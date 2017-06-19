START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

Here you go. BBC ablaze this morning feeling outrage on behalf of Finsbury Park Mosque community whilst also doing everything possible to belittle the UK position in the Brexit talks beginning today (Mandelson and Stuart Rose given platforms). Detail the bias here.
The BBC surely should be pushing the narrative that the dwindling English minority ‘communities’ in London will be fearful of the inevitable backlash from the ‘Religion of Peace communities’ after this terrible man in van incident.
Maybe not…
Unfortunately when the government refuses to act, it becomes ever more likely that people will take matters in to their own hands. This is a very regrettable development as the Jo Cox murder well illustrates, and will bolster the position of the BBC and the out of touch global elitists and celebs to portray immigrants and Muslims as the real victims in these troubled times in which we live.
Unless firm steps are taken to control migration, weed out all extremists, make immigrants integrate into our Judeo-Christian society, regrettably we can expect to see more of these reprisal incidents. The buck rests with the politicians and their mealy mouth response to the Manchester and London terr0rist atrocities.
I’ve just read a piece pushing the line that muslims are the threefold victims of terrorism.
1. There are random peace-loving muslims amongst any attack by terrorists who have nothing to do with islam
2. Peace-loving muslims are subject to a backlash after any attack by terrorists who have nothing to do with islam
3. The muslim families of persons who were groomed online to perform attacks that have nothing to do with islam and killed perpetrating attacks that have nothing to do with islam also grieve.
Running people over deliberately, is a despicable act, to kill a person unforgivable, if that’s what it is
its just abhorrent. There is a report I ve read somewhere which disputes that
Finsbury Park Objectively
Has Amber Dudd, rushed over to tell folks have a cup of tea?, to just keep calm and carry on? The same people who said NOTHING should change after a seemingly endless Islamic terror attacks are now apparently calling for all kinds of new laws.
Obviously we, have to turn over every last page of all the mental health evaluations before apportioning any blame?
The MCB were expecting it?, but are always incredulous when the shoes on the other foot.
… but, naturally our thoughts should be with the indigenous and other British communities at this time who fear, an Islamic backlash?.
There have been 8 viable Islamic terror attacks in the UK in just 70 days 3 were successful, Islamic terrorists have killed 1263 people in the last 23 days alone. Happy Ramadan … so no equivalence to white van man, before the Al Beeb starts … and believe me every erm “islamo faux bia expert the Al BBC
can find, will be given copious airtime, all of the “usual suspects” will be lurking with intent.
What s with this T Robinson stuff?, for an attack we haven’t got the full details of yet?
Ramadan Israel: 6 Muslims arrested for throwing firebombs at Jewish homes, “According to the investigation, the suspects attacked the homes to force the Jewish families to permanently flee the area.”
… Should we call to ban Ramadan here in the UK it is so associated with violence and terrorism all over the world?
The outbreak of Islamophilia, is what should all be concerned about … why?
because Islam is a political ideology, with a religious “get out of jail free” card. and will manipulate politically any traction it may gain.
It was a wicked act, but there is no “Islamophobia”. Fear of Islam is perfectly rational. Islam is still the problem.
P Condell
I have to agree, without terror, there would be no Islam,
What is positive that Islam brings, to any non Islamic host, community or area.?
The MCB demanded that D Murray be challenged more on the BBC, for simply saying less Islam is preferable
in our society, with that in mind …
lets see, feel free to list , because there will be calls to give Islam, unwarranted enhanced protection.
For our wider UK communities and society the positives, and negatives of Islam
(list as appropriate)
Positives ……….. and ……….. Negatives
sanity,
Can’t excuse the terrorists themselves but the failure of British politicians over decades to deal with this means that a lot of the blood is on their hands. I cannot put into words how much I despise these scumbags.
88 likes
Grant, not just fail to deal with it, they’ve banned any debate. Brits will have their life dramatically changed for the worse by islam. You know it from your own experience in Turkey and I certainly know it from my time in Saudi. Its happening day by day, week by week, and so on. Imperceptibly at first but now the changes are accelerating. No debate. No identification of limits the law will allow the Islamists to go. Nothing just, in effect, ‘you will put up with it whether you like it or not’. That element the politicians do not possess, Common Sense, tells me the somewhat docile (apparently) public will eventually put a stop to it. That would be an event Treezer will really shed a tear over in her barricaded, protected No. 10. Assuming she’s still there then.
63 likes
… when they number more than 3% of the general population the trouble starts … excluding terrorism …
Grant
And the rapes of tens of thousands of young working class girls, at the hands of Psakistani Muslims.
There has been nothing like this in history. Even the most Quisling of Quislings didn’t stoop as our politicians, as they tolerated and allowed mass gang rapes, ignoring the cries of the victims.
And when at last a few men of the EDL protested, they were pilloried as Right wing White extremists, Nazis and alt-whatever, and kettled.
The murder of Kriss Donald in Scotland should have been a red line … sadly, far from it …
23 likes
The red line was the Salman Rushdie riots almost 30 years ago when the Muslim population was just 600,000
Grant
I am not making any excuses for the van driver, just looking at the reasons and the fall out.
All violence is wrong, no matter the perpetrator, although if sufficiently provoked some acts of violence are more understandable even though they still may not be justified. It is clear that the van driver ought not to have committed the atrocity that he did. It is regrettable that violence begets violence, and now we face the risk that some ‘radicalized’ youth will see this atrocity as an attack on Islam which Allah calls on him to avenge, and so the cycle goes round.
However, the politicians have created a tinderbox, and they should bear responsibility for that, and it is only the politicians who can sort out the mess that they have reaped upon us. When you put a cat in a menagerie you cannot be at all surprised if the cat kills a bird. The politicians need to act, and need to act fast. It is not just the terr0rism that is spreading like a cancer, but also the other cultural issues such as those lying behind the child grooming, and rapes of thousands of young girls. The weak political response and failure to get a grip with the issues is no doubt fanning flames.
Finally, it should not be overlooked that had the politicians not foisted upon the public an alien society and culture that have no intention of integrating with us, and which alien society and culture is wholly incompatible with an advanced western civilisation, it is overwhelmingly probable that the van driver would never have driven into a crowd of people, whereas it is extremely likely that Salman Abedi, the Manchester bomber, if he had not committed the Manchester bombing would have joined ISIS, Al Quaeda, or some other terr0rist group and killed other people in the Middle East just like his father, and judging by the photo of his brother (the ‘young lion’ with a machine gun), no doubt his brother will also follow that path.
Speaking of the “Cox”, there I was enjoying a very good Espresso at the Alexandra when up pops the dreaded Brandon Cox dribbling on about peace and friendship burble, burble, on and on and on. He was still on when I left in disgust at the hypocritcal socialist clap trap. Who will have the balls to stamp on this disgracefully named Organisation? Like all the green thieves they are an enemy of this Country and its People. Enough is more than enough Prison woulod be far too good for the lot, liars, thieves and traitors all.
37 likes
Many years ago, when a child. I was proud of having London as my capital city. The bravery of its citizens during the Blitz, the Royal family and its heritage, the cockneys and their humour, rhyming slang, the london bobby on the beat, there was a feeling of togetherness, not divided by multiculturalism, the list went on.
Now I see London as the backside of Britain.
I am ashamed of how London has changed.
I am ashamed of my capital city.
The backside of what – Bradford, Rotherham, Dewsbury, Oldham? You should have taken a peek at these smaller cities years ago. But now that London is affected it’s a problem. Where have you been?
I predict places like this will go up in smoke first. London has plenty of refuges, these don’t. Older people who grew up there are effectively trapped.
I remember, probably 1988/9, driving to Norfolk from south London and going through the East End to get there. Even then it was very noticeable that London had changed/was changing. It’s certainly noticeably changed more (since Bliar?) and at an increased rate but London has not been the place I knew as a young boy in the early 70s – for a very long time. I’m not point-scoring with Bradford etc, merely saying that I think the change in inner cities has been happening almost subliminally. ‘Cultural enrichment’, if that were really the situation, would be a wonderful thing. This is ghettoisation and it’s for us all. Pockets of cultures who don’t/won’t/can’t mix. From the indigenous to the incoming, we are all, essentially tribal. Multiculturalism has failed and we will all probably be affected. Sad times.
72 likes
Me too. I am so ashamed, I left the country. That was over ten years ago. No regrets, none whatsoever.
For now, London may well be one of the great international cities, but for how long it can enjoy that reputation is the issue. It is fast descending into becoming a cesspit, and will soon resemble a 3rd world city, and home to 3rd world citizens.
I don’t recognise the London of my youth, and I dread to think what it may look like in 30 years time.
Not all change is for the better.
You may like to read this
The Great Fire of a New London
by Mark Steyn
https://www.steynonline.com/7921/the-great-fire-of-a-new-london
Yup, complete stitch up re Brexit alright. On the run up to the 8.30 news I caught a bit of Michael Gove. Usual pre-onslaught over an unrelated topic (Finsbury Mosque). But hey ho.
Re Brexit and the Environment, Gove knew his stuff, could not have been clearer.
He even got a few good shafts in at the undemocratic, totalitarian EU Presidency that`s got us right up the the exit door. Gove did well.
End of interview.
The usual tradition then is for Kuennsberg or Easton etc to “interpret what the Tory just said”.
I was therefore expecting some redrafts, usual missing the big points and bigging up the Remainer trivia they`re sure that the Tory meant to say.
Not today,for Katya in Brussels was NOT invited to tell us why Gove saying that the EU is anti-democratic and unaccountable-well, that`s really Gove begging to cling to Junckers shirt tails in reality.
No-Katya could not be bovvered, Gove has nothing to say.
Instead here`s the BBC position as already agreed, Gove might as well have not shown up.
Not when Katya has Gina Millers bullet points to tell us all about again.
First time I` ve seen the BBC bring a Tory in, but not reinterpreted their 8.10 interview for the rest of us.I think they`re rattled, and see themselves as De GaullesNew Model EU Freikorps…in reverse of course, the man was a patriot.
Oh-and did I really hear John Humphrys belittle Lee Rigbys death as being “so long ago now”? a few minutes earlier?
In passing I know-but the BBC have surely been told to bury this Rigby meme or else it goes too far.
Disgusting, but it`s just what the BBC do these days.
Rigby was 4 years ago Humphrys you shit!!!
Meanwhile Hillsborough, Orgreave, Stephen Lawrence, Leveson?
Well those causes just get reboiled for us all, and NEVER lose their talismanic hypnotic power for the use of Humphrys and his coterie, his Zoo team.
Fuck off Humphrys-Rigby was FOUR years ago…and I doubt that his family think it`s of no interest anymore.
Just because you`d rather we forget-tells me that we really need to make it centre stage as we`re asked to emote once more.
St Stephen Lawrence dies over twenty years ago but we still regularly hear his name!
57 likes
“Meanwhile Hillsborough, Orgreave, Stephen Lawrence, Leveson?”
And of course, Grenfell is rapidly becoming Hillsborough #2.
… Luton, Oxford, Canterbury ( a new rape gang last week ) ..,
16 likes
And let’s not forget Kris Donald and Charlene Downes, even if the BBC want us to.
14 likes
To those with the vision of the anointed , the public serves not only as a general object of disdain , but as a baseline from which to measure their own lofty heights , whether in art , politics or other fields . Systematic processes which offer channels of expression of the publics views and values are to be circumscribed and circumvented . Art, music , ballet are to be financed by compulsory exactions from the public , while ignoring or disdaining what the public itself wants or does not want . Similarly , so -called ” public television ” – a taxpayer subsidised telelevision – is in fac t the least responsive to the publics desires and most reflective of the vision of the anointed . Shamelessly one-sided propaganda for the environmentalist movement , for example , has become a staple of so-called “nature” programs on “public television ” for years .
Above by
Thomas Sowell ; The Vision Of The Anointed 1995 .
That’s in America but his book definitely applies here .
“the public serves not only as a general object of disdain , but as a baseline from which to measure their own lofty heights”
How true. I’ve just been listening to O’Brien onL LBC in confessional mood. He admits that even he immediately after a ntdwı atrocity he too, of all people had “feelings of negativity” when he encountered a muslima in a burka. This lapse was fleeting, of course, and his superior intellect and higher moral sensibilities brought him back to the path of tolerance and higher virtue. Why can’t the hoi polloi be as enlightened as me? he mused on air. What a smug cunt!
Cohesion is diversity.
Britain is already finished. Once the unity of a culture has been destroyed, it can no longer excercise restraint.
We have tried hard to be be restrained, but continued terrorist attacks, coupled with the rapes of tens of thousand of British girls by Muslims over the years, tolerance is running thin. There is a limit to everything.
Christianity stopped the “eye for an eye” culture in Europe, but Islam is bringing it back.
And there goes civilisation. It does even require Muslims to be a majority. Just their present activities are enough.
Immigration of people whose religion requires them to violently take over other lands, was never a good idea. We still have time to reverse course.
I don’t think we do have time to ” reverse the course” neither is there the will to reverse from the people that matter.
Absolutely no politician,police chief or media executive that value their career would do one single thing to jeopardize
their career,it has been thus for many years.
Today,within eight minutes of being notified of the incident outside the mosque,the police identified it as a terrorist act.
No mention of any examination to ascertain the mental state of this individual.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for it all to reverse and get better,the Koran and those who have very nice lives
will not allow things to change for the better as you see it.
The country went over the tipping point some time ago.
45 likes
I think that we still have time, the problem is that we do not have the political will.
The problem is that there is not much time, and radical action is needed within the next 10 years.
Recently there was an article in The Times, noting that 1/3rd of all children entering primary school are from immigrant backgrounds. the number is probably greater if one includes 2nd and 3rd generation immigrants.
Last year the school intake was up 2.1% on the 2015 intake. Apparently of this 2.1 % some 71% were from immigrants. That means that the migrant school age population is growing about 1.6% per year, such that in 10 years time, about 50% of all children starting school (5 year olds) will be from an immigrant background.
On these figures, in about 20 years time, we will have the position where about 2/3rds of children starting school will be from immigrant background, and about 50% of school leavers will be from immigrant background.
There will be a population flip very quickly since if you consider the older population say those who are today over 65, probably 97% of this generation are British, but in 20 years time most of these people will be dead or soon will be dead. This means that as the older generation die out, the make up of the population very quickly comes to reflect the composition of the youth.
Somewhere between 2050 to 2070, the British will be a minority in their own country. But whilst that is bad enough, loss of control could well be much sooner.
One only needs about 27% to 35% of the population to be Muslim, and one could get a Muslim dominated Parliament. If the Muslim Council for Britain were to field Muslim MPs in say just 350 constituencies, then with a high Muslim turn out, all voting for the Muslim MP, and with a low turn out of British voters splitting their votes between Tory, Labour, LibDem, Greens etc, the Muslim MPS would be elected. They could then change a fixed term Parliament to say 10 or 15 or 20 years, and could introduce Sharia Law, thereby ensuring that all future Parliaments will be Muslim dominated etc.
It is not the Islamic terr0rism that is the real threat to this country, but rather the demographics of the population time bomb coupled with uncontrolled immigration that will be the death knell of this once great nation of ours.
The writing is well and truly on the wall, whether the politicians will read it, or have the necessary resolve is the issue.
“If the Muslim Council for Britain were to field Muslim MPs ”
They don’t need to do this. Labour are their reliable dhimmis. The Labour Party will be political islam’s route to power. And once they get there, that is the end of the story, and the end of Britain.
We are seeing a country committing suicide before our eyes.
48 likes
I agree that if demographic and immigration trends continue, Britain as we know it will cease to exist.
But such trends do not always continue, and often reverse with dizzying speed.
The collapse of the USSR is one such example. In our present case, a similar collapse of the EU and/or widespread failure of European economies could lead to nationalist/protectionist governments being elected and a general change of heart over immigration. Just look at Brexit – who would have thought that Britain would dare challenge the might of the EU a few years ago?
A collapse of welfare systems and a shortage of work would make countries such as the UK of little interest as an immigrant destination, in just the same way nobody wants to stay in eastern European states other than as a springboard to more prosperous places.
Another possibility could be the discovery or development of alternative fuel sources, leading the west to have no interest in oil rich countries, depriving of them of their wealth and influence.
I don’t say it’s going to be pretty, but this country has faced hardship before and I think there are enough of us left able to face it again.
Many good points.
You mention alternative fuel sources, and we have fracking. Most people fail to appreciate the political significance of fracking.
The US went full steam ahead with fracking these past 10 to 15 years, and it is now energy independent. It is this independence that induced the US to stay largely out of Libya and out of Syria. The US no longer has the same vested interests in the Middle East and that is very liberating to US foreign policy.
We too could go hell for leather on fracking, and this would enable us to distance ourselves from the Middle East (and from Russia). Energy independence reaps huge political benefits.
Let’s hope that the government surprises us, and delivers a hard Brexit, tears up EU green agenda and fast tracks fracking so as to stimulate the economy. If we can achieve energy independence, Britain will once more be able to punch above her weight at the international table.
I do t think I’d want to rely on alternative fuel sources to stop the already predetermined Muslim population growth. Whether they have their own party or complete their takeover of labour is irrelevant . They will soon be able to block parliamentary legislation they don’t like and eventually
as said above become the majority of MPs.
We have no Churchill in the wings to lead a political solution so only civil war will stop a Muslim takeover .
I visited one of the larger Tesco stores on Saturday, where they have a proper Halal section and rice comes in sacks.
Very surprised to be able to speak to a pleasant young blonde girl with what used to be the local accent working the till. A few minutes later I passed two women dressed entirely in black with only their eyes visible. Each was pushing a baby buggy and had three other children in tow. Which is twice the number of children that the ’till girl’ would probably think to be reasonable.
34 likes
Every little helps
8 likes
British Airways is 100% halal …
4 likes
Obviously, you can’t have a parade of model muslims and high-minded imams without creating the impression that London is a mini-caliphate.
Newsshite now handwringing about “islamophobic terror”. What about decades of “kuffarophobic terror”? Even a repentent EDLler for good measure renouncing “the devil and hate” as if it were a revivalist meeting. Mindless bint claims that causes of islamic and non-islamic terrorism must be the same. Why? Evan gurns gormlessly. Years of spouting self-contradictory BBC shite seem to have self-lobotomised him, rendering him incapable of recognising even a simple nonsequitur. Christ give me strength.
Have there been any sightings of the man with a piano playing John Lennon’s Imagine in Finsbury?
Seriously folks, he does a fine job
27 likes
Hope he`s sent his copyright money to Yoko Ono, She`s now the co-writer, and we`ll doubtless have to thank Forrest Gump for giving us snippets of Lennons slavering up to his oppressed wife. At least poor Yoko is in no danger of having to pay Mays hated demetia tax. ”
“Imagine you`ve no talent”…(have sent Yoko her obligatory 5 Tesco tokens for using this line)
Music – haram!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nothing further to say.
I guess there will be no “mental health problems” with this individual…..
I see the BBC are pushing the line that this was done to “worshippers”.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-40322960
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40323769
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-40323929
How do the BBC know this was a “terrorist attack”?. Perhaps, the individual will indeed turn out to have mental health problems but even if he does, it’ll be ignored and swept under the carpet.
The BBC weren’t as quick to label previous Islamic lone attacks as “terrorist”.
This “in pictures” is pure propaganda: “Worshippers prayed on the street after the attack”.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-40324590
I don’t recall any “Areal Footage” of the Islamic terrorist attacks in London .
The BBC’s worst nightmare has just come true.
Is this a lone-wolf attack or part of a vast right-wing Nazi, racist conspiracy?
This “in pictures” is pure propaganda: “Worshippers prayed on the street after the attack”.
There are no prayers in Islam as we know it. It would be arrogance of a person to think he could talk to allah.
Prayers in Islam is doing a certain set of postures – on knees, forehead to the floor. etc, to indicate submission to allah.
Muslims are expert in lying to the Kuffar that they are just like any religion.
Yes, muslim “prayers” are just ostentatious chanting of set phrases in Arabic. There is nothing in common with the Christian tradition of prayer. Really there should be a different word for it. But until then, I nominate ostentatious chanting.
You make it sound a bit like this, NCBBC, check out the “inclusive” animation.
7 likes
Ok that is 2 mins I will never get back. 2 questions:
1) Is that girl a downs?
2) right at the end where they shove the flag posts into the ground, is that meant to be a chick with a dick?
Don’t be daft, ‘everyone’ is normal!
Whoops! Sorry just got the latest memo, everyone is different but nevertheless united ‘in love’ by a common hatred of the oppressive white capitalist patriarchy.
… and during a HOLY month too …
2 likes
Such attacks are not a ‘nightmare’ to the BBC.
On the contrary they are vital to support their narrative (and May’s) that it is ‘extremism’ not Islam that is the problem.
The BBC thought it was Xmas when they heard!
The timing of this attack is suspicious.
Who has the most to gain?
Emily Thornberry
36 likes
The old CUI BONO question, articulated by Juvenal.
The timing is certainly convenient, enabling the construction of further ‘Muslims as victims’
narratives. It strikes me that ‘agents provocateurs’ might easily undertake this sort of thing
or arson (e.g. Portugal or Grenfell Tower); I don’t think that is what happened, but the possibility
is clearly there for troublemakers. The situation in Britain is tinder dry and very dangerous.
The situation in Britain is tinder dry and very dangerous.
Islam has already conquered. I dont see anything that can save us now but a fire.
24 likes
Almost as convenient as the death, days before the Brexit vote of St Jo at the hands of an apparently mentally disturbed man whose mental state was not brought up in his trial.
45 likes
Come to think of it I wonder where she is?
Her ‘death’ served the anti Brexit cause well, and may have avoided embarrassment over a young and gullible MP having dealings with an NGO with links to Syrian rebels whose reputation is shady.
theisland,
I thought the timing of the tower fire was suspicious.
17 likes
Where are the ‘white community ‘ leaders when you need them!!
68 likes
Theresa has said that ‘the attacker was bravely detained by members of the public” – er, didn’t Theresa see the video footage ? bravely detained ???? they kicked three colours of sh…t out of him !!!!!
They might not like it, but this is the tinderbox that’s going to kick everything off.
84 likes
12 likes
The stupid drunk outcast who did this will be raised to political terrorist status. Frankly he should be exiled to raqqa
16 likes
Have you seen something to confirm he was drunk?
11 likes
Police response times:
Finsbury Park= 1 min
Rotherham = 10 years
The situation in Britain is tinder dry and very dangerous.
Islam has already conquered. I dont see anything that can save us now but a fire.
As for
Rochdale, Oldham, Oxford, Newcastle, Bradford ….
Still waiting. In fact the police have already stated that they dont have the time or resources to bring hundreds of thousands of Muslim rapists to trial. Politicians agree, as that would reveal the magnitude the treason that has been hidden.
58 likes
Not forgetting honour killings, polygamous marriages and female mutilation.
There is so much enrichment going around.
26 likes
Islamophobia response times:
Less than 1 minute with twitter technology!
Nailed it.
… was it `Rochdale or `Rotherham that Jo Cox and `Brendan Cox ignored, on their doorstep ? …
6 likes
I think Batley and Spen was the late Jo Cox MP’s constituency, so nearer Rotherham than Rochdale.
7 likes
Rotherham 14 years
Nah-the empathy tank is empty, as a friend on this site said. But here`s my REAL worry.
The little one from Ant and Dec is in the Priory.
Riddle me this.
Surely the bigger one HAS to have the same issues, these two are joined at the Geordie hip.
So how come lttlie Earher is there on his todd?
NO-I sense a group rate here, half week therapy before the fatter one goes in later in the week.
In the meantime, me and pals have been musing-nearly taking bets-on who is now best placed to stand in for Ant/Dec whilst Dec/Ant is finding his soul, or sense of relevance.
My choices-in no particular order?
1. Orviile the Duck
2. Lenny the Lion
2. Lord Charles( he DID mix with royalty after all lately)
4.Lamb Chop( Gender fluidity points here)
5. Pinky….but NOT, repeat not fucking Perky…BASTARD!(Sorry about that!)
6. Sweep…not Sooty, personal reasons
And if we go now to the HUMANS, so i`m not accused of trivialising the Byker Bore?
Saint/Greavsie
David Owen/ David Steel
Larry/Sconnie
All three above -choose one of these glorious Spitting Image puppets.
With all due respect I barred Hope and Keen, Lenny and Jerry, Little and Large and Hale and Paice-yes, experienced-but all shit…no Cannon Or Ball either please.
So unless I get some feedback-it`s going to be Les Dennis as ever.
Where`s the BBC trending on THIS, let aloine my Paddy Power “Sweep”stake? Bye bye everybody-bye bi-sexual…
The Remainers seen to want Renato or bloody Plastic Bertrand…NO!
“The little one from Ant and Dec is in the Priory.”
It is “Ant” who is in The Priory not “Dec”.
11 likes
24 likes
Several sources have suggested that Green fantasy policies about sustainability may have contributed to the Grenfell Road disaster. Apparently, the energy-saving cladding put on was not only inflammable, but contained a small gap between cladding and wall which nourished the blaze.
There is an article on this in the Telegraph, but before posting the link, I invite readers to scroll down it quite a long way to the picture captioned “Locals comfort each other … “. An eye-opener for me, at any rate.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/14/grenfell-tower-inferno-disaster-waiting-happen-concerns-raised/
And how the left laughed when the French referred to London as Londonistan
48 likes
Thanks for the link
I see no locals in “Locals comfort each other following the fire which has engulfed Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster Estate in north Kensington”
27 likes
2 likes
The other day a Muslim was jailed for 5 years for driving a vehicle into 5 men….No Outcry
A young Muslim had his throat cut in London….No outcry
A young girl is brutally murdered in Wigan…No outcry
A man dies (he had already collapsed) and 10 others injured in a RTA (not known yet if it was deliberate) and the Government, Labour and the bBC are overwhelmed with emption. Why Abbot shagger is shown shedding tears. Where were those tears aftr the actual terrorists attacks these past few weeks you leftwing cock sucker, never mind the incidents which happened last week above.
And then you go and spoil it all with your foul language and personal attacks.
2 likes
9 likes
One man, one death?
5 likes
7 likes
Obviously you don’t possess a microscope
Theresa May: “This Government will stamp out hateful ideology”.
Go on then, what’s stopping you?
68 likes
She has my support … if she means the hateful ideology of mass immigration and enforced multiculturalism plus Sharia compliance as a means to subjugate the White British. But then I don’t suppose that will be what Treas(on)a means.
45 likes
anyone seen jezbolla crying yet
just lost a voter
Nah, Kaiser, the mosque will continue to fill his postal vote in for him like they’ve always done.
18 likes
Toobi – And his 3 wives, 3 mothers-in-law, 15 cousins, 28 kids ……………
20 likes
7 likes
It was a poignant moment. Jezza finally came across a terrorist he didn’t like!
Here’s a strange thing.
The Finsbury Park driver, we are told, deliberately turned left into a cul de sac and then deliberately ran over various people.
But the bBBC itself report that ‘by chance’ (their words) there was a crowd there helping a man who had had a suspected heart attack.
The bBBC are not sure if the man who died was the heart attack victim. But the van driver is apparently a terrorist.
The biased BBC seems to be jumping, nay hurtling, to conclusions they they have been very reluctant to do in other terrorist incidents. I wonder why?
54 likes
The most surprising thing is that people are so surprised.
32 likes
Reported to be anyway….
17 likes
Thousands upon thousands killed, maimed, raped, enslaved in the name of Islam. Yes, it was and is Islam, nothing else, just Islam. One, possibly dodgy, bloke carries out a copy cat attack and we have surprise unbounded.
56 likes
Apply the same logic. Lone Wolf. Mentally unstable. Not a terrorist act. No connection to other van attacks. Nothing to do with Islam. Government on high alert. Van drivers still able to travel freely. Isis deny responsibility. Radicalised online. Family knew nothing. Friends surprised, though he waved union jack flags in the street chanting the bible.
This is not what has necessarily happened, but it would seem our only pattern in all thelse events is our the reuse of words and phrases.
I have to say I’m beginning to wonder. This morning, it seemed clear to me that he had said he wanted to kill all Muslims. But looking at the BBC website I can only find one witness who said this.
Is it possible he was… er… mistaken?
I’d like it to be so, but even if that proved to be the case, I suspect we wouldn’t be told until well after the damage is done.
The witness is Khalid Amin.
As for the accused, his version will never be known.
Such is the fear the authorities have of Muslims.
Not sure if my observation has appeared elsewhere other than here. Sluff however this is what the BBc has degenerated into. Om any story like this we launch into speculation, before the damage control if appropriate kicks in. where they pass from one “reporter” to another all of whom have little or zero evidence at the initiation. We are then treated to an endless loop of the same mobile phone clip(s) and the same “reporters” repeating more or less what the previous “reporters” have already told us. Instead of just a 5 minute summary, until they have any new evidence it extends for whole hour more or less. No doubt “reporters” will be stationed outside in the area for the next few days. Without evidence I wonder how the driver would know what time to drive there, why he would turn into a cul de sac, why if he was on a maximum casualty exercise he wasn’t carrying a bladed weapon and why not fill the van full of gas canisters or an explosive device.?
27 likes
11 likes
In the Times on Saturday, they reported 2 deaths of Britons at Grenfell Road. The other 34 (at that time) were from eleven other countries, only one from Syria btw. The council were paying £70,000 per flat on the refurb.
Should this have been coming from the Overseas Aid Budget?
Do British people get any housing help, or is this just a stark reminder of the (hidden) truth of mass immigration and the taxpayers money shovelled in to support it.
None of which detracts from the horror of the events in that tower block.
68 likes
The true cost of immigration is very large, and politicians and the media deliberately conceal the true costs from the public.
On the one hand, we are told that migrants contribute greatly to the economy, on the other hand we are told that they do the jobs that the British will not do, those on minimum wage or close thereto. These statements cannot both be right since they are contradictory.
Anyone earning around the minimum wage does not contribute towards the economy; they pay no income tax, and only a small amount of VAT and no doubt receive substantial in work benefits.
The true cost of migration is not simply in work benefits, housing costs, but also education (as well as strains on other public services such as the NHS etc). I just high light education since according to the UK government web site, the education budget is £85 billion and there are some 8.5 million kids in education. That works out at £10,000 per child.
If an immigrant has on average 3.5 children then the education costs are £35,000 per year for as long as the children are at school.
For migrants to contribute towards the economy they need to have a joint income of over £90,000 pa. How many immigrant family have that sort of joint income, especially as most Muslim women do not go out to work?
It is clear that immigration quite apart from the social costs, is a massive drain on the economy.
There’s the thing – Finsbury with just the one death it sends the sheep up the field and takes them away from awkward Grenfell questions for Labour.
33 likes
BBC going very large with this one, then. Finally – finally – they appear to have that most scarce phenomenon: an actual Islamophobe (perhaps…maybe). Forget Rotherham, forget Lee Rigby, forget Westminster Bridge, forget Manchester – THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING. The BBC, along with 99% of the rest of the msm, are convinced they finally have their Nazi. What a relief!
I can hardly wait for Owen Jones to start concern-trolling on social media. Racists everywhere (well, possibly one)! Never mind the large crowd behind him, waving furiously to try and get noticed.
The news cycle for the next few days is going to be truly insufferable.
You’re right – seems a tad unbalanced. Four ‘British’ Jihadis in the last few weeks. That’s FOUR (4) and many deaths.
22 likes
It already is insufferable. Has been since last week.
Al Beeb did not specify religious convictions of victims of other recent atrocities. Why did it quickly do so this time?
13 likes
13 likes
Theresa May didn’t comment on the perpetrators’ skin colour either.
8 likes
Isn’t this part and parcel of living in a big city and we just have to get used to it!
I think this is what Sad dick Khan intimated anyway.. so let’s just move on nothing to see here!
82 likes
Go for walk, just not near any busy roads bridges mosques or airports.
That health advice will be £10 guinneas please.
28 likes
Manxman,
It’s getting harder to avoid walking by a mosque. How many are there in Britain now?
18 likes
http://mosques.muslimsinbritain.org/
In other news … not that far away …
Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has opened Scandinavia’s largest mosque in Malmö, Sweden. The 1,791 square metre Umm Al-Mu’minin Khadijah Mosque will be able to accommodate around 2,000 devotees and cost the Qatari government around three million euros, according to the Qatar News Agency.
– aboutislam.com / Thu 04 May 2017
Three million would be a lot of food, houses, infrastructure, hospital beds to help Sweden with it’s influx of refugees?
It could be described as a big building used 5 times a day for 5 minutes each visit.
That’s interesting. Interesting also to compare mosque numbers with population (2011):
Greater London – 8,173,941
West Midlands (B’ham) – 2,736,460
Greater Manchester – 2,682,528
West Yorkshire (Leeds-Bradford) – 2,226,058
Merseyside (L’pool) – 1,381,189
South Yorkshire (Sheffield) – 1,343,601
Tyne & Wear (Newcastle) – 1,104,825
…and of some of the bigger official “cities” they contain:
Birmingham – 1,073,045
Leeds – 751,485
Sheffield – 552,698
Bradford – 522,452
Manchester – 503,127
Liverpool – 466,415
Bristol – 428,234
Newcastle – 280,177
Sunderland – 275,506
Wolverhampton – 249,470
So Bradford: – pop 522,452 mosques 91 ! (assuming comparing like with like)
Shhhhhhhhhhhhhh!…The BBC aren’t interested in this one..
Yob,
It makes me wonder how many terrorist attacks are never reported at all ?
39 likes
My brother’s train was delayed the other month as there was a ‘robber’ on a carriage with a knife. There must be so many others that we never hear about.
41 likes
Beeb Brother
Cover up Rotherham, cover up other things, like the pork thrower who died in prison.
I used to debunk conspiracy theories on the grounds that someone somewhere would speak out.
But now I know otherwise.
Don’t need to be told that the Glasgow bin lorry was not terrorism covered up
We know that if Muslims try to chop your head off in Hull. Peter Levy wont report it on BBC Look North.
We only know this because it was reported in the local newspaper “Hull Daily Mail”
But I expect the “Hull Daily Mail” may not report such incidents in future, if some posh loony left-wing middle-class thug has complained about the lack of censorship in local newspapers.
20 likes
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/06/19/paddington-station-man-arrested-after-attacking-officer/
28 likes
‘White’ man drives a van up the pavement and mows down several moslems.
Connection? In both cases the police will devote extra resources to protect and reassure the moslem community.
83 likes
She asks (with heavy innuendo ) “Can anyone explain how the Finsbury Park terrorist was radicalised?”
Now, as you and I well remember, Finsbury Park mosque has had an appalling reputation for a long time.
It was home to Abu Hamza and his loathsome cohorts. Several terrorists have had links to the bloody place.
There seemed to be loads of the blighters.
I don’t often use Twitter but this seemed to be an open goal and too good to miss, so I tweeted back;
“Regarding the radicalised Finsbury Park terrorist, just for the sake of clarity, can you narrow it down a little?”
Not a peep from her…
Jeff,
Excellent. JK Rowling is a bit dim, a sort of literary Lily Allen. She probably won’t get it !
Time for J.K.Rowling to read a book other than a piece of fiction with wizards and people flying on winged horses maybe?
ISLAMIST TERRORISM ANALYSIS OF OFFENCES AND ATTACKS IN THE UK (1998-2015)
“Finsbury Park Mosque, for example, has been categorised as such a network because while al-Qaeda-linked cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri was imam between 1997 and 2003 it became an operational base for terrorist activities, and many of the individuals profiled attended his extremist sermons there.”
“Supporters of Shariah Founded in the UK in 1994 and headed by Abu Hamza al-Masri, Supporters of Shariah rejected “man-made” laws and regarded Islamic law as sovereign. Believing that Western influences need to be purged, as they pose a threat to Islam, the group encouraged Muslims to take up armed jihad as an obligation. The group operated out of Finsbury Park Mosque in London when Abu Hamza controlled the mosque.”
http://henryjacksonsociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Islamist-Terrorism-preview-1.pdf#page=18
26 likes
11 likes
Another JK Rowling tweet here. Here she is trying to say the other Muslims were about to kill the van driver but an Iman stopped them and should get recognised he deserves which brought her to tears. What recognition is that exactly? He is a Muslim and believes in law and order and due process?
JK Rowling is pretty much admitting Muslims kill anyone at the drop of a hat but she has found a special peaceful one so that one individual represents “true Islam” whilst ignoring the fact the van driver was about to be sentenced to death Sharia style.
That woman boils my p!ss everytime she speaks.
Tabs,
As posted above, she is not the sharpest tool in the box. Logic and rationality not being her strong points.
31 likes
J K Rowling should stick to the fantasy world of Harry Potter that she cleverly created and which made her very rich. She clearly understands nothing of the problems which her sort of dopey thinking has brought upon us. This kind of jumping from the particular to the general is illogical and, in any case, what if the Imam were merely being pragmatic, letting the police arrest the driver to show his faithful in a better light?
J K Rowling should stick to the fantasy world of Harry Potter that she cleverly created and which made her very rich
Cleverly created? Or stitched together some classical Greek tales with the 1939 movie, ‘Goodbye Mr Chips?’. What was it Picasso said: “Good artists borrow, great artists steal”?
Certainly very rich, though, and a generous donor to the Labour Party, which might explain why their broadcasting arm give her plenty of airtime:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk_politics/7626589.stm
24 likes
36 likes
Ah, the fatal flaw in Harry Potter was stupidity and not fixing his eyesight with the “Instant, Pure sighted-ness-ness” spell. Or a simple “Glasses, stick to head-ess-ess” spell. But my favourite one was the “Keep my wand in my hand-ess-ess” spell which would have ended the books on Vol1 or Vol2.
And though getting kids reading again was a good thing, it also introduce a lot of kids to Voldemort – the irony being that we have such a Voldemort in real life, who is kept hidden with the “Islam-a-phobia-redicularous” spell.
I’m no longer sure of Mother Teresa anymore, please see “The Missionary Position: Mother Teresa in Theory and Practice”. Forced poverty is not nice.
Many of her very good ideas are very similar to those of Tolkiens, which in turn are similar to some of the old Norsk mythology.
Is there such thing as original thought, or just a plagiarism of life’s experience?
9 likes
26 likes
The real culprits hiding behind everything islam does in the West –
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10542/saudi-arabia-terrorism
17 likes
“Protestors in Belfast tonight tried to cancel my (Douglas Murray in Belfast) speech , then didn’t even bother to show up:”
Oh dear, the Internet is starting to show the cracks and inconsistencies in peoples thoughts … it will reveal mine as well soon enough, but hey!
Well done to organiser Mr Acheson for not caving in and cancelling the event because ‘safety cannot be guaranteed’ or similar excuses.
31 likes
Here’s a little thought-experiment: Imagine that ‘fundamentalist Christians’ had done in muslim countries one thousandth of what muslims have done in the West, quoting from the bible, and radicalised and encouraged by priests or vicars. The backlash would have been volcanic and immediate: the entire Christian communities would have been massacred a long time ago.
Heck, you don’t even have to do the thought experiment: they already have been massacred a long time ago – just for being Christian.
68 likes
As somebody pointed out, the Finsbury Park attack doesn’t seem to have been pre-meditated or seriously organised, otherwise why no knives, guns, petrol bombs etc? Far-right extremism seems to exist mainly in the minds of liberal journalists.
What most people want, it seems, is a legal clampdown on terrorism and sedition, not some sort of pitchfork-and- flaming torches mob revenge. But the media seems desperate to paint that legitimate desire as some sort of extremism.
50 likes
35 likes
Farron is no Christian in any REAL sense of the word.
Like Giles Fraser, Tony Blair and their likes…basically likes to get U2 theology for free in church on Sundays.
“My Kingdom Is Not Of This World” said Jesus. And if you`ve no ability to stuff a Cathy Newman or a Brian Paddick into a wicca coffin by way of argument, then you`re just a foreskin in need of regrafting.
A real Christian is one who is prepared to suffer for their faith, like a Sakharov, Solzhenitsyn or Sharansky…G-D doesn`t always call them Christians does He?
But when you stand for truth as your oppo wants you dead or imprisoned?…well that ensures that Jesus is with you.
Tommy Robinson is as close to Christian martyrdom as we`ve got in this country, but a wankmac like Farron gets the “brand name” of being a follower of Jesus?
Sorry-Andrew Neil at least seeks truth, doesn`t gurn and talk his way over it.
I of course stand under judgement as much as does Farron, but I fight for my beliefs.
Tim seems happy to get bullied out of them, where was he with Ashers gay cakes, Stephen Green or Buttiglioni, Frank Field even?
Think it`s clear to anybody.
Surprise surprise, Brendan Cox has butted in again.
28 likes
at least his surname is apt
11 likes
11 likes
Pissing in the wind, I know, but has anyone done actual research on the ‘millions of events all over the country’?
Luckily, if that’s not the wrong way to put it, Manchester interrupted the first, pre-election, reminder followed by London Bridge and then Grenfell, each taking a little bit more gilt off the gingerbread. Shame.
Incidentally, as a simple observation, no more, and based on the use of the phrase ‘butting in’, does anyone agree that our Brendan looks remarkably like a goat?
With the BBC thinking all its Christmases have come at once, it’s worth repeating this:
Keep this in mind as the guileless msm goes into a frenzy and we are subjected, doubtless, to armies of smirking muslim ‘spokespersons’ imparting their misdirection and propaganda…
56 likes
[url=https://imgflip.com/i/1r52td][/url][url=https://imgflip.com/memegenerator]via Imgflip Meme Generator[/url]
Last month 25 year old Akikul Islam,of Stanley Road, London was found guilty of driving his white range rover into a crowd of Muslims celebrating Eid at 1am last year.
Where were the media, JC and PM statements then. Why didn’t the Muslim population complain about the slow response to this hate crime?
Funny how things are different when the driver is a white Non-Muslim
White people are obviously held to a higher set of standards, Pounce than your average RoPer. A white man running into a crowd of people has terrorism written all over it, must have, cannot be anything else. On the other hand, a RoPer doing the same is just maybe a momentary lapse of control, mental issues or merely a cultural thing and something we should make allowances for.
White people shouldn’t get angry and hateful when the RoPers merely follow the instructions in their book of hate and blow us up, stab or run us down, but show love and understanding instead, as an an attack on white people is an attack on all of us, doncha know.
But when the sandal in on the other foot, the RoPers are allowed free rein and unlimited airtime, when calling for beheadings, revenge, and other cultural high jinks, etc.
We realy should make allowances for them, shouldn’t we?
27 likes
Did he once Google ‘Trump’? There you go, that’ll do nicely. “Finsbury Killer Radicalised by Trump”.
54 likes
inventfind anything at all, it will be:
“Links with EDL/Britain First/UKIP/Trump/Putin cannot be disproven, say experts.”
27 likes
“At 42 per cent, turnout was at a record low (ever or since some period), an indication of voter fatigue (nice reason) after seven months of electoral campaigning – and also of anger with politics that could hamper Mr Macron’s reform drive.” telegraph / 18 JUNE 2017.
But the News says it’s a victory “Emmanuel Macron is heading for a landslide (where no one cares) in today’s parliamentary elections”.
Guess we are still holding out to have “Hope and Change” in the UK.
Landslide because no one bothered to turn up. Labour won because they lost. Conservatives lost because they didn’t win enough. ‘Hate Hate’ because your “Love Love”.
For the Few (who [email protected]%), Not the Many (@58% who have given up on Macron and France)
33 likes
Good is bad; Black is white; anyone not of the left is an ultra right winger, etc
“When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’
Lewis Carroll, Through the Looking Glass.
25 likes
I quote Isaiah Chapter 5 verse 20;
Woe to those who call evil good
and good evil,
who put darkness for light
and light for darkness,
who put bitter for sweet
and sweet for bitter.
A message from the God of The Bible
Look out Beeby!
Thanks Lucy – looks like we’re still learning from the books of our past. I gave up reading and re-reading old books far too early, I thought that open Internet thingy was the solution to all the problems in the future. I was wrong.
13 likes
Mark,
I thought at one time I might have done without books. Especially reference material. Information is so easily available online. But now I think it might be best to hold on to old books. With all the historical revisionism we see I think it might be best if we have hard copies in existence. What if the left ever gets control of the internet in the way they control MSM? Also, we have never experienced a full global internet crash since the thing started. That doesn’t mean something like that isn’t possible or won’t happen in the future. I have down-sized in recent years for the sake of space & convenience but I’m holding on to some old books just in case the world gets even weirder than it already is.
Lucy, that seemed to be the gist of the PM’s response to the attack at Finsbury Park – close off parts of the Internet, restrict access to the rest. I think we may be heading in that direction.
The Internet is inconvenient for all sorts of reasons because people have a way now of easily communicating around the world with people of all nationalities and faiths and none.
Take Anthropogenic Global Warming and Climate Change as an example. We can easily check now with people north & south, east and west, share temperature and weather info and discuss and debate whether our climates have substantially changed. It becomes hard to maintain ‘the greatest threat’ narrative in the face of that.
It is true that evil can be propagated and spread via the Internet. So can that which is good and truly good. I cannot see a nation being strapped into the 1945-1990 Communist straitjacket for that long in the Internet age as various European States were in recent history. Various nations might wish to restrict access to, say, the Holy Bible, but the Internet makes that very difficult. Radio, as Lord Reith observed many years ago, goes round corners. So does the Internet.
16 likes
Jezza cries so much better than May, especially for muslims.
But hang on, this happened in his own constituency, so where are the headlines: Jezza fails to prevent terrorist attack in Islington North. Sack him. Neglect. Doesn’t care about the poor, only Islington Socialists. Islamophobic Jezza. Call for Public Inquiry…
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/jeremy-corbyn-distraught-as-he-visits-scene-of-terror-attack-in-his-own-constituency-a3567916.html
40 likes
Forget Julia Hartley-Brewer’s interview. Delingpole seems unable to control himself. Embarrassing.
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/delingpole-with-james-delingpole/id1163810679?mt=2
Roy Larner (anyone remember him?) is another brave man.
Three points, sorry to be picky. Should use “BIG F**KING THANK YOU!” rather than “TRIBUTE” – tribute sounds like he died. Also, you missed his better full quote …
“They were saying, ‘Islam, Islam!’[1]. I said again, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall!’”
[1] please note due to the inability for the BBC to raise even an eyebrow at Islam, the word Islam was replaced with nothing. The omissions are in your interests and the Nations.
And I would have added 5,0VOL% but 100% Awesome!
Good work!
Forgot to mention that it’s a Swedish brewery, apparently, so perhaps forgivable.
At least the Swedes get some things right.
The BBC website says ‘a man died and 10 people were injured when a man drove a van into worshippers’. It then goes on to say that ‘ A group of people were helping a man who had collapsed when they were hit by the van just after midnight. The man has died, but it is unclear whether this was as a result of the attack.’
If it is unclear whether the man died as a result of the attack, why does the first paragraph imply that he did?
Or has some other man died? Come on BBC, get your facts straight.
46 likes
The BBC don’t allow facts to interfere with their agenda. Also there are probably a lot of fingers in the website, many of them interns and they are not good at co-ordinating.
20 likes
Interesting.
13 likes
Give them a break, they are having to make it up as they go along under an enormous amount of pressure.
17 likes
“They shall not divide us . . . What the terrorists hate is seeing people of all communities getting on.”
We are divided – now deal with it and keep us safe.
Terrorists hate not being able to cause terror – they do not give a toss about how well communities get on with each other. If they perpetrate attacks which cause terror they have, by definition, succeeded. There are not divisionists. Would a hardcore jihadist see a Chinese girl holding hands with a Sikh and suddenly decide to chuck it all in and just sing Kumbaya?
This guy is useless. I watched the Churchill biopic on Saturday. How I wish we had some strong leaders like that now, whose soaring oratory could inspire a nation. When you hear any of our leaders try to talk tough it is so insincere, evasive and self serving. God help us. It is the wilfully blind leading those who are not allowed to say what they see.
26 likes
30 likes
Vera Lynn also fell out with the BBC and moved to Radio Luxembourg.
She always insisted on choosing her own songs but the BBC thought they knew better. Not a lady to be pushed around. Nice but tough.
I believe there was another issue but I forget what it was.
19 likes
27 likes
Tabs,
“Leaders” ???
13 likes
That prick Khan is a big liar. If he wants people to get on he should be encouraging muslims here to integrate with us. They are the only group causing trouble here.
27 likes
13 likes
I beg to differ.
Male and Female seemed pretty stable, oh wait …
LGBT seemed like you couldn’t add to that, darn it …
Toilets seemed to satisfy most needs (smelly blokes, clean ladies), ah wait …
Faith rooms encompassed everyone, nope some religions are more deserving than others ….
Let me link you to this as I say, it’s not due to a lack of imagination that these things are created …
4 likes
The HardLeft Liverpool Health Police, very difficult to distinguish from the HardRight Liverpool Health Police, as they have met each other round the back, going the opposite way and have now possibly passed, have issued a decree about what Liverpudlians may feed their children and which breakfast cereals are so full of sugar they make a child of five instantly overweight and diabetic, with rotten teeth, heart disease and cancer added on top. Seems they missed alcoholism in there, what with all that sugar and yeasts and stuff, but perhaps you still cannot have everything even in this age of entitlement.
To help us identify the killer cereals, the BBC have helpfully added pictures forming this Rogues Gallery of ‘Sugar to Avoid’. Unfortunately, Sugar Puffs – which anyone over the age of five knows are coated with honey, not sugar cubes – are pictorially added to this BlameFest, see here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-40301978.
I hope the makers of Sugar Puffs sue the BBC.
What mystifies Snuffy is that the BBC, really concerned for the nations weight and waist size, does absolutely nothing to limit the pictures of food and items about food on its web-site or on television. It even does food on radio. Constantly. All the time. Currently has four food related items on its HomePage, including the one linked above.
Do they not realise that seeing pictures of food and hearing about eating make one think about possibly being hungry and visiting the refrigerator or cupboard? Especially outside normal meal times.
14 likes
CEREAL KILLERS!
Muslims cheer as Hamas.Hezb-allah and Al Q supporter and leader of the Labour party the right dis-honourable Jeremy Corbyn enters the Finsbury Park Mosque:
19 likes
26 likes
On Thursday I fully expect to see Theresa, with support from ALL sides, enacting numerous anti-radicalism bills that tackle radicalism in ALL it’s forms. Not just a ban on ‘white’ men hiring vans.
21 likes
Interviewer quotes from Boris#1 – “Isn’t it possible that things like the Iraq war did not create the problem of murderous Islamic Fundamentalists, but the war has unquestionably sharpened the resentment…”
… Fallon starts talking about the response, does not know who said it and then is told it is Boris, his colleague.
Fallon asks to repeat the question, this is when the first part of the sentence is omitted “Isn’t it possible that things like “, so you get a different feel for the question.
Interviewer quotes Boris#2 – “The Iraq war did not create the problem of murderous Islamic Fundamentalists, but the war has unquestionably sharpened the resentment… “
See how it missed off the “Isn’t it possible that things like… “ and turned it into a definitive response, not a ‘you need to think about it’ kind of question.
https://youtu.be/-iRVHvLGDk4?t=11s “Isn’t it possible …” doubt, could apply to different wars
https://youtu.be/-iRVHvLGDk4?t=41s “The Iraq war …” no-doubt, only applies to Iraq war.
Supplying all the words and giving the person time to respond – wouldn’t that be a fair discussion.
Makes me want to listen closely, and try and remember what people said when answering questions.
Any politician with an ounce of sense knows that if he is asked to comment on a quotation it’s a trap. Usually the quote is from Hitler!
2 likes
Anyway …
Another Muslim jihad attack stopped today as counter terror police arrest man with knives outside army reserves base
and a Muslim convert who had bomb making guide, and a manual to carrying out a knife terror attack is jailed for 5 years –
oh and Paris, (but that’s daily now).
Hasn t Brendan Cox popped up to tell us “what Jo would have wanted”.?
12 likes
Orwellian twisting : Those words really mean
MarkyMark added
if you don’t TOLERATE ( agree with ) the intolerable ( fascists ) ,
….. then you are intolerant ( a fascist ).
8 likes
2:05:50 – 2:07:45 = 2 minutes. Richard Tice from ‘Leave Means Leave’. 4 hostile questions posed. No positive response to any input – just ‘hmmmmm’ and ‘OK, thanks for joining us’.
2:08:00 – 2:13:05 = 5 minutes. Peter Wilding from ‘British Influence’. 4 questions entirely teed up for him. First ‘question’ was an opportunity to refute everything that Richard Tice had just said. To the point that Wilding THANKED Collins for the last question. Long, rambling answers, completely uninterrupted, complete with a constant stream of insults to Britain, and reasons why Brexit negotiations are dishonest and will fail.
28 likes
http://www.westmonster.com/thousands-charged-with-carrying-knives-in-london/
But perhaps I have that wrong?
