose given platforms). Detail the bias here.
It’s really asking a awful lot to feel kinship with a group, no matter how many ROP protestations to the contrary, to those proven to want to see us dead and having killed thousands already. We’ve had one, maybe faux terrorist, they’ve had hundreds with many actively plotting as we speak.
As I say, asking an awful lot.
Gax,
But they all share one endearing quality: an understanding that the best thing that can happen to them in life, is death. Noralotofpeepleknowthat! Strangely, that’s why they make the best terrorists.
Don`t know and don`t care.
Don`t believe whatever spin the BBC will put on the death or otherwise of their favourite faith.
Don`t believe in Islamophobia-no such thing, a UN/Arab League effort to hobble language worldwide. Hence its constant usage as a term.
You only have a “phobia” if its irrational.
Being angered and scared, pissed off and contemptuous of Islam is no phobia-it`s an essential part of your survival in the west 2017.
This response if true is a little and very late.
People have been provoked beyond endurance with media lies and political stitch ups. Had they addressed the causes of Islamic Supremacy , we would not now be in this pickle.
And if it shows just one Islam suckup group that we have a breaking point, then it might help do some good.
cH,
You make a good point. “Islamophobia” is the wrong word. Fear of Islam is perfectly rational. Lack of fear of Islam is irrational.
Chris, “Don`t believe in Islamophobia-no such thing”
THIS! We need to disallow the so-called “Islamophobia” term. It’s frustrating not to have voices in the MSM. We need to be blocking it’s usage at every opportunity. Excuse me, whatophobia? Mrs May?
Khan, Trudeau, Lily Allen, random Mohammedans, BBC hacks, whoever. Ideally we should have journalists challenging the term itself & closing down it’s usage. It’s a pseudoword. made up to use as a political tool.
It makes no sense. I have heard it said Islamophobia as a word makes about as much sense as Naziphobia. It needs to be dismissed. A phobia is an irrational fear. Being afraid of being killed is NOT an irrational fear. There is no such thing as so-called “Islamophobia”
It’s OK to dislike Islam. It’s OK to be suspicious of Muslims. It’s NOT a crime
Any refurbished tower blocks going spare? –
http://www.newobserveronline.com/2017/06/italy-govt-orders-towns-to-find-space.html
ECHR Case Study: This is why the ECHR is so out of touch with reality –
http://islamversuseurope.blogspot.co.uk/search/label/European%20Court%20of%20Human%20Rights
As it is a condition of membership of the EU, if we were no longer bound by that organisation we could extricate ourselves from the ECHR circus.
However, see the reasons why the ECHR found that sharia law is incompatible with the principles of democracy. Apart from EU/ECHR kettles being black , the finding –
http://islamversuseurope.blogspot.co.uk/2012/04/echr-sharia-incompatible-with.html
“Surge in support for Gab, a website that allows hate speech” – The Times
em… all social media allow “hate speech” BY LibMob eg calling for Trump’s death
And I don’t think Gab is a complete free for all so making out it’s ALL about hatespeech is deception.
Times : “Oh Gab is a hate site airing Tommy Robinson”
I checked Tommy last posted on Gab 16 days ago
Yet on Twitter he’s there 10-20 times per day
https://gab.ai/TommyRobinson
Let’s just hope the van driver wasn’t a BiasedBBC regular. Fingers crossed!
11 likes
If it was me, I’d say there was something fishy …….
Times letter by Hesetime : “Suspend Article 50”
4 likes
Stew,
Suspend that idiot Heseltine.
Senile.
gax,
And always was mentally unstable anyway.
But it gets published doesn`t it?
We need a Top Trumps of these worthless quislings.
The Americans had a deck of cards for their mortal enemies in Iraq didn`t they?
Heseltine is at the lower end, but nasty. My cards would have their worthless timelines in politics, their scandals, money creamed off us, money skimmed from the EU, pension rights and willingness to stab your country in the back to get into the Times or get onto the BBC.
My favourite Heseltine moment?-when the sad fop had a heart attack in Venice after Majors Tory stuffing in 1997.
Why the hell we took this worthless creep back to be treated is beyond me.
Banana in Pyjamas.
Thick, rich and nasty. the van Hoogstraten of politics, a brilliantine Mandelson.
Without the charm though, we need to take a bet on when he pegs it. Hopfully April 2019, when he`s seen us leave his fucking EU.
Michael “For the Many (squirrels shot and £278 million net worth), not the Few (squirrels that got away)” Heseltine.
“Lord and Lady Heseltine on gardening: ‘We shot 350 squirrels – absolutely awful things'”
– Guardian, October 2016
Michael Heseltine – worth is £278 million and the fourth richest politician of UK (2016) – I didn’t know that!
Didn`t he strangle a dog?
Anybody told PETA yet, for that retrospective show trial of historical canine abuse?
Justice for Fido#…NOW!
Oh-think he tried to strangle me too in Toxteh 1981, happy to join others in a Class Action we might divvy up.
Dan Snow got crowdfunding to launch Netflicks-style History channel
..Would that mean an exit from BBC ?
5 likes
Heseltine was a Giant compared to anyone in the current Cabinet.
He had a CV,charisma and genuine beliefs.May,Rudd and Hammond have none.
7Clubs,
LOL !
Often wondered about that subtle difference between “shit” and “shite”.
That “e” makes all the difference…er…
Same old LibMob behaviour
– First they PORTRAY their political opposites as a MONSTER
– Then, they BEHAVE in the same way as that monster they have just thought up.
#Projection
We really know nothing about the van driver, yet Cox/Rowling portray him as a “white nationalist” “terrorist was radicalised” by Farage/Robinson/KTHopkins
… that looks like unevidenced hatespeak.
Pamella Geller may have misquoted Treezer vowing to stamp out Islamophobia. But her article is correct. Treezer and her Toy Boy, Emir of Londonistan, need to go and go fast before they destroy what is left of our freedoms and culture . She is dangerous and will do anything to appease the Moslem community
Perhaps the BBC and loony left have attacked her with bias, but if that is what it takes to remove a Quisling so be it.
http://pamelageller.com/2017/06/uk-pm-theresa-may-vows-stamp-islamophobia.html/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook
Correction, Treezer did say Islamophobia had to be stamped out. Just checked the BBC.
God what a dreadful speech about British values and freedom of speech from an ugly repulsive woman who supports sharia.
I said ugly – can’t she do something with that mouth of hers, learn to control her facial muscles. It just adds to her insincerity
“Can’t she do something with that mouth of hers”
Keeping it shut would suit me fine.
GWF,
Problem is that she will be replaced by another Quisling. We have an endless supply of Quislings .In fact are there any politicians in the UK who aren’t Quislings? Our politicians in the UK and across most of the West have consistently failed us for the past forty or fifty years and landed us in a dreadful situation from which there is no easy escape. None of this was inevitable and all of it was easily foreseeable . We have been led by fools who allowed our young people to be brainwashed by the BBC and the educational system into a belief that the UK and the West was an evil oppressor , bereft of achievements, and utterly worthless. Is it any wonder that with this belief deeply engrained young people think that they are losing nothing as they see their democracy, liberty , culture and history being swept away. I doubt that there is time to undo the evil work of the socialists and liberal left over the past fifty years. I do believe that in thirty or forty years time those who are in their sixties or seventies will look back in anger from the awful situation in which they find themselves and wonder how they were duped into allowing so many good things to be jettisoned .
24 likes
Cue libtards singing “Don’t look back in anger”!
9 likes
2 likes
Just this minute on BBC news – “Jeremy Corbyn arriving at the site with Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan”. Now I may be wrong but I cannot recall, in a normal news item, Boris Johnson ever being introduced as the Conservative Mayor. Drip, drip…
34 likes
Whatever your position on the political spectrum, after the events of the past few weeks it must now be crystal clear that multiculturalism and multi-faithism aren’t working.
At least when one of the ‘faiths’ is in fact a political ideology bent on world conquest and totally at odds with Western liberalism: anti-secular, supremacist, anti-Christian, antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic to name but a few.
(I don’t recall many instances of Buddhists shouting Buddha is the Greatest before blowing themselves up, or Hindus screaming Krishna is Great, or Jews screaming Oy Vey, die you Gentiles.
28 likes
Buddhism and Hinduism have both produced radical terrorists willing to commit acts of violence and murder in their name. At this point it’s fair to say that just about every organised religion has at one time or another produced murder and mayhem to some degree.
The only question that need concern us now is which of the world’s religions currently represents the biggest, most destructive, consistently violent and murderous threat to the lives of ordinary people the world over?
I’ll leave you to hazard a guess at that – or you could check back over the page to my last post where there’s a picture detailing this year’s tally of murder of mayhem committed in the name of one particular special needs religion. Suffice to say the Religion of Special Exceptions is leading the charge – in fact, it’s the only one racking up the kills. And we’re only halfway through the year.
13 likes
I see that the BBC have named the man suspected of being involved in the Finsbury Park mosque incident.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40332616
I didn’t think that suspects were named until they were actually charged, as in this case
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-40324410
I wonder why that could be ……….?
Wasn’t there a lot of faux outrage as well, Lobbie, when the septics revealed Abedi’s name too early ?Something to do with the ongoing investigation and not wanting to give any advanced warning to any accomplices that he had shuffled off this mortal coil?. They must be confident that they have rounded up all of Mr Osbornes’ “terrorist” cell already then. Or finished redecorating his flat with the correct sort of posters, videos and reading matter!
22 likes
ToobiWan
Or finished redecorating his flat with the correct sort of posters, videos and reading matter!
Worth checking the local library and booksellers who may have been visited by members of the plod with an interest in WW2 history
15 likes
I don’t buy the terrorist angle now, G.W.F. I think it more likely mob related, the Taffia are pretty active in Cardiff.
4 likes
ToobiWan
Did someone mention ‘Taffia’?
Be careful or ‘you may get an offer you can’t refuse’.
😉
3 likes
That was quick Taff, your’re not a Capo or Don are you? Horse or sheep’s head in the bed? 🙂
1 likes
ToobiWan
No I am a Dai , we are all Dai over here.
Sheep my boy, always sheep in the bed .
6 likes
I used to work near the ‘ incident’ in Seven Sisters Road, so was rather confused by the BBC overhead shot of where the van came to rest. It is nowhere near the Finsbury Park Mosque, rather it is opposite a Church. The old Rainbow Theatre at 232 Seven Sisters Road was, the last time I went past, The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God. And directly opposite that was where the BBC show the van. 4 BN Quid, my arse.
20 likes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5807/production/_96553522_b9b09e71-8cab-4929-8140-801cb8713f6f.jpg
8 likes
Oh, and because of the one way system along Seven Sisters Road, the van would not have reached the Mosque, nor the alleged Muslim Help Centre. Surely some reporter must have travelled the route and noticed the degree of Merde being spouted. And if not them, why no Spokesman from Hawaii 50?
15 likes
The media with crews in residence just pointing at an empty street – clearly underemployed.
8 likes
Gaxvil, from recollection, it is a very short no through road, leading, for pedestrians into one of Islingtons Multi Cultural Estates. I think, having checked the map, it is Whadcoat Street.
5 likes
Is The EU about to tumble ?
First ……6 months ago “Referendum result adds to Italian banks’ woes”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-36708357
Today , not on Al Beeb …………
“Italy, EU Race to Find Solution for Two Troubled Banks”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-18/italy-eu-race-to-find-solution-for-two-troubled-banks-in-veneto
The EU needs British and German money .
“”In September 2016, Mayor Khan actually had the gall to say that citizens in big cities should just get used to terrorism””
http://www.dailywire.com/news/16770/flashback-muslim-mayor-london-told-citizens-get-michael-qazvini
What’s he saying now?
20 likes
Theresa ‘Canute’ May says she’s going to tackle Islamophobia also.
That, as pointed out earlier, is the irrational fear of Muslims. Trouble is, people have that very rational fear of Muslims so barring lobotomies for all, not sure how she’ll achieve that one. Although she likely means just the repression of any expression of negative Muslim sentiments. She can back it up with the full weight of the law of course and as she was Home Secretary for many years, I wish her the best of (enriched) British (passport holder) luck while adding, you broke it – you fix it.
20 likes
She is an incompetent self serving, wretch who will do anything to retain power, that said the whole cabinet is as bad.
… drain the swamp
9 likes
“Amanda Holden’s ‘topless dress’ escapes Ofcom investigation”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-40327333
Ofcom sholuld be looking at far more important things at Al Beeb than Amanda’s dress.
Headline: “Holden avoids being probed” – Oooerr Missus.
So that’s why OFCOM achieve nothing – too busy ogling knockers.
We are told that the previous terrorist atrocities are “nothing to do with Islam”
So, if that is the case how can this attack on Muslims be perceived as a revenge attack?
If the other attacks were nothing to do with Islam how can this one be anything to do with Islamophobia?
“So, if that is the case how can this attack on Muslims be perceived as a revenge attack?”
Because the pea-brained attacker thought it was to do with Islam.
Because he’s an idiot.
So Maxi, why do you post here?
You are not doing Al Beeb any favors.
8 likes
Surely those who are ‘idiots’ and ‘pea-brained’ are those in authority who honestly did not see this coming. Enough is Enough was the cry a couple of weeks ago, well revenge attacks and vigilante groups, objectionable maybe, but could be a regular occurrence if nothing is done. The media can push the ‘fascist’ and ‘extreme right-wing’ rhetoric till they’re blue in the face. I don’t consider myself to be either of these, but if I just want my country back is a fascist idealogy, then maybe I am !!!!
8 likes
BRISSLES,
“So, the systematic rape of young white girls in Rotherham and Rochdale, by Islamic (sweaty, fat and ugly) men has nothing to do with the twisted idealogy of Islam then?”
It has as much to do with Islam as the rape of white girls by Christian (sweaty, fat and ugly) men has to do with Christianity.
“… revenge attacks and vigilante groups, objectionable maybe, but could be a regular occurrence if nothing is done”
Attacking random innocent people in the street “because they look a bit like someone else” is not revenge or vigilantism; It’s just attacking random innocent people; “because they look a bit like someone else”.
“but if I just want my country back is a fascist idealogy, then maybe I am !!!!”
Ok. So what do you suggest needs to be done in order to get your country back?
And what difference do you think that would make to your day to day life?
maxi – Do you have to troll around the internet, adding random; single; unintelligent and fatuous posts to certain websites’ threads? Is that to ensure that your bosses are kept happy?
What a complete waste of skin and air you are.
Al Shubtill,
“What a complete waste of skin and air you are.”
Al, I’m very sorry if my opinion offends you. Perhaps you could construct a rational argument as to why you think my opinion is so offensive; rather than resorting to personal abuse.
Purely in a spirit of enquiry I wonder if you can enlighten us on the possible motives of the Manchester and London terrorists. That makes one in Manchester and three (inc. the latest) in London.
Many of us would really like to know.
2 likes
Not the Al BBC,
7 likes
19 likes
Yes, remarkable lack of interest in the actual cause of the fire and why the flat didn’t contain the fire for the one hour it was supposed to….probably because the tenant had the windows open….which allows the fire to move up to the next floor given the right circumstances The narrative about the causes is very focussed on the ‘political’ cladding….but history [but not the BBC] shows Labour is just as much to blame as anyone for lack of action to fire-proof these buildings properly, a report in 2000 on a fire in Scotland raising much the same issues as the Grenfell fire. How did Labour react? Sat on their hands.
16 likes
If the driver turns out to be innocent, a genuine accident, or possibly drunk driving, not a revenge terror attack, it will present an interesting ethical and political problem.
Imagine what would happen if he were released or prosecuted for a minor charge?
There would be riots by mohamidans and their left supporters. Treezer would have to retract her condemnation and so would the BBC and the media.
This will not happen.
The driver will be found guilty of murder, terrorism, and will be beaten to death (suicide) in prison.
——-
Incidentally, a sad sign of the times is that after equating Tommy Robinson with a hate preacher and a fatuous attempt to accuse him of calling for violence against moslems, Guido is now closely monitoring and blocking posts on the subject
14 likes
9 likes
Lucy Pevensey
Here is Guido’s piece. In the videos Robinson is not advocating violence; he is warning that it may follow as a result of the authorities failing to deal with Islamic terrorism.
The comments in response to Guido are revealing.
https://order-order.com/2017/06/19/tommy-robinson-called-british-muslims-enemy-combatants/
If nothing is done to curb the growth of islam in this country (and we all know it won’t be), there are only two futures open to us:
1. The white British will become dhimmis;
2. There will be a civil war.
I believe this, and Guido Fawkes can kiss my arse for all I care.
Can Guido point to any country where muslims and Christians have lived peacefully side by side? It never happens. You either get dhimmitude or civil war.
beko???..surely not..theynare Tirkisj!
Thousands of violent Jihadists in Sweden now –
http://www.newobserveronline.com/2017/06/thousands-of-violent-islamists-in.html
“……..the security service believes few of them have the ability to, or EVEN INTEND TO, carry out a terror attack in Sweden.”
Sounds more like a, ‘wing and a prayer’ to me. This pitiful level of naivety got us where we are now. How long do the Swedes think it will take these “thousands” to become active if islam is threatened in Sweden?
14 likes
As a kid, I remember all manner of stories about the fearsome Vikings as they came to thic country.
When I worked in Denmark as a student, I knew of their bravery in the war. And although they`d not teach much of the Finns role in fighting Stalin before WW2, we did find things out about their resistance, and the fact that the Soviets failed to roll them over like the Baltics.
And now today?…it`s as if the whole Scandinavian project has replaced a kestrel with a dodo .
Submissive, stupid and wilfully wishing to be the Muslims doormat. Because they wanted to be a world-beating “soft superpower”. Well-they`re as soft as any hari-kiri rubber sword as thrown out of the IKEA ball pool.
Tragic.
Well, let it stand as a Muslim reservation, let`s watch Islam try to create Islam in one enclosed sealed section of Europe.
Be interesting to watch what happens, as long as it stays there.
16 likes
What really happened on Seven Sisters Road (which isn’t near the mosk) last night?
I’m seeing so many conflicting stories it’s becoming difficult to believe any of it.
I’m hearing it’s one dead but it was the man who was on the ground before the van incident.
That would mean no one was actually killed in an attack. (getting headache)
20 likes
They are also saying the van mounted the pavement although all the video footage of the van is in the middle of the road. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Muslim were praying in the street at the time and the “attack” wasn’t premeditated. Driving a van from Wales to London in the early morning to find a group of Muslims to run over seems very far fetched to me.
13 likes
Supposedly people had to hold him (the Welsh driver) down for about 1/2 hour before the police arrived and he was “very big” & “very strong”. Yet I heard channel 4 describe him as “aged mid sixties to early seventies”
7 likes
Also notice no video footage of any blood in the road? After the Nice attack/Westminster/London bridge attacks there was blood everywhere.
In fact I haven’t heard a single word about the other injured Muslims. Are any of them still in hospital in a stable/critical condition?
8 likes
The man who died on Severn Sisters Rd reportedly had 6 children. Sums it all up really . We have one last generation of relative freedom.
20 likes
We can overcome this impasse! Let’s Move Forward! “Enough for the Many, Enough for the Few”.
It seems to me that Labour have lost ([email protected]%) but act as though they have won and the Conservatives have won ([email protected]%) but are waiting to lose, rather than take power and getting on with it.
So I suggest rather than this continuing this tiring political, we take this problem further a field. Venezuela is praised by some Labour Members as a socialist dream, along with Cuba, South Africa and China. So we do a ‘wealth transfer’ of people.
All members of Labour Party with families (483,000 Labour Members March2017) can transfer to one of the countries that signs up for this great experiment. In response, people from the socialist countries who no longer want the socialist dream, because they are living it, can come to the UK – trying to keep it 1:1 as close as possible – same skill would be great but this won’t be completely possible.
We run this for 10 years and see where we get to. Socialist get to build their socialist dream in a socialist country, possibly with sunnier weather. The people who have had enough of the socialist dream can come to the UK to work hard and improve the UK.
“For all his flaws, Castro’s support for Angola played a crucial role in bringing an end to Apartheid in South Africa and he will be remembered both as an internationalist and a champion of social justice.” – Corbyn
“Thanks Hugo Chavez for showing that the poor matter and wealth can be shared. He made massive contributions to Venezuela & a very wide world” – Corbyn
“He said his ‘core values’ (interesting to know what they are) had not changed during the 34 years (thats a lot of time to be an MP) as an MP and cited his campaigning against discrimination in South Africa and fighting ‘unfairness’.” Corbyn, april2017
“Well over 150,000 Venezuelans have fled the country in the last year alone, the highest in more than a decade, according to scholars studying the exodus.” newyorkpost / nov2016
The total full-time staff numbers are at 18,974 this year compared with 18,674 in the previous 12 months. The amount spent on on-screen and on-air talent has also increased from £194.23m in 2013/14 to £208.49m in 2014/15.
* “The Great British Bake Off” presenters. Rumoured BBC salaries: £500,000 ($661,900). Aug2016
* Claudia Winkleman. Rumoured BBC salary: More than £500,000.
* Gary Lineker. Rumoured BBC salary: £1.5 million ($2 million).
* Graham Norton. Rumoured BBC salary: Up to £2.5 million
BBC and it’s presenters can go as well! Everyone Wins!
karma! ..end of innit..?
what goes around..comes around! ..innit?
sorry for the loss of human life innit!
..know what I mean innit’?
fuckwits..
innit?
Listening to the “news” our great English language sems to have been destroyed?..fuckwits..”innit”!?
They’ll try to pin the most serious charges on him but will they stick? Causing death by dangerous driving might be a possibility among lesser charges but the pro Muslim lobby won’t like that . But if the guy who died was having a heart attack at the time anyway it will be perhaps difficult to introduce murder . But remember Thomas Mair was given short shrift by the court, not helped by him not speaking up for himself. No mental health factors were allowed to be considered. The establishment will be merciless. After all it’s a white non Muslim.
13 likes
expect xtra kuffr tax next..to proect the muss-slimes..sorry dom’t lknpw hot o spekll that ptroperly
4 likes
bacon sarnie…comin’ up courtesy of the George foreskin man!..innit’;
..you can’t beat bacon on days like this!..innit’?
2 likes
you know what?…I watched TV today..a rare event for me.
I tried BBC, ITV, Ch4.. but it seems to me that they (MSM) are imo all lying wankers. However, having supped it all up for about 30 minutes I am left with the over-riding feeling that I really don’t like m****** very much at all.
Am I allowed to say thay anymore?
..they whinge constantly..they complain at evry opportunity..they think they are so special..but I wish they were gone from our once green and pleasant land.
18 likes
I wonder if they ever found out who did this….and why? Can’t remember any outcry at the time, anyone?
http://news.sky.com/story/rotherham-abuse-scandal-policeman-dies-10372399
Strange how a policeman can be hit by a car and dies and it “is not being treated as suspicious” but when a van hits Muslims….
4 likes
We are talking about South Yorkshire Police here, Tabs.
Some of you may find this interesting…
Finsbury Park Mosque was famous for its high turnout of terrorists such as shoe bomber Richard Reid, Zacarias Moussaoui and everyone’s favourite “hook” Abu Hamza al-Masri.
Mohammed Kozbar then took over the running of the Mosque and he is also vice president of the Muslim Association of Britain. The Mosque is now supposed to be a perfect example of a peaceful Mosque.
This journalist went to the Mosque in 2014 and asked some awkward questions and was locked in a room by Mohammed Kozbar:
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/media/print/2014/08/24/Locked-up-Finsbury-Park-Mosque-detains-journalist-after-tricky-questions.html
And now that same Mosque is in the news today…
Theresa May vows to stamp out “Islamophobia
A non-Muslim who reportedly declared that he wanted to “kill all Muslims” plowed into a crowd at the notorious jihad terror-tied Finsbury Park Mosque. Any attack on any innocent people is reprehensible and to be condemned, and this one is no different. It does, however, present a tremendous opportunity to the British political and media establishment.
They have declared that “far-right extremism” is just as much of a threat as jihad terror, but they haven’t had any “far-right extremism” to validate their narrative aside from an occasion strip of bacon at a mosque — only highlighting how hysterical this narrative is as the casualties of Islamic jihad attacks continue to mount.
But now they have this, and it is clear that Theresa May and her cohorts are determined to make the most of it to take even more actions against “Islamophobia” — by which they mean not just vigilante attacks against innocent Muslims, but also honest analysis of how jihadis use the texts and teachings of Islam to justify violence and supremacism. The Finsbury Park Mosque has a record of jihad terror activity, but reporting on that will be seen as inciting violence against innocent Muslims, and all vestiges of any sane response to the jihad terror threat that may remain in Britain now will be shut down.
The worst aspect of this is that this attack appears to have been undertaken by someone who was overwhelmed with frustration at what the British government is doing to the country.
If May really wants to stamp out “Islamophobia,” she could do it easily by working swiftly and honestly against the jihad threat, rather than accommodating and appeasing Islamic supremacists at every turn. It is that appeasement, not truthful counterterror analysis, that incites vigilantism. If she dealt with the jihad threat in any effective way, then there would be no more attacks like this one. She and her government, due to their supine response to jihad, bear the ultimate responsibility for the horrific incident at the Finsbury Park Mosque.
R Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/uk-theresa-may-vows-to-stamp-out-islamophobia
” She and her government, due to their supine response to jihad, bear the ultimate responsibility ……………”
That is all too true but, as Khan gave as the reason for Grenfell, “the failure of successive governments and local authorities.”
In the case of Islamic terror, supplanting of the British by immigration and numerous other things the only answer they have is to silence the messenger.
Poor Mrs May is as clueless as Ted Heath, is as much a monkey on the media stick as Gordon Brown.
You need another level of insight to deal with Islam.
Andy Tyrie of the UDA put it well
“You only beat terrorism when you are willing and able to terrorise the terrorist. And do it better than he does”.
Can`t imagine any of the liberal elite would do other but put this in a doggie bag. But I know it to be true, and her every shambles from crisis to crisis is politically worrying.
Are there ANY Ministers who could stand up to Islam these days?
Guess the Tory cringe to Muslims started with Eric Pickles and his prostrations before those who hounded out Ray Honeyford in Bradford 1984/5.
The churches are even worse-only the few brave sacked ones know. Then they get removed.
chrisH
“The churches are even worse-only the few brave sacked ones know. ”
Sad to say, the church is finnished . They lost their way a long time ago .
They don’t even know the meaning of Christanity.
4 likes
Makes me sick-but says more about what the media fantasists dream of than endless paragraphs.
Only hope Al Shabab and Boko Haram reckon that we`re not worth the Libyan ferry crossing fare on watching it…think I`ve got diabetes like Dianne now.
2 likes
Well, tomorrows headlines have the Iman portrayed as a ‘hero’. On Sky Kevin Maguire referred to him as a true British Muslim – someone you’d be proud to live next door to. New Year’s Honour now in the offing ????
6 likes
Place on Great British Bake Off my guess, Briss. Hollywood beckons.
3 likes
BRISSLES
I bet Kev would relly love him living next door.
😀
ZDF, one of the two German BBCs, was commenting on a major aspect of the Brexit talks which opened today – the exchange of gifts between Davis and Barnier. The theme was hiking because, apparently, May is a keen hiker. Davis gave Barnier a book on hiking and Barnier gave Davis a walking stick. One ZDF card remarked that Davis would have been better off getting a crutch – such is the chaos in Britain. Who says Germans have no sense of humour? Davis’ negotiating position seems to have been prostrated before Barnier, occasionally being allowed to his knees to perform various acts of anilinctus on the sublime and sovreign Barnier.
2 likes
How any rational person (May, Khan) can equate years of slaughter in the name of Islam, ‘perverted’ or not, with one bloke in a van is quite a trick.
Of course they’re fighting a desperate rear guard action to defend the fairy-tale of multicultural unity and supposedly maintain social cohesion. They’re in a corner so it calls for the Nelson option: “Ships? I see no ships.”
Unfortunately they both have a super tanker rammed firmly up their collective arses.
Love it Gax !!
Have a chuckle…………………
The importance of accuracy in your tax return:
The Australian Tax Office has returned the Tax Return to a man in Townsville after he apparently answered one of the questions.
In response to the question, “Do you have anyone dependent on you?”
The man wrote:
“2.1 million illegal immigrants,
1.1 million crackheads,
4.4 million unemployable scroungers,
80,000 criminals in over 85 prisons,
450 idiots in Parliament,
thousands of ‘retired politicians’
and an entire group that call themselves ‘Senators’
The ATO stated that the response he gave was “unacceptable”.
The man’s response back to ATO was, “Who did I leave out?”
11 likes
Briss,
Thanks – I needed that.
That would apply to GB .
Today is “World refugee day”
Refugees at highest ever level, reaching 65m, says UN
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-36573082
Well there are some massive continents out there, but Great Britain is ‘full up ’ .
Over to you Al Beeb , what is the answer ?
Gift the British Antarctic Territory to Bob Geldof, on the condition that under his Presidency, he, his new nation and his charities, pay for the building of thousands of “skyscrapers for refugees“, in the newly independent Peoples Democratic Republic of Geldofland. He can also pay for the cladding and fridges.
Israel Govenment DG of foreign affairs calls BBC unreliable
StewGreen
Looking around the world, ‘peace’ is the wrong word I am afraid .
Its just ‘Blue Peter’ at its best , brainwashing the kids .
“What is Islamophobia?”
Answer: Fear of being killed by an Islamicist. Which is a criminal offence, if not successfully repressed.
Therefore, successfully stamping out Islamophobia would involve stamping out either Islam, every other religion, or the use of Berserker type drugs to destroy the part of the brain that produces the emotion of fear.
Theresa May looks like she uses Berserker type drugs.
My synopsis of the day,
Al Beeb the media and the government is too Londoncentric, it does not represent the views or opinions of the people of the rest of Great Britain. Hence the move to get out of the EU and the poor results of the Tory party in the GE.
They were not listening then and they are not listening now. The British People are slowly getting fed up.
5 likes
Springwatch has replaced the ethnic composition of rural Wales with the ethnic composition of London.
Count Arthur has replaced the ethnic composition of a Pub in Doncaster with the ethnic composition of a Turkish Café in London.
In fact everyone on the BBC has to look, behave and dress like a low IQ, middle-class, left-wing, Labour supporting, multicultural but atheist and Liberal Fascist Londoner.
I see Corbyn is ‘distraught’ at the the latest attack. Poor fellow.
I wonder if he is as distraught as he was at the times of the IRA attacks. So ‘distraught’ that he felt to invite IRA people into the House of Commons as a reward.
That man disgusts me. And to think he is a hero figure to the BBC!
