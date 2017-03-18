They were the future once

The Now Show, so yesterday, so bigoted, prejudiced, lazy, stereotyping, lame, cowardly. Only for very small-minded [in all senses] Guardian readers. Punt and Dennis give Alf Garnett a run for his money. It’s just unfortunate that the BBC clearly sees a long future for such drivel as they’ve recruited a new comedian, an 18 year old whose got cerebral palsy…I had thought his long anti-Trump rants were a result of drink but no, it’s cerebral palsy….that’s his own joke, suck it up….I’m being inclusive in my abuse.
When he wasn’t droning on about Trump being orange or his hair or his racism or his….whatever….he told us of his shock at seeing a page on Facebook [the new ‘Daily Mail’ anti-Christ for the BBC] that asked why we can’t all go around in KKK hoods if Muslims can wear Burkas. Apparently our comedic young friend thinks this is racist, so racist in fact that even a racist would think it is racist because obviously you just can’t compare the two….the KKK is much less frightening….no?
An ideology that says kill Christians and Jews, that says fight the unbeliever until Islam reigns supreme, that says kill gay people, that says kill apostates, that stones adulterers to death, that thinks it’s OK to beat your wife, that says you can keep slaves, that you can keep sex slaves, that you can use your slaves as prostitutes, that you can behead, crucify, chop off hands and feet, of criminals, that makes women but not men wear the veil, that makes women second class citizens…an ideology that has kept much of the world in the Dark Ages for a thousand years…..many would say that the KKK might actually be the more enlightened by comparison…and that Islam is not a race….so it’s not racism to criticise Islam…however as David pointed out the BBC seems to think it is…the only question they think is what punishment should be dished out for such ‘blasphemy’.
Now that quandary sounds familiar….for Islam is in no doubt that Gays should be killed…the only question is how…whether to throw them off a tall place, burn them, or to stone them to death….only quoting the much respected and moderate Muslim scholar, Yusuf Qaradawi.
Next week on the BBC; “what is the correct punishment for being gay?”
Mr Qaradawi’s rulings are recognised by Muslims around the world as reflecting the balanced nature of Islamic law and its relevance to modern life. This is the recurrent theme of his programmes on Arab television channels, as well as the popular Islam Online website, for which he acts as patron.
When most Muslims look to Mr Qaradawi, they see a shining example of moderation: in its Islamic meaning. To us, being a moderate Muslim means to practise the religion faithfully, according to its letter and its spirit….if he is an extremist, who is there left to be moderate?
The real question of course is ‘Is Islam compatible with the West’s civilisation?’ The next question might be is it wise to have Muslim activists in positions where they can spread their fundamentalist messages, either in the media or in government office, or in civil society organisations. Was it a mistake to appoint to the Chair of the Tory party, and make her a government minister, someone who proposed arming the terrorist group /Hamas and the disarming of Israel? What hope is there?…Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Minister Ahmed Hussen. BBC’s head of religion, twice…Muslim.
The CIA says…‘Britain is an Islamist swamp. You don’t want to have to spend time spying on your friends.’ But they do.
As far as our closest ally is concerned, Britain is not part of the
problem, Britain is the problem. Bruce Riedel, a former CIA officer and
Middle East expert on the NSC for three presidents, who has just been
appointed to head Barack Obama’s overhaul of Afghan strategy, told me:
‘The 800,000 or so British citizens of Pakistani origin are regarded by
the American intelligence community as perhaps the single biggest threat
environment that they have to worry about.’
I’m sure The Now Show must have been funny once, but having caught a bit of it last night after a long absence I’d call it The Not Now Show. It’s completely house trained making safe attacks on the usual suspects. No bite, edge or innovation. A typical Radio 4 satirical show.
Completely agree Flexdream. I won’t comment on the awfulness of this sad comedy just to say there is even worse stuff buried most nights at 11 on 4extra .
It seems like smug left 20/ 30 somethings being clever to each other with the collusion of their 30 something school pals who now live of the taxpayer £ in the BBC . Tick box ‘comedy’.
The Now Show has never been funny. Like it’s predecessor, Week Ending, it is aimed at right-on twenty-somethings who know everything, as right-on twenty-somethings always do.
Harry & Paul were right about the lack of originality of much BBC comedy:
Mustapha,
Just brilliant. The BBC just don’t do comedy like that any more. Superb piss-take.
Hear in the real world “right on twenty somethings who know everything as right-on somethings always do” translates as people who unquestioningly believe anything they see on the BBC or read what Al-Guardian prints but in the real world would not know if the hole in their backside was punched, bored, drilled or reamed. As those of us including this Sikh who has tried to reason with them and counter the twenty year old somethings non-arguments with facts and figures will know, Still we have to try as the alternatives subservience to the EU, unlimited muslim imigration, the disaster of unlimited and failure of socialism etc etc that the twenty year old someings are pushing does not bear thinking about
I always though it was rather hit and miss. The main aim seemed to be throwing armfuls of “catch phrases” out to see what stuck.
“‘The 800,000 or so British citizens of Pakistani origin are regarded by the American intelligence community as perhaps the single biggest threat environment that they have to worry about.’”
In that case, the CIA and other inaptly named US “intelligence” agencies might have been wiser not to censor themselves to bits, by banning references to muslims and islam from their documentation and analysis, all at the behest of long-exposed muslim brotherhood fronts. That’s like telling Hugh Dowding to fight the Battle of Britain, but without using words like “German”, “Luftwaffe” and “Messerschmidt”, at the request of the Friends of Hermann Goering Society. The official report into the Fort Hood mass murder of 2009 was so achingly politically correct that it not only omitted any reference to the killer’s islamic motivation, but failed even to mention his name, in case people drew the “wrong” (i.e. right) conclusions.
800 000 of Pakistani heritage. …my god there are more in Luton Leicester alone. Seriously it is an issue when the government and authorities cannot see this big fucking elephant in the room … That is islamic/Muslim terrorist s will come from this community and this needs addressing properly by said authorities …No point in looking for a vegan in a butchers. ..
I heard that young man’s rant and I was disgusted. What happened to not being offensive and the dangers of hate speech? It’s impossible to have a sensible conversation when everyone is so hysterical; if you will be likened to the KKK for daring to have a slightly right of far-left opinion you will just not say anything, and free speech is the bedrock of a free society. Sadly we no longer live in a free society and the Ministry of Truth is whom we have to thank for that.
chilleden
I wonder if that young man has ever read peadophile mohammad’s unholy quran as I have and if he did read the unholy quran he will find all the hate speech he wants. Or is he suffering the usual leftard “Nelsonian” moment when it comes to islam
I tried to read the quran,I realy did,I just couldn’t go on with it.
May I congratulate you on your tenacity.
