Does Sadiq Khan think terrorism is ‘part and parcel’ of living in London now? Bet he’d like a few kufir ‘uncle toms’ to shop any white supremacist they think is ‘radical’…maybe he has also changed his tune about Muslims who want to work with the government to prevent terrorism and won’t be labelling them ‘uncle toms’ as he has in the past.

Who radicalised the Finsbury Park attacker? That’s the big question…was it Nigel Farage, maybe Tommy Robinson or was it the Daily Mail…or perhaps no one, perhaps he was just sick and tired of seeing Muslims attacking British people on the streets of Britain, sick and tired of Muslims attacking his culture, his beliefs, his society and his women… and he snapped and decided his answer was a terrorist attack on random Muslims in the street. He self-radicalised due to the actions of Muslims who want to impose Islam upon him by violence.

The BBC’s Nihal as usual is balanced and impartial as he blames Tommy Robinson for spreading hate and division as well as unnamed newspaper columnists. Now here’s the paradox…Robinson is arguing against Islamic extremism and terrorism and is demanding government takes stronger action….Nihal says this is incitement to terrorism….as a comment on Guido says [Guido who we’ll come to soon enough]….

Can’t tell the difference between the fire and the firefighters… typical PC cuck attitude, I thought better of Guido.

Surely on Nihal’s own logic, Nihal himself is guilty of spreading hate and divison as he attacks Robinson…at least Robinson has a legitimate point…a point echoed by the ‘respectable’ ‘One Law For All’…who also campaign against Islam…Islam itself not just the ‘extremists’….however you don’t see Nihal demonising them….is it because Tommy Robinson is white and working class? Nihal always comes across as a bitter, anti-white racist….he frequently rails against perceived racial slights on his show. Here he is trailing for his show today…note he can’t even say Robinson’s name….

Then we have J.K. Rowling, another like Lily the Limpet who attaches herself to every leftie cause…guilt at all the money she makes probably…note how she gets a proper spanking in the comments including some rather inconvenient facts about a Muslim actor in one of her films attacked by her own family for dating a non-Muslim….

Then we get to Guido who tells some whacking great lies about Tommy Robinson taking two clips from two of his videos and making out he has encouraged non-Muslims to form anti-Muslim militias and has declared all Muslims to be ‘enemy combatants’. The piece has over 1,200 comments so far…I’ll bet the vast, vast majority give Guido the kicking he deserves for his outrageous lying…

After Guido suggested this morning that “Tommy Robinson and Anjem Choudary have a lot in common” people who should know better are defending Robinson as some kind of peace loving advocate of liberal democracy. Guido would suggest they look at these recent two videos for his “Rebel Media” channel. Here, Robinson talks about “cleaning out this Islamic problem“: Phrased carefully for his viewers, saying the British public will form militias to do it. Who is it that has a history of organising the type of people obsessively concerned about these matters? And here he describes normal British Muslims as “enemy combatants”:

No irony that a person who revells as he blogs under the name of a religious terrorist, Guido Fawkes, should be calling Robinson one.

Robinson in both cases was talking specifically about known Muslim extremists and those who clearly support them, complaining that they are freely allowed to live in the community and present a very real threat to Britain. He says the politicians are failing us by not tackling the real problem and that this has led to what happened last night as people decide to take things into their own hands. What Robinson is not saying is that we should do that…he is in fact urging the government to take action to prevent such ‘radicalisation’ of non-Muslims who see themselves and their society under attack almost daily. The irony is that the BBC has long warned of the rise of the Far Right and they get applauded…Robinson does it and he gets attacked and told he should be locked up…the difference of course between him and the BBC is that Robinson tells you why the Far Right is able to get an audience and attract supporters…it lies in the policies of government and its failure to genuinely tackle the rise of radical, conservative Islam…in fact doing all it can it would seem to encourage it and prevent criticism of it as the dangerously failing experiment of mass Muslim immigration into Europe continues apace. The BBC naturally does not tell you that awkward truth merely suggesting that the Far-Right are simply racists who have no rational reason to rise up against what they see as a threat….and of course there is no threat…it’s racist scaremongering by the Mail apparently.

Sometimes telling the truth is a revolutionary act in an age of universal deceit by politicians and the likes of the BBC…

“Those who manipulate this unseen element of [modern democracy] constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country… We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of… “ The aim of this invisible government is the conquest of us: of our political consciousness, our sense of the world, our ability to think independently, to separate truth from lies.

Here are the two videos…judge for yourself….they are emotional and strongly phrased but can you fault the thinking? Note in the second video Robinson states he is stood next to a Muslim who agrees with him…